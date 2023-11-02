Prince William and Kate meet young farmers and RAF families during trio of Royal engagements in Moray and Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prince William and Kate meet young farmers and RAF families during trio of Royal engagements in Moray and Inverness

The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay visited Burghead Primary School, Brodieshill Farm and Inverness charity Day1.

By Michelle Henderson
The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, as they are known in Scotland, were hosted by the Mansons. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, as they are known in Scotland, were hosted by the Mansons. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Prince William and Kate met with young people and charities who offer mental health support across Moray and Inverness today.

The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay were greeted by delighted crowds at Burghead Primary School this morning, where they met Outfit Moray organisers.

They then stopped off at Brodieshill Farm, near Forres, before finishing their trio of engagements with a visit to Day1 charity in Inverness.

Prince William and Kate at Brodieshill Farm in Forres this afternoon, where they met young farmer Harry Ross. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Kate playing with kids at Brodieshill Farm in Forres, which was part of three Royal engagements across Moray and Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

At Brodieshill, the couple spoke with Lower Speyside Young Farmers and Farmstrong Scotland members about the Are Ewe Okay? campaign, which promotes open conversations to end the stigma surrounding mental health.

24-year-old Harry Ross said meeting the Royals was a ‘once-in-lifetime’ opportunity as he discussed the mental challenges of working in agriculture.

‘Once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity to meet Prince William and Kate

Mr Ross recently became the fifth generation to run Coldholme Farm in Dallas, Forres, alongside his father Morris and grandfather Ian.

He said: “They asked if we had any concerns in agriculture as young farmers coming through and asked if we had concerns about subsidies moving forward; as that is me just coming on to the farm full-time now.

“They were asking how I was getting on and the generational constraints. They were very nice.”

Kate was all smiles during the farm visit, where she played with local families. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Kinloss farmer Claire Wright, 27, added: “In the 10 years that I have been a part of the Young Farmers Club, the dynamic has changed from being party first and everything else second to doing your charity work and everything else falls into place.

“The mental health thing has opened up so much and it’s made things easier for everyone.”

Meanwhile Lucy McGillivray, who was representing National Farmers Union Scotland, spoke openly about the challenges facing farmers today.

The Royal couple were hosted by the Manson family, who said it was a ‘great honour’. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

She said the Royals were interested to know about her personal journey in the agricultural field, as well as the impact of Storm Babet.

Miss McGillivray added: “They were asking a lot of questions and were really well informed.

“When we spoke to the young farmers groups Kate was really interested in all the charity work and interested in everything that we were doing.

“It is so good they have come up here to these kinds of things. It is good to have the recognition.”

Royals met with RAF Kinloss and Lossiemouth families

During the brief 45-minute visit, Prince William and Kate also met with families based at nearby RAF Kinloss and Lossiemouth to learn how they were being supported by hosts Brodieshill Farm.

Military families regularly attend the farm’s indoor and outdoor play areas.

The couple enjoyed posing for photos, with the Princess even playing with some of the younger attendees.

The Princess was gifted bunches of flowers by delighted youngsters. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Robert Manson and his wife Nicola run Brodieshill with Robert’s parents, Colin and Irene Manson.

Mr Manson told The P&J that hosting the visit was a “great honour”.

Farming couple say hosting Duke and Duchess was ‘great honour’

He said: “From my experience, the Royal Family are always very well-read in agriculture.

“The livestock that leaves our farm is sold through a scheme King Charles started.

“I think they are very aware of the mental health issues involved in agriculture; I think it was their main driver for coming along today.

“It is a very relevant topic. It is because of visits like this that it will now get the coverage it needs and deserves.”

