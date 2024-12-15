Price tag revealed for Elgin Town Hall transformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Price tag revealed for Elgin Town Hall transformation

The latest Moray planning round-up also includes the latest on an Elgin bar's plans to extend hours and the approval for a new pavilion for a football team that once produced a Scottish international.

By Sean McAngus
Drawing impression of Elgin Town Hall transformation.
Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Grab a cuppa and enjoy this week’s read which is full of interesting plans.

Environmental Health give their views on Elgin’s bar plans to extend opening hours.

A new pavilion will be built for an Aberlour football team.

And we can reveal the next steps for the Elgin Town Hall transformation.

But first, we look at expansion plans for a caravan park.

SUBMITTED: Expansion for Riverview Country Park

Riverview Country Park in Forres.

Riverview Country Park wants to add 78 static caravan pitches.

The expansion is proposed on an area of land on the southern boundary of the park in Forres on Mundole Court.

The new pitches will include decking.

This park currently has 128 residential caravan pitches, 36 holiday static caravan pitches and 20 touring caravan pitches.

Montgomery Forgan Associates is representing the park.

SUBMITTED: Work on Cullen Primary School

Cullen Primary School.

Work could be carried out at Cullen Primary School.

The school with large playing fields on Old Church Road sits on the edge of Cullen.

The proposed work includes internal improvements, toilet upgrade, new roof insulation, waterproofing system and replacement of an window and doors.

Meanwhile, new cavity wall and external wall insulation and mechanical and electrical upgrades could take place too.

According to the building warrant, the work could cost around £3,058,000.

SUBMITTED: Next steps for Elgin Town Hall transformation

Elgin Town Hall pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In October, we revealed planning chiefs approved listed building consent and planning permission for the transformation of the Elgin Town Hall.

Changes to the much-loved venue include audiences entering through a new extension to be built looking onto the Lossiemouth road.

The current entrance area will be converted into a bar with a new rehearsal space established on the A96 side of the building.

Artist impression of Elgin Town Hall redesign.
Audiences will instead enter Elgin Town Hall through a new extension as part of the plans. Image: Moray Council/LDN Architects

Construction on the major project is set to begin next year and last until 2027.

The development is part of the £31 million Cultural Quarter project, which forms part of the Moray Growth Deal.

Artist impression of new Elgin Town Hall.
Another angle of the transformation.

Now a building warrant has been submitted which reveals the development could cost around £10.239,948.00.

Once approved, the work can get underway.

Latest: Against the Grain want to extend opening hours

Against the Grain exterior.
Against the Grain in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Tap room Against the Grain has been a popular fixture in Elgin town centre since opening six years ago.

The Batchen Street business has found a niche offering beers that are not available elsewhere in the area.

Earlier this year, director Juliette Buchan told the Press and Journal she believe its success has been down to its “cosy environment”.

Directors Callum and Juliette Buchan pictured.

The business wants to extend their opening hours.

The opening times are currently restricted to 12noon to 10pm, seven days. Against the Grain wants to be able to open from 10am to 11pm, seven days.

If approved, the changes would not necessarily mean the business would be open every day at those times but would give them permission to do so if they wanted.

Environmental Health have now weight in on the proposals.

They say that they back the proposals for approval unconditionally.

The bar is still awaiting planning chiefs’ decision.

APPROVED: New pavilion for Aberlour football team

Earlier this year, amateur football side Aberlour Villa FC submitted plans to build a new pavilion at Dowans Football Ground on the village’s High Street.

In 2021, we revealed the club’s intention to replace its current pavilion which was no-longer fit for purpose.

The current pavilion pictured in 2021. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

This year, the club founded in 1924 marked 100 years since Fred Stewart, ‘Chattie’ Calder, ‘Winkie’ Milton, Harvey Annan and Ronald McGovan set up the club.

The club has produced many players who have gone on to play at a higher level including Scotland capped goalie Nicky Walker who starred for the likes of Leicester, Rangers, Partick Thistle, Hearts and Aberdeen.

Nicky Walker in goalkeeper kit
Nicky Walker during his time at Pittodrie.

Now planning chiefs have approved the new facility which will feature a community hall, kitchen/dining area and eight showers (four in each changing room).

Grant And Geoghegan Limited is representing the football team in the planning process.

Floor plan for pavilion in Aberlour.

One neighbour previously told planning bosses how football fans often litter and urinate in their garden.

They hoped the new facility with toilets and more bins will remove the problem completely.

However, they believed the community space will be an asset to the club and Aberlour as a whole.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

