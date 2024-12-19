Hundreds of north-east farmers join tractor rally against ‘family farm tax’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds of north-east farmers join tractor rally against ‘family farm tax’

They travelled from Inverurie to Aberdeen to vent their frustrations at the UK Government's proposals.

By Chris Cromar
The tractors travelled from Thainstone to Aberdeen. Image: by Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
The tractors travelled from Thainstone to Aberdeen. Image: by Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

Around 200 tractors travelled from Inverurie to Aberdeen today in protest at the UK government’s so-called “family farm tax”.

Angry farmers took part in the tractor rally to vent frustrations at Labour’s first budget in government since they won July’s general election.

Chancellor Rachael Reeves announced changes to inheritance tax reliefs, which will come into play from April 2026, with taxes applying to agricultural assets over £1 million (or up to £3 million in certain circumstances).

Despite concerns, the government said that “most estates will not be affected by the changes”.

However, this has not stopped tractors from taking to the streets of Westminster, Holyrood and now the north-east.

Patrick Sleigh. Image: DC Thomson.

What do the farmers who drove tractors into Aberdeen think?

Patrick Sleigh, who farms near Oldmeldrum, said the government has got it “very, very wrong”.

“It’s going to end up costing more money than they are taking in and create so much hardship right across society.

He feels it is an ideological attack on “not just the farming industry, but the rural community” as a whole.

“Farming is the backbone of the rural community. Take that away, many other things fall and I’m speaking about associated industries like machinery, livestock producers.

“Everything it services to the farming industry up and down the whole country,” he said.

Before the cohort headed off at around 11am for the 15-mile journey to Aberdeen beach.

Those attending heard speeches, including from Gordon and Buchan’s Conservative MP Harriet Cross.

Harriet Cross.  Image: DC Thomson.

Ms Cross is vehemently opposed to her opponents’ proposals and has raised the issued in parliament.

Speaking to The Press and Journal at today’s rally, she said the policy will be to the “detriment of all of us, but particularly our rural communities”.

Family farm tax ‘completely devastating’

She added: “It’s so important that we support our farmers, our family farmers, in particular. They feed the nation, they have for generations.

They make sure that our countryside looks the way it does and provide so much rural employment.

“What Labour are doing with this family farm tax is completely devastating. They say that they’re trying to target the big landowners who are using it as a tax haven, but that is not what they’re doing. They’re targeting the small family farmers and they’re the ones who are going to actually have to pay this tax.”

As trucks travelled down the A96 towards the Granite City, people tooted their horns in support.

There was a crowd waiting over the flyovers at Kintore.

Once in the city, people also showed their support to the farmers by taking video, waving and putting their thumbs up as they passed.

Jack Stevenson. Image: DC Thomson

Their finishing point was at the beach, where an army of tractors lined up in a sign of unity.

Portsoy farmer Jack Stevenson, national combinable crops chair at the National Farmers’ Union, was delighted with the turnout.

He said: “It just shows you the level of passion that there is for the industry.

“It shows how much we want to try to serve you in the future.

“This inheritance tax by the Labour government is going to finish the family farms passing from generation to generation.”

