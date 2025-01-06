Walker’s Shortbread boss says Royal Warrant a ‘testament’ to Sir Jim Walker’s legacy

Walker’s Shortbread has been awarded a Royal Warrant by King Charles and said it is a “testament to the legacy” of Sir Jim Walker.

The iconic Aberlour company has been granted the honour for the supply of shortbread and oatcakes to the Royal Household.

Walker’s managing director Nicky Walker believes receiving the appointment is “particularly poignant” after the passing of Sir Jim Walker on December 15.

Starting as the company’s first salesman, he went on to work for the brand, founded by his grandfather, for 60 years.

Royal Warrant for Walker’s

Mr Walker said it is a “privilege” for the iconic shortbread makers to be granted a Royal Warrant of Appointment.

He said: “As an independent, family run business, we are extremely proud to carry the Royal Warrant which is a great honour.

“We feel is a true mark of recognition for our service and commitment to baking ‘Scotland at its finest’ for over a century.

“It is particularly poignant to receive the appointment following the very sad passing of my uncle, Sir Jim Walker recently.

“My uncle, my father Joe and my aunt Marjorie were extremely proud when Walker’s was granted the Royal Warrant for the supply of shortbread and oatcakes to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“I know how delighted they would have been by this Appointment from his Majesty King Charles III. This award is testament to their legacy.”

In 2001, King Charles, then-the Prince of Wales, opened the new Walker’s factory in Speyside.

The firm celebrated its 125th anniversary with pre-tax profits rising to £14.8 million.

Sir Jim Walker to be laid to rest in Moray

Sir Jim’s funeral will take place at Aberlour Parish Church on Thursday January 9 at 1pm.

According to funeral directors Graham J.Rattray, he will then be laid to rest at Aberlour Cemetry.

The funeral notice confirms the service is open to friends, with family flowers only.

Anyone wishing to donate in Sir Jim’s memory can contribute to The King’s Trust.

Formerly The Prince’s Trust, the charity supports young people to find a job or start their own business.