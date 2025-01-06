Newborn Caithness calf started life 50 years ago

A healthy calf born near Wick just before Christmas started life nearly 50 years ago.

Cattle artificial insemination (AI) expert Willie Mackay had stored semen from an imported breed in a vacuum flask since 1975.

The bull calf was born at Ha’ of Bowermadden, between Wick and Thurso, on December 15.

Stored in liquid nitrogen

Farmer Martin Jenkins and his daughter, Becca, had one of their Simmental cross cows inseminated knowing the key ingredient from a Romagnola bull, Scottish Dritto, was kept in liquid nitrogen for almost half a century.

The “highly adaptable” Romagnola breed has its origins in northern Italy.

It was one of several exotic breeds imported by the then Scottish Milk Marketing Board (Scottish MMB) in the 1970s.

Willie hails from Embo, in Sutherland, but now lives in Watten, Caithness.

He is an independent Highland councillor for Wick and East Caithness.

And he has just completed his 55th year of providing a cattle breeding service in the north.

He been artificially inseminating cattle in Caithness and Sutherland since early 1970.

From Italy to Caithness via Scone

Explaining how he got his Romagnola supply, Willie said: “I purchased the semen from the then Scottish MMB AI cattle breeding service in Paisley.

“They had a stud of bulls at Scone Palace, near Perth, and supplied bull semen to all sub-centres throughout Scotland at that time.”

The Scottish Agricultural College Craibstone graduate added: “I’m particularly delighted for Martin and his daughter.

“They have achieved excellent results in their first AI programme, also using Aberdeen Angus, Simmental, Limousin, and Blonde Aquitaine.

“The success with the Romagnola straw (sample) proves the value of AI.

“Once a straw of bull semen is immersed in liquid nitrogen, it can be stored indefinitely and remain fresh until it is thawed out ”

Jenkins’ farm in Caithness is home to 70 cattle and 450 pedigree sheep

Ha’ of Bowermadden comprises 130 acres of arable land.

It is home to 20 pedigree Blonde Aquitaine cattle and 50 commercial cross cows, as well as 450 Mule and Blackface ewes.

Becca told us the new calf and his mum were both in fine fettle.

It was curiosity more than anything which led her and her dad to Willie Mackay’s Romagnola sample, she said.

“We just wanted to give it a try considering how long it’s been in the tank,” she added.