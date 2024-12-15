Gallery: Hundreds of birds rehomed at ‘hen-tastic’ Aberdeenshire event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Hundreds of birds rehomed at ‘hen-tastic’ Aberdeenshire event

Another in Inverness aimed to find homes for up to 1,500 hens.

By Keith Findlay & Heather Fowlie
British Hen Welfare Trust rehoming event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
British Hen Welfare Trust rehoming event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Lots of people queued up to collect rescued hens, saving them from the slaughterhouse, at an event in Meikle Wartle, near Inverurie.

It was the latest in a series of collection days organised by the British Hen Welfare Trust around the UK.

The trust has homed more than a million hens since 2005.

There were 250 looking for kindly new owners at Meikle Wartle.

A similar event held in Inverness recently aimed to find homes for up to 1,500 hens.

North-east co-ordinator Louise Aitken said: “Volunteers come from all over Aberdeenshire and Moray to get these hens to their new homes.”

Our photographer Darrell Benns went to Meikle Wartle to capture the “hen-tastic” occasion.

Volunteers packing chickens ready for their new homes. 
British Hen Welfare Trust rehoming event.
Volunteer Lisa Taylor with one of the hens.
Nicola and Georgia Boyne with their new hen.
Harvey Gillanders with a group of chickens.
A group of chickens waiting to be selected for their new homes.
This lucky hen has been selected.
Volunteers Hazel and Iona Foubister helping with the event.
Martin Greenhough loading his new hens into the car.
A couple of hens.
All loaded up and ready to go to your new homes!
British Hen Welfare Trust rehoming hens to their forever homes.
The British Hen Welfare Trust rehoming volunteers!
Volunteers packing chickens and taking them to their new owners.

 

