GALLERY: Generations of family farm fans flock to Doonies to say a final farewell

After 30 years of making memories, Doonies Farm in Aberdeen has closed its doors for the very last time.

The car parks at the family farm were crammed full today as many visitors came to say a fond farewell to the much-loved site.

Operating from Coast Road in Aberdeen for 30 years, Doonies Rare Breeds Farm has become a place of treasured memories for multiple generations.

However, in July this year, owners Graham Lennox and his wife Deborah confirmed it would be shutting due to the new multi-million pound Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) being built.

When news of its impending closure was announced, many were quick to express their heartbreak and dismay.

For Graham and Deborah, they said it was going to be a very emotional goodbye to a place that had become home and so many people’s “happy place”.

Speaking to The Press and Journal a few weeks ago, Deborah said: “It will be an emotional day.

“We’ve been here for so long, it’s hard to imagine leaving. It’s sad for us, and it’s sad for the visitors as well.”

The 250 animals cared for on the site will also be losing their home. Many will be sent to a rare breeds auction in England or are being kept by local breeders.

Visitors and staff soaked in some final moments saying goodbye to the barnyard companions before the gates were closed.

Here are some of the moments captured by our photographer Darrell Benns on Doonies’ last afternoon in operation.