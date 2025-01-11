Farming planning ahead: A retirement home by the farm, self-catering and new wind turbine are all proposed

New planning applications to councils across the north and north-east include one from a couple planning a new home for their retirement that’s close enough for them to help out on the nearby farm.

News of this and a lot more feature in our latest Farming Planning Ahead round-up of some of the latest plans – approved, rejected or up in the air – related to rural land, farms and crofts.

Two new homes proposed for Muchalls farm

Starting in Aberdeenshire, full planning permission is sought for the erection of two new homes on a brownfield site at West Blackbutts, Muchalls, near Stonehaven.

This proposal from Mr and Mrs Edward Morrow would see the existing farmhouse retained.

But other outbuildings would be replaced.

Planning consent was granted previously under two separate applications, firstly in 2017 for development of the farmhouse plus the addition of three additional homes.

‘Future-proof’ homes planned close to farmhouse damaged by fire in 2015

A further application was approved in 2021 for three new-builds, including a new farmhouse.

A design statement from chartered architects JV Carroll says: “The new dwellings will meet the needs of a modern family, with open-plan living areas and home office/ studies to suit the post Covid-19 working arrangements of many.

“Each dwelling will be capable of providing fully accessible living for a family now and in their later years, future-proofing the home and they will also be designed to provide a high thermal comfort.”

The current farmhouse was damaged in a blaze in 2015. Firefighters battled for three hours to bring the flames under control. No one was injured as the house was empty.

Changes afoot at historic farm near Huntly

A planning application by Graham Mitchell Architects (GMA) could see a new home built on a historic farm, Thomastown, near Huntly.

The plan there is to take down a modern bale store and erect on its place a four-bedroom home, with a large garden.

And it is proposed to retain the existing farm entrance, which would be shared with the new home.

More than 150 years on

GMA says the layout of the farm, steading, farmhouse, threshing mill, ponds, roads and tracks shown on a map from 1874 is “instantly recognisable today”.

The architects add: “However, since then there have been changes.

“The farmland at Thomastown has been divided up and sold off to amalgamate with neighbouring farms, leaving one 15-acre field owned. This is too small to be a viable farming unit.

Steadings and sheds are said to be in “varying states of dilapidation following years of declining use”.

New holiday accommodation proposed for Moray farm which hosted royal visit by William and Kate

Meanwhile, up in Moray there’s an application in for two new “luxury” self-catering pods at Brodieshill Farmhouse near Forres.

The Manson family run the farm at Brodieshill, where there is already a small play/petting area facility. Play sessions for young children take place on the site.

A supporting statement with the planning application by Nicola Manson says: “Following the opening of our small play/petting area in April 2022 we wish to diversify further by providing holiday letting accommodation in line with the Scottish Government’s agritourism strategy.

‘Comfortable and homely’ pods

“By erecting two luxury self-catering pods for young families to stay in we can promote all that Moray can offer in terms if cafes, restaurants, family activity centres, farm shops, and footfall to local parks and towns.

“We aim to make these pods as comfortable and homely as possible to encourage occupancy throughout the year.”

Brodieshill has some very special guests in November 2023, when the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay paid a visit to find out about local efforts to support mental health.

Shetland farm wants another wind turbine

Elsewhere, Shetland business JR Irvine & Son is seeking planning consent for a six-kilowatt wind turbine on a 30ft steel tower at Setter Farm, Dingwall.

A supporting document says the turbine is to be erected to the west of the applicant’s agricultural buildings.

It will provide a source of renewable energy for one of the residential homes on

the farm, significantly reducing electricity bills, the statement adds.

Shetland farm featured on TV show

Setter Farm, which featured in an episode of BBC’s Landward series last year, is the UK’s northernmost dairy farm.

It already has three wind turbines. These were installed to the north of the farm and have produced green energy since 2015.

The proposed additional turbine is of the same design “for consistency” but on a much smaller tower as it is located slightly further up the hill.

“This will help to minimise the visual profile of the turbine, the hub of which is still well below the summit of nearby Gallow Hill,” Adamson Wind Turbines’ supporting statement says.

The proposed wind turbine site is just over a mile from Tingwall Airport, which has been consulted.

Aerodrome manager Duncan Thompson said: “There should be no issues from our point of view.”

Forestry quango wants new access track at Contin

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) plans to create an all-terrain vehicle access track on land near Kinellan Croft House, Strathpeffer.

The development at the quango’s Contin depot is to “facilitate the establishment and management of forestry”.

FLS is the Scottish Government agency responsible for managing our national forests and land.

Orkney couple want new home for retirement that’s near enough to keep helping out on family farm

Meanwhile, Mr and Mrs D Steven Nicolson are awaiting a decision on a potentially life-changing “planning in principle” application, to Orkney Islands Council.

They intend to build a new home for their retirement somewhere near Upper Ellibister, Rendall, on Orkney’s Mainland.

Ideally, they would like a site away from the main buildings at Upper Ellibister but close enough to allow them to help out on the farm as and when required.

Family succession plan

Supporting documentation from chartered surveyors’ body RICS says: “Mr & Mrs Nicolson operated a road contractor’s business from 1986 to 2018.

“In 1993 they took over the Nicolson family farm at Gitterpitten, Rendall, extending to some 140 acres.

“In 1999 they purchased the farm of Upper Ellibister, Rendall, extending to some

141 acres, and in 2000 they acquired South Aittit, Rendall, at some 31 acres.

“Mr & Mrs Nicolson now wish to plan for their retirement and pass the farm on to

their three children.”

RICS adds: “They currently reside at Little Hackland, Rendall, which does not and has never formed part of the farming business.

“No other houses, habitable or uninhabitable, or qualifying buildings exist within the farms of Upper Ellibister or South Aittit.

“And, with the recent passing of Mr Nicolson’s mother, the house at Gitterpitten will be sold.”