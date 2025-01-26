‘Sweet Dreams’ come true for rare breeds champion Alice Lennox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Sweet Dreams’ come true for rare breeds champion Alice Lennox

The 31-year-old with a famous relative is loving her new role with the Rare Breeds Survival Trust.

Alice Lennox with an English Longhorn.
Alice Lennox with an English Longhorn. Image: RBST
By Keith Findlay

Alice Lennox has found her “dream job” with the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST).

She grew up surrounded by rare breeds of pigs, cattle, sheep, horses, chickens, ducks and other animals.

Her mum and dad, Graham and Debbie Lennox ran Doonies Rare Breeds Farm in Aberdeen.

For decades, Doonies was a well-loved destination for visitors from across the north-east and beyond. It was also a working conservation farm, with RBST accreditation.

Doonies Rare Breeds Farm
Doonies Rare Breeds Farm was a popular visitor attraction in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But it was forced to close, in August 2023, after landowner Aberdeen City Council decided to make the site  part of the city’s multi-million-pound energy transition zone.

The Lennoxes had run Doonies for 30 years, although it had been open since the 1970s.

Alice, now 31, was born in Elgin and moved to Aberdeen at six months old.

She went on to become a part-time farm manager at Doonies, while also working as a tour guide.

Alice on the farm at Doonies in 2020.
Alice on the farm at Doonies in 2020. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

On the education front, she has first degree and postgraduate qualifications from Aberdeen University and Scotland’s Rural College.

She spent two years working as an agricultural officer for the Scottish Government.

And she recently started a new job as Scottish co-ordinator for RBST,  the charity devoted to conserving and promoting native livestock and equine breeds as sustainable alternatives to the intensively farmed animals that have come to dominate our countryside in recent decades.

She’s been volunteering for years

Alice is no stranger to RBST, having done voluntary work for the trust for many years.

But to borrow part of a song title from her dad’s famous cousin, Aberdonian pop star Annie Lennox, the new role is definitely “Sweet Dreams” come true for the rare breeds champion.

“I saw it advertised and decided straight away to go for it,” she said, adding: “I already had a very close working relationship with RBST, having been a volunteer since 2013.

“This was a chance to go full-time with them.”

Aberdeen-born singer-songwriter Annie Lennox is a relative.
Aberdeen-born singer-songwriter Annie Lennox is a relative. Image: Sundholm Magnus/action press/Shutterstock.

Alice won the rare breeds champion of the year title in the 2023 RBST Scotland Food and Farming Sustainability Awards.

The prestigious accolade recognised her work at Doonies from 1993 until its closure in 2023, as well as her decade of volunteering with RBST support groups around Scotland.

She’s effectively now the face of the trust north of the border, focused on achieving its objectives here.

Alice added: “I’m really thrilled to have got this opportunity. It really is my dream job.”

Alice being presented with her RBST award in 2023
Alice being presented with her RBST award in 2023. Image: RBST

Now based in Banchory, she is as passionate as ever about rare breeds and still gets to look after animals belonging to her friends.

“Everything I know about agriculture I learned from Doonies and also my dad,” she said.

And explaining why rare breeds are such an important part of the industry, she explained: “They’ve great heritage value and really are ideal for sustainable farming.”

Perfect for ‘conservation grazing’

Adaptability to their local environment also makes them perfect for “conservation grazing” at a time of global climate challenges, she said.

She continued: “The UK’s rare livestock and equine breeds are paramount to sustainable farming.

“The crucial environmental benefits these breeds can bring, such as soil improvements and biodiversity, combined with each breed’s niche market commercial potential make native breeds key to the future as well as the past.”

Alice Lennox
Alice has a passion for rare breeds. Image: RBST

Alice will work throughout Scotland to promote and conserve the UK’s rare native livestock and equine breeds.

And she will support RBST members in Scotland in their work with these important animals.

What does RBST do?

RBST works with politicians and policymakers on key issues which affect keepers of rare and native breeds across Scotland.

Areas of activity include agricultural and environmental support schemes, land management policies and the need for investment into the small abattoir network.

Alice’s new duties

The role of RBST Scottish co-ordinator involves trying to influence politicians and policymakers, as well as working with RBST members, breed societies and other stakeholders.

Alice will find herself managing events, supporting applications for funding and advising on conservation projects.

Events during 2025 include the RBST Scotland Conference on July 31.

Alice aims to ‘bring these breeds back to the heart of Scottish agriculture’

“I’m really excited to be working with farmers and smallholders across Scotland who already have rare breed animals, or are looking to establish a herd or flock,” Alice said.

She added: “I’ll support them in maximising the exciting opportunities not only to market their high quality meat, wool and conservation grazing services, but also to bring these breeds back to the heart of Scottish agriculture and land management.

“I’m also looking forward to supporting RBST’s work seeking policy decisions in Scotland that actively promote and invest in native breeds and crucial infrastructure such as small abattoirs.”

Berkshire pig.
Berkshire pig. Image: RBST

RBST chief executive Christopher Price said: “We are delighted to welcome Alice to the staff team to support the promotion and conservation of rare native livestock and equine breeds throughout Scotland.

“She has a wealth of practical experience with a broad range of native breeds.

“Her contribution to RBST in Scotland as a volunteer over the past decade has been greatly valued.”

RBST chief executive Christopher Price.
RBST chief executive Christopher Price. Image: RBST

Christopher added: “This is a key year for the rare breeds survival effort in Scotland and across the UK as new agricultural policies are defined and the cost-of-living crisis continues.

“Establishing this new role supports our commitment to maximising the benefits for RBST members and their native breeds of our comprehensive and impactful programmes of activity in Scotland.

“I am looking forward to working alongside Alice and with the RBST Scotland support group to build on the fantastic work of recent years, helping secure a thriving future for native breeds.”

Derbyshire Redcap chicken.
Derbyshire Redcap chicken. Image: RBST

Rare breeds contributing £700m a year to rural economies around UK

Through its 4,200 members, staff and support groups, RBST provides a network of knowledge to support and encourage those doing their bit to support native rare breeds.

Native breeds play a major role in rural life in the UK.

According to RBST, there are around 30,000 herds and flocks contributing more than £700 million a year to local economies around Britain.

Conversation