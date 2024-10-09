Thainstone date for Farmers Choir

The popular Farmers Choir will make its Aberdeenshire debut at Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie, early next year.

Perthshire farmer and comedian Jim Smith will host the event on February 22.

The Farmers and the Farmers’ Wives choirs were formed in 2013 as part of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers 75th Anniversary celebrations.

Since then, they have performed all over Scotland raising funds for various charities.

The Thainstone event, sponsored by local firm Stewart Trailers, will raise funds for farmers’ charity RSABI. Tickets, priced £25, are already on sale through rsabi.org.uk

Thainstone audience will hear much-loved songs from well-known musicals

Around 80 of The Farmers Choir’s singers are lined up to raise the roof at Thainstone.

They will perform a selection of much-loved songs from well-known musicals.

The choir will be taking to the stage to support RSABI’s #KeepTalking campaign highlighting the importance of farmers reconnecting and looking out for each other.

February’s gig will build on the success of a stellar performance at Perth Concert Hall earlier this year. It raised £46,000 for RSABI and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

Charity’s work ‘resonates very strongly’ with choristers

Choirmaster Kate Picken said the choir was very much looking forward to coming to Aberdeenshire – the furthest north it’s been in more than a decade of performances.

She added: “Our choir members dedicate countless hours to rehearsals throughout the year, and it will be truly rewarding for all that effort come to fruition next February.

“We are proud and delighted to be raising funds for RSABI again, as the work of the charity is so important and resonates very strongly with our singers.”

RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren said: “We are incredibly grateful to The Farmers Choir for their continued support, and the invaluable role they play in raising awareness of the work of RSABI and the services we offer to people in Scottish agriculture.

“Music can play a very significant role in good mental health and, particularly during the winter months when loneliness can be a real issue.

“We hope that as well as raising funds the event will see people in the north-east farming community coming together to enjoy a good blether, as well as a wonderful concert.”

Mandy Stewart, of Stewart Trailers, said: “It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together for an uplifting evening of entertainment, all while supporting RSABI. We take immense pride in backing RSABI and the vital work they do in our industry.”

ANM Group, which owns Thainstone, is providing the venue and facilities for free.

Being able to share ups and downs of farming life ‘so important’

Grant Rogerson, chief executive at the farmer-owned group, said: “It is so important to get together and catch up to share the ups and downs of farming life, particularly in the month of February when the days are short and the nights can be long.

“Our thanks to the Farmers Choir for travelling north – we are looking forward to welcoming 80 or more singers to Thainstone in February.”

Song sponsorship opportunities are also available. Email rsabi@rsabi.org.uk for details.