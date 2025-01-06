Walker’s Shortbread boss says Royal Warrant a ‘testament’ to Sir Jim Walker’s legacy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Walker’s Shortbread boss says Royal Warrant a ‘testament’ to Sir Jim Walker’s legacy

The iconic brand will supply the Royal Household with shortbread and oatcakes.

By Alex Banks
Walker's Shortbread at Aberlour in Moray.
Walker's Shortbread at Aberlour in Moray has been granted a Royal Warrant Image: Jason hedges/DC Thomson

Walker’s Shortbread has been awarded a Royal Warrant by King Charles and said it is a “testament to the legacy” of Sir Jim Walker.

The iconic Aberlour company has been granted the honour for the supply of shortbread and oatcakes to the Royal Household.

Walker’s managing director Nicky Walker believes receiving the appointment is “particularly poignant” after the passing of Sir Jim Walker on December 15.

Starting as the company’s first salesman, he went on to work for the brand, founded by his grandfather, for 60 years.

Royal Warrant for Walker’s

Mr Walker said it is a “privilege” for the iconic shortbread makers to be granted a Royal Warrant of Appointment.

He said: “As an independent, family run business, we are extremely proud to carry the Royal Warrant which is a great honour.

“We feel is a true mark of recognition for our service and commitment to baking ‘Scotland at its finest’ for over a century.

“It is particularly poignant to receive the appointment following the very sad passing of my uncle, Sir Jim Walker recently.

Nicky Walker
Nicky Walker, managing director of Walker’s Shortbread. Image: Walker’s

“My uncle, my father Joe and my aunt Marjorie were extremely proud when Walker’s was granted the Royal Warrant for the supply of shortbread and oatcakes to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“I know how delighted they would have been by this Appointment from his Majesty King Charles III. This award is testament to their legacy.”

In 2001, King Charles, then-the Prince of Wales, opened the new Walker’s factory in Speyside.

The firm celebrated its 125th anniversary with pre-tax profits rising to £14.8 million.

Sir Jim Walker to be laid to rest in Moray

Sir Jim’s funeral will take place at Aberlour Parish Church on Thursday January 9 at 1pm.

According to funeral directors Graham J.Rattray, he will then be laid to rest at Aberlour Cemetry.

Sir Jim Walker
Friends of Sir Jim Walker are being invited to his funeral service in Aberlour. Image: Walker’s Shortbread.

The funeral notice confirms the service is open to friends, with family flowers only.

Anyone wishing to donate in Sir Jim’s memory can contribute to The King’s Trust.

Formerly The Prince’s Trust, the charity supports young people to find a job or start their own business.

Conversation