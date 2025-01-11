50 years since North Sea tap was turned on, has Aberdeen squandered its oil and gas legacy?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

50 years since North Sea tap was turned on, has Aberdeen squandered its oil and gas legacy?

A former chief executive of Oil & Gas UK is among those who have condemned the actions of 'here today, gone tomorrow' politicians.

It's 50 yeras since the Queen pressed the button to set North Sea oil flowing into Grangemouth.
It's 50 yeras since the Queen pressed the button to set North Sea oil flowing into Grangemouth.
By Neil Drysdale

It was billed as the catalyst for a new Industrial Revolution; the day when Queen Elizabeth II turned on the first flow of oil from the North Sea in 1975.

All the dignitaries present in Dyce, including Prime Minister, Harold Wilson, his senior cabinet colleagues, Prince Philip and an American delegation had no doubt the energy boom would be the spark which ignited the transformation of the north of Scotland.

November 1975, when the Forties Field was inaugurated by the late Queen, who pressed a button at BP Petroleum Development’s Dyce, Aberdeen, headquarters to start the oil flowing ashore by pipeline. Image: DC Thomson.

Yet, ever since they applauded the symbolic moment when the Queen pressed the gold-plated button, setting into motion the flow of oil from the Forties Field to the BP refinery at Grangemouth, several key questions have remained unanswered.

And, 50 years later, they are still hanging in the air. Namely, what would be the legacy of this massive economic development?

Would it bring prosperity to the many or the few?

And should there have been an Norwegian-style oil fund established?

We’ve spoken with economists, industry leaders, and those who were there at the time to hear their thoughts as 2025 marks the 50th year since North Sea oil started flowing…

1. The economist who helped set up Norway’s oil fund

Tony Mackay.
Inverness-based economist Tony Mackay helped create Norway’s oil fund. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Former economist, Tony Mackay, was working at Aberdeen University in 1975, so he witnessed first-hand the culture clash of Aberdeen Angus meeting Texas Sam.

More pertinently, he helped set up the Norwegian Government’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, which has invested a large part of their oil and gas tax revenues in other industries and facilities.

Nowadays, when one walks along the Granite City’s Union Street, it’s easy to forget that the area was awash with oil money as recently as a decade ago. What happened?

Union Street at the end of 2024. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

As Mr Mackay said: “The North Sea oil and gas industry had a huge beneficial impact on the Aberdeen and north-east economies for many years.

“But the industry has declined significantly in recent years as most North Sea fields ended their productive lives. And that was inevitable.

“However, I have been disappointed by the response to that decline by bodies such as Scottish Enterprise and Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Councils. I believe that much more could be done to diversify the regional economy and help new developments.

“An obvious example of that is diversification into renewable energy production from offshore wind farms and marine/tidal energy.

“There is some local involvement, but it is on a much smaller scale than it could have been. The ongoing problems with GB Energy illustrate that.

“And I am disappointed that the Scottish and UK Governments did not do something similar in terms of setting up a wealth fund.”

2. The long-standing industry trade association chief

Malcolm Webb during his time as Oil and Gas UK’s chief executive. Image: DCT

As chief executive of the industry trade association Oil & Gas UK from 2004 to 2015, Malcolm Webb was in the ideal position to witness the next chapter of the story.

But he didn’t hold back in criticising politicians of all parties, both at Westminster and Holyrood, when he spoke to the Press & Journal this week.

Mr Webb said: “The people of Aberdeen should take great pride in the fact their city played a central part in one of the UK’s greatest-ever industrial success stories.

“The offshore oil and gas industry fulfilled an immensely important role as the UK’s largest industrial investor for most of the last 50 years.

Two oil rigs in silhouette during sunrise in the oil sector of the North Sea.

“Aberdeen’s tragedy is that the mindless and destructive actions of a series of ‘here today and gone tomorrow’ Government ministers – whether Labour, Tory, Lib Dem or SNP – eventually had their effect.

“The industry could take the punishment no longer, brought to its knees by a toxic concoction of excessive taxation, bad regulation and the destructive policy diktats of political zealots. History will not treat these politicians kindly.

“However, that is scant consolation and no compensation for the entirely unnecessary loss of jobs and prosperity which Aberdeen is now suffering and, sad to say, will continue to suffer for years to come.”

3. The professor who points to Shetland as a winner

Prof Jim Hunter believes Aberdeen has gained no legacy from the energy boom of the 1970s.

Jim Hunter, who arrived in Aberdeen as a student in 1967 and is now emeritus professor of history at UHI, is among those who feel a golden opportunity was wasted.

Indeed, he is convinced that Union Street was much more vibrant, busier and commercially attractive in the 1960s than it is today.

He said: “None of the tax revenues that poured into government coffers from the 1970s onwards were set aside for constructive purposes.

“They weren’t invested in the updated infrastructure – the railways, schools, hospitals – that Britain so badly needs. They weren’t channelled into a wealth fund of the sort that has provided Norway with a multi-billion dollar pot of cash.

“Instead, the oil money was used as a way of keeping down other taxes, paying unemployment benefit, that sort of thing.

“This was short-sighted mismanagement on an absolutely epic scale, for which the politicians responsible, Labour, Tory, whatever, have never been – and I guess never will be – held to account.

“The one exception to this sad failure is Shetland. There, the local council managed to get hold of a proportion of the monies being made from the Sullom Voe oil terminal.

“The result was a Shetland Oil Fund. Of course, there has been criticism of how that fund was organised and spent. But at least it was there.

“And at least there is something to show for it – swimming pools, a leisure centre, a library and museum.

“Think what Aberdeen would be like today if the city had access to such a fund. Think how much more prosperous Britain would be if it had an equivalent.”

4. The Aberdeen PR guru with decades of energy industry experience

Aberdeen businesswoman Zoe Ogilvie saw the impact of oil and gas on the city.

Aberdeen businesswoman Zoe Ogilvie can see both sides of the argument. In her estimation, the exploration for – and production of – fossil fuels has generated wealth, highly-paid jobs and opportunities for more than 50 years.

She said: “It has attracted and helped foster entrepreneurs who have contributed to society and our communities, not only by building businesses which create jobs and pay taxes, but through generous philanthropy which has supported infrastructure, education, the arts and the third sector.

“However, it has also led to a higher cost of living in Aberdeen which not everyone is able to afford. Worryingly, the gap between those who have, and those who have not, has widened and there are pockets of severe deprivation in the city.

“But the industry is not responsible for this, it’s local, regional and national politicians who are accountable for the ways in which the wealth is captured and distributed.”

Conversation