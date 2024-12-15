Gallery: Hundreds of birds rehomed at ‘hen-tastic’ Aberdeenshire event

Lots of people queued up to collect rescued hens, saving them from the slaughterhouse, at an event in Meikle Wartle, near Inverurie.

It was the latest in a series of collection days organised by the British Hen Welfare Trust around the UK.

The trust has homed more than a million hens since 2005.

There were 250 looking for kindly new owners at Meikle Wartle.

A similar event held in Inverness recently aimed to find homes for up to 1,500 hens.

North-east co-ordinator Louise Aitken said: “Volunteers come from all over Aberdeenshire and Moray to get these hens to their new homes.”

Our photographer Darrell Benns went to Meikle Wartle to capture the “hen-tastic” occasion.