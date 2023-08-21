GALLERY: Generations of family farm fans flock to Doonies to say a final farewell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

GALLERY: Generations of family farm fans flock to Doonies to say a final farewell

Doonies Rare Breeds Farm which has become a place of treasured memories for multiple generations closed for the last time today.

Michael and Charlotte Gibson enjoying the last day of Doonies Farm before closure. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Michael and Charlotte Gibson enjoying the last day of Doonies Farm before closure. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Lottie Hood

After 30 years of making memories, Doonies Farm in Aberdeen has closed its doors for the very last time.

The car parks at the family farm were crammed full today as many visitors came to say a fond farewell to the much-loved site.

Operating from Coast Road in Aberdeen for 30 years, Doonies Rare Breeds Farm has become a place of treasured memories for multiple generations.

However, in July this year, owners Graham Lennox and his wife Deborah confirmed it would be shutting due to the new multi-million pound Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) being built.

When news of its impending closure was announced, many were quick to express their heartbreak and dismay. 

For Graham and Deborah, they said it was going to be a very emotional goodbye to a place that had become home and so many people’s “happy place”.

Speaking to The Press and Journal a few weeks ago, Deborah said: “It will be an emotional day.

“We’ve been here for so long, it’s hard to imagine leaving. It’s sad for us, and it’s sad for the visitors as well.”

The 250 animals cared for on the site will also be losing their home. Many will be sent to a rare breeds auction in England or are being kept by local breeders.

Visitors and staff soaked in some final moments saying goodbye to the barnyard companions before the gates were closed.

Here are some of the moments captured by our photographer Darrell Benns on Doonies’ last afternoon in operation.

Last day of Doonies Farm before closure.
Suzanne, Archie and Ella Hamilton watching the sheep.
Arran, Nicole, Caitlin, Maya and Emily having a good day out.
Paris Lumsden (9) enjoying feeding the animals.
People enjoying the last day of Doonies Farm before closure.
Sheep relaxing in the field.
Cow enjoys grazing on the grass.
Melanie and Georgia King enjoying feeding the sheep.
Rebecca and Grace Craig feeding the sheep.
Clydesdale Horse posing for the camera.
Lisa and Ian Gerrard with Maitland and Jasmin Roberts.
Rhona the horse.
Paris Lumsden (9) enjoying a day out feeding the animals.
Goat saying hello.
Lennox family who run the farm – Alice, Debbie, Graham and Emma with dogs Archie and Ghillie.
Paul Lillie, Sam Gall and Lottie Lillie (19 months old)
Some of the last people leaving the farm.

