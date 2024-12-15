Former Elgin school master’s five-bedroom house hits the market

A former school master’s house has hit the market in Elgin.

Dating back to the early 1900s, Cranloch Schoolhouse is a traditional stone five-bedroom house in a warm rural setting about six miles from the town centre.

The beautiful property, which has three reception rooms, provides spacious accommodation over two storeys.

The former school master’s house enjoys a gorgeous, enclosed garden with mature trees and shrubs with areas of lawn.

It also benefits from an integral double garage and two outbuildings.

There is also ample parking for several vehicles on a gravelled driveway at the front of the house.

It has several features associated with a home of its age and character such as fireplaces and corniced ceilings.

The ground floor includes a porch, dining room and a large study room.

This level is also home to a well-equipped kitchen, a large dining/living room and an integral garage.

The living room is probably the jewel in the crown, with an inset wood burning stove and French doors to the garden

An elegant staircase leads up to the first floor, where all five bedrooms are.

It also comprises a hall, a bathroom and a shower room.

The Moray property is on sale for £410,000.