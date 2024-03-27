Beef farmer fury over Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme fiasco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Beef farmer fury over Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme fiasco

Any eligible beef calf born after December 2 2023 will fall under the scheme reform.

By Katrina Macarthur
The beef cattle sector is in limbo over the reform of the Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme.
Frustrations have been mounting in the beef cattle sector as producers continue to be left in limbo over the Scottish Government’s proposed reform of the Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme (SSBSS).

It has been confirmed that the scheme, currently worth £40 million, will be a feature of future support arrangements in Scotland.

However, proposed changes to the scheme rules for 2025 and beyond, including the introduction of calving interval rules, have yet to be shared with the industry.

Any eligible beef calf born after December 2 2023 will fall under the scheme reform, and it is understood that the existing 30-day retention period will remain as part of the reform.

Calves born after Dec 2 2023 fall into new scheme

Neil Shand, chief executive of the National Beef Association said that the industry is now well into spring calving and the fact that there is no sign of a policy is just “not good enough.”

He said not only is there no policy, but once a policy is in place, payments are set to depend on what has happened in this calving year, and producers have not been kept in the loop.

National Beef Association chief executive Neil Shand.

He said: “It still frustrates me that the money to fund this scheme – which was originally intended to recognise the wider benefits of suckler cows in rural communities and support beef producers – is now being used as a stick to beat the industry – or will be when it is eventually rolled out?

“The scheme will reportedly use a calving index score as a means to determine the payment per calf, and this year’s calving was to be set as the baseline year.

“For example, dead calves born in 2024 will need to be tagged and registered by the producer to ensure the dam has a calving index for the year 2025.

Money being used as a ‘stick to beat the industry’ says NBA chief

“However, the reality is even worse than that. Let’s assume the new scheme starts on the December 2 2024, and the calving index is 410 days.

“For a breeding female that has had the misfortune to produce a dead calf after October 18 2023 – yes twenty three – there will be no calculable index, deeming the breeding female ineligible for the new scheme, and no payment eligibility for her calf.

“So here we are, basically six months into the scheme‘s qualifying period, and we still have no policy in place.”

Mr Shand said the Scottish Government should be held to account for this and the policy implementation delayed until the end of this year.

“When the policy is eventually published, the Scottish Beef Association and National Beef Association will be challenging hard for this delay,” he said.

Scottish Government should be held accountable for fiasco

“It’s disrespectful to our industry to roll out policy in this fashion.”

NFUS says there will already be a number of cows who have lost their calves at birth which triggers next year’s calving interval period.

Beef farmer Gary Christie from near Huntly said: “With spring calving in full swing now, it is totally unfair and unacceptable to suckler producers that we’re four months and maybe more into the reference year for the new SSBSS.

“We still have no clarification from the government on how the rules and conditions are going to be implemented.

“I think this new scheme should be kicked into touch until December 2024 to allow everyone to digest and understand the new rules”

“Hopefully other organisations support the SBA and the NBA to get the government to delay the scheme until December.”

