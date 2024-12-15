Former Elgin school master’s five-bedroom house hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Former Elgin school master’s five-bedroom house hits the market

Cranloch Schoolhouse is a spacious traditional home with three reception rooms, a beautiful garden and two outbuildings.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Cranloch Schoolhouse is a spacious traditional house with three reception rooms, a beautiful garden and two outbuildings.
The property is for sale for £410,000. Image: Galbraith

A former school master’s house has hit the market in Elgin.

Dating back to the early 1900s, Cranloch Schoolhouse is a traditional stone five-bedroom house in a warm rural setting about six miles from the town centre.

The beautiful property, which has three reception rooms, provides spacious accommodation over two storeys.

The former school master’s house enjoys a gorgeous, enclosed garden with mature trees and shrubs with areas of lawn.


Elgin’s Cranloch Schoolhouse is set on a beautiful enclosed garden. Image: Galbraith
garden
The former school master’s house enjoys a lovely enclosed garden with mature trees and shrubs. Image: Galbraith

It also benefits from an integral double garage and two outbuildings.

There is also ample parking for several vehicles on a gravelled driveway at the front of the house.

Former Elgin school master’s house for sale

The historic property has five bedrooms and three reception rooms.

It has several features associated with a home of its age and character such as fireplaces and corniced ceilings.

the living room
The spacious living room is the gem of the property. Image: Galbraith
dining area
It includes a charming dining area. Image: Galbraith

The ground floor includes a porch, dining room and a large study room.

This level is also home to a well-equipped kitchen, a large dining/living room and an integral garage.

kitchen
Cranloch Schoolhouse has a well-equipped kitchen. Image: Galbraith
Outbuilding
The property has two outbuildings. Image: Galbraith

The living room is probably the jewel in the crown, with an inset wood burning stove and French doors to the garden

An elegant staircase leads up to the first floor, where all five bedrooms are.

bedroom
Cranloch Schoolhouse comprises five bedrooms. Image: Galbraith
study
There is a large study on the first floor. Image: Galbraith

It also comprises a hall, a bathroom and a shower room.

The Moray property is on sale for £410,000.

