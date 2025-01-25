Farmers’ Choir sings in Inverurie next month

ANM Group’s Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie, will host a a night of “music, laughter, and fundraising” on on February 22.

The Farmers’ Choir concert is in aid of agricultural charity RSABI.

The event is sponsored by family-run agricultural machinery business Stewart Trailers.

A charity auction of donated lots during the evening will be led by trainee auctioneer Harvey Stuart, who is more used to helping to run cattle and sheep sales at Thainstone.

‘Incredible opportunity’

Harvey, who will be starting university later this year, said: “I’m looking forward to next month and taking on the role of auctioneer at the Farmers’ Choir Concert. It’s an incredible opportunity for me, and I’m excited to contribute to such a meaningful event supporting a cause so deeply valued by our community.”

What’s in the auction?

Auction lots include:

Go-karting and clays for six people at Lochter Activity Centre

A return trip for two on NorthLink Ferries, including car and cabin

Hospitality for eight at Inverurie Loco Works Football Club

Three nights at Foinaven House, Ullapool

A cook school for six

A golfing three-ball with the captain at Cruden Bay Golf Club, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner

The concert is part of RSABI’s #KeepTalking campaign.

It will feature the 80-strong Farmers’ Choir, led by choirmaster Kate Picken, performing much-loved classics from popular musicals.

Host for the event is RSABI #KeepTalking ambassador Jim Smith.

A limited number of tickets are still available via Eventbrite. Costing £25, the price includes a free programme and entry into RSABI’s prize draw.

What’s the Farmers’ Choir concert raising money for?

All proceeds from the ticket sales will go towards supporting RSABI’s vital services to support Scotland’s agricultural community.

RSABI chairwoman Jane Mitchell said: “We’re looking forward to an evening of music and camaraderie, bringing the farming community together during what is often a challenging time of year.”

Founded in 1897 as the Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution, RSABI offers free practical, financial and emotional support to farmers throughout Scotland.