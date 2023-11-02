Prince William and Kate meet young farmers and RAF families during trio of Royal engagements in Moray and Inverness

Prince William and Kate met with young people and charities who offer mental health support across Moray and Inverness today.

The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay were greeted by delighted crowds at Burghead Primary School this morning, where they met Outfit Moray organisers.

They then stopped off at Brodieshill Farm, near Forres, before finishing their trio of engagements with a visit to Day1 charity in Inverness.

At Brodieshill, the couple spoke with Lower Speyside Young Farmers and Farmstrong Scotland members about the Are Ewe Okay? campaign, which promotes open conversations to end the stigma surrounding mental health.

24-year-old Harry Ross said meeting the Royals was a ‘once-in-lifetime’ opportunity as he discussed the mental challenges of working in agriculture.

‘Once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity to meet Prince William and Kate

Mr Ross recently became the fifth generation to run Coldholme Farm in Dallas, Forres, alongside his father Morris and grandfather Ian.

He said: “They asked if we had any concerns in agriculture as young farmers coming through and asked if we had concerns about subsidies moving forward; as that is me just coming on to the farm full-time now.

“They were asking how I was getting on and the generational constraints. They were very nice.”

Kinloss farmer Claire Wright, 27, added: “In the 10 years that I have been a part of the Young Farmers Club, the dynamic has changed from being party first and everything else second to doing your charity work and everything else falls into place.

“The mental health thing has opened up so much and it’s made things easier for everyone.”

Meanwhile Lucy McGillivray, who was representing National Farmers Union Scotland, spoke openly about the challenges facing farmers today.

She said the Royals were interested to know about her personal journey in the agricultural field, as well as the impact of Storm Babet.

Miss McGillivray added: “They were asking a lot of questions and were really well informed.

“When we spoke to the young farmers groups Kate was really interested in all the charity work and interested in everything that we were doing.

“It is so good they have come up here to these kinds of things. It is good to have the recognition.”

Royals met with RAF Kinloss and Lossiemouth families

During the brief 45-minute visit, Prince William and Kate also met with families based at nearby RAF Kinloss and Lossiemouth to learn how they were being supported by hosts Brodieshill Farm.

Military families regularly attend the farm’s indoor and outdoor play areas.

The couple enjoyed posing for photos, with the Princess even playing with some of the younger attendees.

Robert Manson and his wife Nicola run Brodieshill with Robert’s parents, Colin and Irene Manson.

Mr Manson told The P&J that hosting the visit was a “great honour”.

Farming couple say hosting Duke and Duchess was ‘great honour’

He said: “From my experience, the Royal Family are always very well-read in agriculture.

“The livestock that leaves our farm is sold through a scheme King Charles started.

“I think they are very aware of the mental health issues involved in agriculture; I think it was their main driver for coming along today.

“It is a very relevant topic. It is because of visits like this that it will now get the coverage it needs and deserves.”