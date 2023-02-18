TV review: Clarkson’s big mouth undermines what is a vivid portrait of modern farming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

TV review: Clarkson’s big mouth undermines what is a vivid portrait of modern farming

By Ewan Cameron
February 18, 2023, 6:00 am
Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper. Image: PA Photo/©Ellis O'Brien/Prime Video.
Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper. Image: PA Photo/©Ellis O'Brien/Prime Video.

Given his recent headline-grabbing remarks about Meghan Markle, watching a programme with Jeremy Clarkson might be a step too far for some viewers.

But – and I say this without trying to condone any of the things he said about Prince Harry’s wife – that would be a mistake.

Not only is Clarkson’s Farm the best thing he’s done, it also seems to serve a greater purpose than simply being a light-hearted vehicle to inflate his multi-hectare-sized ego.

Other farming shows, like BBC’s Countryfile, are admirable if a bit niche. With this Amazon series, Clarkson has produced perhaps the most mainstream, eye-opening depiction of modern farming on television.

The unexpectedly fascinating first season saw The Grand Tour presenter taking over the running of his Oxfordshire farm and discovering firsthand the near-impossible challenges that farmers face to simply turn a profit.

In the second series Clarkson has a new foe – local bureaucracy.

Customers queue to get into Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm Shop. Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Aside from the Brexit-related red tape that seems to be plaguing the farming industry, much of the series is about his battle with West Oxfordshire District Council, who seem hell-bent on putting the kibosh on his plans for a restaurant – and pretty much every else he wants to do – at his farm.

While there are certainly slightly artificial elements to the show (in particular some of the encounters with Clarkson’s far more knowledgeable farmhand Kaleb), not to mention the fact that multi-millionaire Clarkson’s fretting about costs ring a little hollow, the series still gives a far more vivid portrait of farming than something like Countryfile.

Clarkson may have a position of immense privilege, but it’s laudable that he seems to have a genuine desire to spotlight all the challenges and frequently unfair obstacles that ‘normal’ farmers face on a day-to-day basis.

It’s just a shame that his big mouth often undermines all the good work he’s doing in that regard.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

Michelle Yeoh attending the Bafta Nominees’ Party at the National Gallery in London. (Ian West/PA)
Michelle Yeoh and Colin Farrell among stars out in London ahead of Bafta awards
Maya Jama at the David Koma fashion show (Dave Benett/PA)
Maya Jama sits front row at London Fashion Week
Jourdan Dunn on the catwalk during the Richard Quinn show (Jeff Moore/PA)
Jourdan Dunn walks the runway for Richard Quinn at London Fashion Week
The Masked Singer panel (Bandicoot TV/ITV/PA)
Rhino identity revealed after being crowned winner of The Masked Singer
The Masked Singer (ITV)
Fawn is first celebrity to be unveiled during The Masked Singer finale
Hugh Jackman (Matt Crossick/PA)
Hugh Jackman reveals football club plans to get back at Ryan Reynolds
Molly Goddard at London Fashion Week (Ben Broomfield/Handout/PA)
Harry Styles designer Molly Goddard debuts London Fashion Week collection
(PA)
Scarlett Moffatt announces she is expecting her first child
A flag outside the Iranian Embassy in west London (Yui Mok/PA)
UK-based Iranian broadcaster moves to US after threats from Tehran
Sir David Attenborough (Victoria Jones/PA)
David Attenborough says he regrets not focusing on British wildlife programmes

Most Read

1
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose lead fixing is found hanging from a…
2
16-year-old Alise Driksna has been found.
Missing teenager Alise Driksna from Inverness has been traced
3
Elle Binnie leaving court. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Woman led police on ‘disgraceful’ high-speed chase through Aberdeen
4
Stacey Adams is worried her two children Lilly- Grace and Mason are unwell because of the mould and damp in their council home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’
5
bijou Buckie
Bijou by the Sea: Moray businessman hopes to lease ‘unique’ coastal restaurant near Buckie
6
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Broadford community consultation Picture shows; Broadford community event. Broadford. Supplied by Cllr John Finlayson Date; 09/02/2023
Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development
7
Sean Hubbard. Image: DC Thomson
Teen assaulted girl, 15, he thought stole his alcohol
8
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
10
A Stagecoach bus that came off the road on the A90 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

More from Press and Journal

Around 200 people attended the vigil for teenager Brianna Ghey in Aberdeen, lighting a candle in memory of her life. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Candlelight vigils held in Aberdeen and Inverness to honour life of teenager Brianna Ghey
Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late equaliser against Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 1-1 Arbroath: The Verdict - talking points, ratings and star man as…
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'floored' by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says Aberdeen's loss to Celtic showed Dons are still recovering from recent…
Hamilton Accies' Lucas De Bolle scores the opener against Inverness. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has no complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in…
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...

Editor's Picks

Most Commented