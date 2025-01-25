Farmers’ Choir sings in Inverurie next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farmers’ Choir sings in Inverurie next month

The concert is in aid of agricultural charity RSABI.

By Keith Findlay
ANM Group trainee auctioneer Harvey Stuart and choirmaster Kate Picken at Thainstone.
ANM Group trainee auctioneer Harvey Stuart and choirmaster Kate Picken at Thainstone. Image: RSABI

ANM Group’s Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie, will host a a night of “music, laughter, and fundraising” on on February 22.

The Farmers’ Choir concert is in aid of agricultural charity RSABI.

The event is sponsored by family-run agricultural machinery business Stewart Trailers.

A charity auction of donated lots during the evening will be led by trainee auctioneer Harvey Stuart, who is more used to helping to run cattle and sheep sales at Thainstone.

‘Incredible opportunity’

Harvey, who will be starting university later this year, said: “I’m looking forward to next month and taking on the role of auctioneer at the Farmers’ Choir Concert. It’s an incredible opportunity for me, and I’m excited to contribute to such a meaningful event supporting a cause so deeply valued by our community.”

What’s in the auction?

Auction lots include:

  • Go-karting and clays for six people at Lochter Activity Centre
  • A return trip for two on NorthLink Ferries, including car and cabin
  • Hospitality for eight at Inverurie Loco Works Football Club
  • Three nights at Foinaven House, Ullapool
  • A cook school for six
  • A golfing three-ball with the captain at Cruden Bay Golf Club, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner
Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie
Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The concert is part of RSABI’s #KeepTalking campaign.

It will feature the 80-strong Farmers’ Choir, led by choirmaster Kate Picken, performing much-loved classics from popular musicals.

Host for the event is RSABI #KeepTalking ambassador Jim Smith.

A limited number of tickets are still available via Eventbrite. Costing £25, the price includes a free programme and entry into RSABI’s prize draw.

What’s the Farmers’ Choir concert raising money for?

All proceeds from the ticket sales will go towards supporting RSABI’s vital services to support Scotland’s agricultural community.

RSABI chairwoman Jane Mitchell said: “We’re looking forward to an evening of music and camaraderie, bringing the farming community together during what is often a challenging time of year.”

Founded in 1897 as the Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution, RSABI offers free practical, financial and emotional support to farmers throughout Scotland.

