Price tag revealed for Elgin Town Hall transformation

Environmental Health give their views on Elgin's bar plans to extend opening hours.

A new pavilion will be built for an Aberlour football team.

And we can reveal the next steps for the Elgin Town Hall transformation.

But first, we look at expansion plans for a caravan park.

SUBMITTED: Expansion for Riverview Country Park

Riverview Country Park wants to add 78 static caravan pitches.

The expansion is proposed on an area of land on the southern boundary of the park in Forres on Mundole Court.

The new pitches will include decking.

This park currently has 128 residential caravan pitches, 36 holiday static caravan pitches and 20 touring caravan pitches.

Montgomery Forgan Associates is representing the park.

SUBMITTED: Work on Cullen Primary School

Work could be carried out at Cullen Primary School.

The school with large playing fields on Old Church Road sits on the edge of Cullen.

The proposed work includes internal improvements, toilet upgrade, new roof insulation, waterproofing system and replacement of an window and doors.

Meanwhile, new cavity wall and external wall insulation and mechanical and electrical upgrades could take place too.

According to the building warrant, the work could cost around £3,058,000.

SUBMITTED: Next steps for Elgin Town Hall transformation

In October, we revealed planning chiefs approved listed building consent and planning permission for the transformation of the Elgin Town Hall.

Changes to the much-loved venue include audiences entering through a new extension to be built looking onto the Lossiemouth road.

The current entrance area will be converted into a bar with a new rehearsal space established on the A96 side of the building.

Construction on the major project is set to begin next year and last until 2027.

The development is part of the £31 million Cultural Quarter project, which forms part of the Moray Growth Deal.

Now a building warrant has been submitted which reveals the development could cost around £10.239,948.00.

Once approved, the work can get underway.

Latest: Against the Grain want to extend opening hours

Tap room Against the Grain has been a popular fixture in Elgin town centre since opening six years ago.

The Batchen Street business has found a niche offering beers that are not available elsewhere in the area.

Earlier this year, director Juliette Buchan told the Press and Journal she believe its success has been down to its “cosy environment”.

The business wants to extend their opening hours.

The opening times are currently restricted to 12noon to 10pm, seven days. Against the Grain wants to be able to open from 10am to 11pm, seven days.

If approved, the changes would not necessarily mean the business would be open every day at those times but would give them permission to do so if they wanted.

Environmental Health have now weight in on the proposals.

They say that they back the proposals for approval unconditionally.

The bar is still awaiting planning chiefs’ decision.

APPROVED: New pavilion for Aberlour football team

Earlier this year, amateur football side Aberlour Villa FC submitted plans to build a new pavilion at Dowans Football Ground on the village’s High Street.

In 2021, we revealed the club’s intention to replace its current pavilion which was no-longer fit for purpose.

This year, the club founded in 1924 marked 100 years since Fred Stewart, ‘Chattie’ Calder, ‘Winkie’ Milton, Harvey Annan and Ronald McGovan set up the club.

The club has produced many players who have gone on to play at a higher level including Scotland capped goalie Nicky Walker who starred for the likes of Leicester, Rangers, Partick Thistle, Hearts and Aberdeen.

Now planning chiefs have approved the new facility which will feature a community hall, kitchen/dining area and eight showers (four in each changing room).

Grant And Geoghegan Limited is representing the football team in the planning process.

One neighbour previously told planning bosses how football fans often litter and urinate in their garden.

They hoped the new facility with toilets and more bins will remove the problem completely.

However, they believed the community space will be an asset to the club and Aberlour as a whole.

