Newborn Caithness calf started life 50 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

Newborn Caithness calf started life 50 years ago

Italian breed bull's sperm frozen in time since 1975.

By Keith Findlay
Becca Jenkins holds the Romagnola cross bull calf, helped by her nephew, Lewis, with cattle breeding expert Willie Mackay looking on
Becca Jenkins holds the Romagnola cross bull calf, helped by her nephew, Lewis, with cattle breeding expert Willie Mackay looking on. Image: Willie Mackay

A healthy calf born near Wick just before Christmas started life nearly 50 years ago.

Cattle artificial insemination (AI) expert Willie Mackay had stored semen from an imported breed in a vacuum flask since 1975.

The bull calf was born at Ha’ of Bowermadden, between Wick and Thurso, on December 15.

Stored in liquid nitrogen

Farmer Martin Jenkins and his daughter, Becca, had one of their Simmental cross cows inseminated knowing the key ingredient from a Romagnola bull, Scottish Dritto, was kept in liquid nitrogen for almost half a century.

The “highly adaptable” Romagnola breed has its origins in northern Italy.

It was one of several exotic breeds imported by the then Scottish Milk Marketing Board (Scottish MMB) in the 1970s.

A Romagnola bull
A Romagnola bull. Image: Shutterstock

Willie hails from Embo, in Sutherland, but now lives in Watten, Caithness.

He is an independent Highland councillor for Wick and East Caithness.

And he has just completed his 55th year of providing a cattle breeding service in the north.

He been artificially inseminating cattle in Caithness and Sutherland since early 1970.

From Italy to Caithness via Scone

Explaining how he got his Romagnola supply, Willie said: “I purchased the semen from the then Scottish MMB AI cattle breeding service in Paisley.

“They had a stud of bulls at Scone Palace, near Perth, and supplied bull semen to all sub-centres throughout Scotland at that time.”

Romagna cattle grazing on an Italian hill
Romagna cattle grazing on an Italian hill. Image: Shutterstock

The Scottish Agricultural College Craibstone graduate added: “I’m particularly delighted for Martin and his daughter.

“They have achieved excellent results in their first AI programme, also using Aberdeen Angus, Simmental, Limousin, and Blonde Aquitaine.

“The success with the Romagnola straw (sample) proves the value of AI.

“Once a straw of bull semen is immersed in liquid nitrogen, it can be stored indefinitely and remain fresh until it is thawed out ”

Jenkins’ farm in Caithness is home to 70 cattle and 450 pedigree sheep

Ha’ of Bowermadden comprises 130 acres of arable land.

It is home to 20 pedigree Blonde Aquitaine cattle and 50 commercial cross cows, as well as 450 Mule and Blackface ewes.

Becca told us the new calf and his mum were both in fine fettle.

It was curiosity more than anything which led her and her dad to Willie Mackay’s Romagnola sample, she said.

“We just wanted to give it a try considering how long it’s been in the tank,” she added.

Conversation