Shetland’s fat cows in spotlight at Shropshire event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

Shetland’s fat cows in spotlight at Shropshire event

Farmer Jamie Leslie explains how cattle that easily put on weight help to keep down costs.

By Keith Findlay
Jamie Leslie of Scholland Farm, Shetland.
Jamie Leslie of Scholland Farm, Shetland.

Fatter cows are the key to success for one of the most northerly beef herds in the UK, conference delegates heard today.

Shetland beef farmer Jamie Leslie told them he likes animals that “easily put on condition”.

His focus on fat for improved profitability and sustainability came at the British Cattle Breeders Conference in Telford, Shropshire.

Jamie’s ‘fat farm’ for cows

Cows which gain condition while suckling calves are greatly valued on Jamie’s farm.

He runs a 90-cow Aberdeen-Angus suckler herd at Scholland Farm, near Sumburgh Airport.

The farm also has a 900-ewe commercial sheep flock.

A “leader-follower” rotational grazing system is in place, with the cattle used to reset pasture behind ewes and lambs all summer.

Shetland beef farmer Jamie Leslie.
Shetland beef farmer Jamie Leslie. Image: Pinstone

Selecting the right traits

Jamie said: “Our cows must be able to thrive by grazing grass for nine months of the year.

“By selecting for cows that easily put on condition in our system, we can then use that energy reserve later in the season – when grass quality is low – to reduce our costs.”

“We want cows who produce a nicely suckled calf, whilst getting nicely fat; this means they winter cheaply.”

Jamie with one of his farm's champion bull calves at Thainstone, near Aberdeen, in 2014.
Jamie with one of his farm’s champion bull calves at Thainstone, near Aberdeen, in 2014. Image: Kenny Elrick

Sharing data for last year, Jamie said his cost of production – excluding a rent equivalent cost for owned land – was £1,017 for a 600kg (1,323lb) finished steer.

This is based on a suckler cow cost of £645, a further £279 for taking the weaned calf to turnout and £93 for keeping it from a year-old in March until October.

Our cows must be able to thrive by grazing grass for nine months of the year.”

Jamie Leslie, Shetland farmer

Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society chief executive Robert Gilchrist told delegates Jamie’s focus on breeding for fat could easily be mirrored by other farmers – and deliver multiple benefits.

Robert explained how the industry’s past move towards breeding leaner cattle led to unintended consequences.

These included higher finishing costs, increased cow costs due to higher feed requirements and reduced fertility.

We are now seeing a return to native breeds as farmers see the benefits of genetics that support higher intramuscular and back fat.” Robert Gilchrist, CEO, Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society

“Luckily, the perils of over-selection for lean were recognised in the mid-2010s,” the cattle society CEO said.

He added: “Fatter animals were moved to sit on the right-hand side of the Estimated Breeding Values grid (showing genetic potential).

“We are now seeing a return to native breeds as farmers see the benefits of genetics that support higher intramuscular and back fat – namely lower finishing costs, less reliance on concentrate feeds and a lower age at first calving.”

Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society chief executive Robert Gilchrist.
Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society chief executive Robert Gilchrist. Image: Pinstone

Sustainable models of beef production ‘more important than ever’

Robert continued: “While margins are tight, sustainable models of suckler beef production are more important than ever.

“This can be achieved by choosing the right animal for your system.

“For most beef producers, selecting genetics that naturally offer higher fat, will align with sustainability and profitability goals.”

Conversation