Home News Highlands & Islands

Readers react as popular Nairn hotel and restaurant Boath House announces closure

Those with dinner reservations at the venue were informed of the closure via email on Thursday.

By Jamie Sinclair
The grounds of Boath House
The grounds of Boath House. Image: Sandy McCook.

Readers have reacted to the sudden closure of a prominent Highland hotel and restaurant.

Boath House, set within 20 acres of grounds, shut its door with immediate effect on Thursday.

Those with dinner reservations at the Nairn hotel and restaurant were informed of the closure via email.

Boath House was bought by artist Jonny Gent and architect Russell Potter in August 2022, having been a family-run business for about 30 years.

The new owners at the time said their vision was to make the nine-bedroom venue a “sanctuary for creatives” as well as a “landmark”.

Boath House Hotel and Restaurant has closed suddenly. Image: David Whittaker-Smith.

Readers felt new Boath House owners should have ‘kept it simple’

Senior staff at the hotel, however, suggested the marketing had confused local people who might otherwise have visited the restaurant.

This is a sentiment that was echoed by Press and Journal readers after the announcement of the closure.

Many reacted to the news by sharing their views online.

Harry Cooksley commented: “Sadly the new owners didn’t know what they were doing. Poor marketing and poor execution killed it. Such a shame.

“Hopefully, someone will bring it back to life.”

Stuart Joshua Tree wrote: “Their vision was too pretentious. I heard that’s why it never resonated with locals.

“Keeping it simple, would have been better.”

Readers react to closure of Nairn business

Boath House in Nairn. Image: DC Thomson.

The website for Boath House has since been cleared with the message “Hotel and Dining Room closed until further notice” now displayed on the homepage.

Another former visitor to the hotel, John Mackay, shared: “Great place when the Mathesons owned it. First class service and attention to every detail.

“Sadly, the new owners have failed to target a wider audience and offer affordable menus and accommodation relative to the current situation.

“A beautiful building inside and out that I hope does not go to waste.”

The Georgian Mansion’s grandeur also appeared to leave a lasting impression on many visitors.

Kay Potts said: “So sad to hear, beautiful place.”

Hilly Bee added: “Beautiful place but not surprised, sadly.”

One commenter was left questioning why gift cards were still being offered to customers so recently.

Rick Stewart wrote: “Just ridiculous they were allowing people to buy gift cards a little over a month before they go into administration.”

