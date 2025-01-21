Jeremy Clarkson to host 2026 edition of Cereals at Diddly Squat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Jeremy Clarkson to host 2026 edition of Cereals at Diddly Squat

Cereals is the UK's largest annual arables-focused event.

By Keith Findlay
Jeremy Clarkson. on his Diddly Squat Farm. Image: The Cereals Event

The UK’s largest annual arables event will take place on Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm next year.

Cereals 2026 will take place over two days, June 10-11.

Former Top Gear star Clarkson said: “Farmers across the country are facing some of the toughest conditions seen in decades.

Pop-up Farmer’s Dog

“We wanted to be involved in something positive, and hosting Cereals was an opportunity for us to run a large-scale, practical event for UK food producers.

“It will be interesting to see how the event’s crop plots perform on our Cotswold brash land.

“And, of course, there will be the pop-up Farmer’s Dog bar to enjoy.”

Clarkson carrying mushrooms at the opening of his pub, The Farmer’s Dog, in Asthall, near Burford in Oxfordshire, last August. Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Meanwhile, Cereals 2025 will take place at Heath Farm, Leadenham, Lincolnshire, on June 11-12 this year.

Diddly Squat, the new venue for next year, is in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire.

It is a larger site for an estimated 550 exhibitors and upwards of 25,000 visitors.

As in previous years, Cereals 2026 will attract people from across the UK industry.

High-profile venue and Clarkson expected to draw attention to Cereals

Event director Alli McEntyre said: “Hosting Cereals at the high-profile farm under the auspices of host farmer Jeremy Clarkson will help to draw attention to the ongoing issues that arable farmers, and the wider UK farming industry are facing.

“Live events are historically important in bringing UK farming communities together to connect, share ideas and find solutions.

“Visitors to Cereals 2025, which already has crops in the ground. will be offered exclusive early access to Cereals at Diddly Squat in 2026.”

A previous Cereals event.

Agronomist Charlie Ireland, Cheerful Charlie” in the Clarkson’s Farm TV series, said: “Diddly Squat Farm is very much like any other arable and diversified farm, despite the cameras.

“It is still subject to the vagaries of the weather, volatility of markets, and navigation of industry transition and policy.

Another consideration for the future of the sector is how we can attract the best and brightest into the industry. That is where the farm’s popularity will be advantageous.” Charlie Ireland, agronomist

‘Great platform’

“So the event will be a great platform for conversation, demonstration, and exploration of how farm businesses can best deliver sustainable food production, while achieving profitability – because the two should not be separated.

“Another consideration for the future of the sector is how we can attract the best and brightest into the industry. That is where the farm’s popularity will be advantageous.”

Registration for Cereals 2025 opens on February 3 at cerealsevent.co.uk

Conversation