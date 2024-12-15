Farming Gallery: Hundreds of birds rehomed at ‘hen-tastic’ Aberdeenshire event Another in Inverness aimed to find homes for up to 1,500 hens. By Keith Findlay & Heather Fowlie December 15 2024, 4:37 pm December 15 2024, 4:37 pm Share Gallery: Hundreds of birds rehomed at ‘hen-tastic’ Aberdeenshire event Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/farming/6651803/gallery-hundreds-of-birds-rehomed-at-hen-tastic-aberdeenshire-event/ Copy Link 0 comment British Hen Welfare Trust rehoming event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Lots of people queued up to collect rescued hens, saving them from the slaughterhouse, at an event in Meikle Wartle, near Inverurie. It was the latest in a series of collection days organised by the British Hen Welfare Trust around the UK. The trust has homed more than a million hens since 2005. There were 250 looking for kindly new owners at Meikle Wartle. A similar event held in Inverness recently aimed to find homes for up to 1,500 hens. North-east co-ordinator Louise Aitken said: “Volunteers come from all over Aberdeenshire and Moray to get these hens to their new homes.” Our photographer Darrell Benns went to Meikle Wartle to capture the “hen-tastic” occasion. Volunteers packing chickens ready for their new homes. British Hen Welfare Trust rehoming event. Volunteer Lisa Taylor with one of the hens. Nicola and Georgia Boyne with their new hen. Harvey Gillanders with a group of chickens. A group of chickens waiting to be selected for their new homes. This lucky hen has been selected. Volunteers Hazel and Iona Foubister helping with the event. Martin Greenhough loading his new hens into the car. A couple of hens. All loaded up and ready to go to your new homes! British Hen Welfare Trust rehoming hens to their forever homes. The British Hen Welfare Trust rehoming volunteers! Volunteers packing chickens and taking them to their new owners.
