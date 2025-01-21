Jeremy Clarkson to host 2026 edition of Cereals at Diddly Squat

The UK’s largest annual arables event will take place on Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm next year.

Cereals 2026 will take place over two days, June 10-11.

Former Top Gear star Clarkson said: “Farmers across the country are facing some of the toughest conditions seen in decades.

Pop-up Farmer’s Dog

“We wanted to be involved in something positive, and hosting Cereals was an opportunity for us to run a large-scale, practical event for UK food producers.

“It will be interesting to see how the event’s crop plots perform on our Cotswold brash land.

“And, of course, there will be the pop-up Farmer’s Dog bar to enjoy.”

Meanwhile, Cereals 2025 will take place at Heath Farm, Leadenham, Lincolnshire, on June 11-12 this year.

Diddly Squat, the new venue for next year, is in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire.

It is a larger site for an estimated 550 exhibitors and upwards of 25,000 visitors.

As in previous years, Cereals 2026 will attract people from across the UK industry.

High-profile venue and Clarkson expected to draw attention to Cereals

Event director Alli McEntyre said: “Hosting Cereals at the high-profile farm under the auspices of host farmer Jeremy Clarkson will help to draw attention to the ongoing issues that arable farmers, and the wider UK farming industry are facing.

“Live events are historically important in bringing UK farming communities together to connect, share ideas and find solutions.

“Visitors to Cereals 2025, which already has crops in the ground. will be offered exclusive early access to Cereals at Diddly Squat in 2026.”

Agronomist Charlie Ireland, Cheerful Charlie” in the Clarkson’s Farm TV series, said: “Diddly Squat Farm is very much like any other arable and diversified farm, despite the cameras.

“It is still subject to the vagaries of the weather, volatility of markets, and navigation of industry transition and policy.

Another consideration for the future of the sector is how we can attract the best and brightest into the industry. That is where the farm’s popularity will be advantageous.” Charlie Ireland, agronomist

‘Great platform’

“So the event will be a great platform for conversation, demonstration, and exploration of how farm businesses can best deliver sustainable food production, while achieving profitability – because the two should not be separated.

Registration for Cereals 2025 opens on February 3 at cerealsevent.co.uk