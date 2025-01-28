Supermatch tribute to north-east ploughing champion James Daniel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Supermatch tribute to north-east ploughing champion James Daniel

Grampian Supermatch has new award for novice ploughers in memory of dad-of-two who died two years ago.

By Keith Findlay
Strichen's James Daniel was a Scottish junior ploughing champion. Image:DC Thomson
The tragic death of a 45-year-old dad-of-two from Strichen, Aberdeenshire, is commemorated by a new category for this Sunday’s 37th Grampian Supermatch ploughing competition in Turriff.

James Daniels’ life was cut short on January 17 2023. His sudden end was caused by a burst artery.

It robbed family members of a much-loved husband, dad, son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.

He was an avid ploughman

James worked as a senior agricultural officer for the Scottish Government’s environment and rural affairs department.

His Shetland-based job saw him commuting to and from Lerwick.

At home in Aberdeenshire were his wife, Lindsay, and two children, Ellie and Arran.

James was also an avid ploughman, following in the footsteps of older family members with the same passion.

Ploughing was in his blood

His grandfather, Bill Daniel won silverware for his ploughing prowess back in 1947.

And James’ dad, Ian, was a renowned ploughman, winning multiple trophies.

James was a Scottish ploughing junior champion. He also won the Grampian Supermatch at Fintry Farm, Turriff, about 20 years ago.

Ian Daniel and fellow ploughing star Andrew Michell took part in the World Ploughing Championships in Australia in 1997.
Ian Daniel, right, and fellow ploughing star Andrew Michell, took part in the World Ploughing Championships in Australia in 1997. Image: Ian Young/DC Thomson

Grampian Supermatch secretary Alison Ironside said: “This year we have a new class for novice ploughers which is kindly sponsored by the well-respected Daniel family, in memory of their late son, James Daniel, to encourage up-and-coming young ploughers.

“Ian Daniel, along with his father, Bill, and brother, Jack, were founder members of the Scottish Ploughing Association.”

Brawn, strategy and one-upmanship will all count at Grampian Supermatch

Ploughing skills are guaranteed to shine through on Sunday, even if the sunlight struggles to break through.

The weather forecast points to light rain, with a gentle breeze in the morning.

But there is also the chance of sunny intervals from late morning on.

Whatever the weather, there is sure to be plenty of entertainment on offer as expert ploughers knuckle down for a battle of brawn, strategy and farming one-upmanship.

Action from the last Grampian Supermatch.
Tillyfar Farm is the venue for this year’s event, by permission of the Gray family.

A total of 49 competitors will battle it out for the honours.

The action gets under way at 9.30am and ends at 2pm.

Skilled ploughers from near and far were invited to take part in the event after qualifying from league matches which took place at multiple north-east locations late last year.

The 36th Garmpian Supermatch event in 2024.
The 2024 Grampian Supermatch was held at Blindmills, Fyvie.

Judge David Carnegie, of Laurencekirk, awarded the top honours to four-time Scottish champion Ian McDonald from Grange, Keith. Reserve went to three-time Scottish champion and European Championship winner Jock Sivewright, of Meigle, Blairgowrie.

