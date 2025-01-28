Supermatch tribute to north-east ploughing champion James Daniel

The tragic death of a 45-year-old dad-of-two from Strichen, Aberdeenshire, is commemorated by a new category for this Sunday’s 37th Grampian Supermatch ploughing competition in Turriff.

James Daniels’ life was cut short on January 17 2023. His sudden end was caused by a burst artery.

It robbed family members of a much-loved husband, dad, son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.

He was an avid ploughman

James worked as a senior agricultural officer for the Scottish Government’s environment and rural affairs department.

His Shetland-based job saw him commuting to and from Lerwick.

At home in Aberdeenshire were his wife, Lindsay, and two children, Ellie and Arran.

James was also an avid ploughman, following in the footsteps of older family members with the same passion.

Ploughing was in his blood

His grandfather, Bill Daniel won silverware for his ploughing prowess back in 1947.

And James’ dad, Ian, was a renowned ploughman, winning multiple trophies.

James was a Scottish ploughing junior champion. He also won the Grampian Supermatch at Fintry Farm, Turriff, about 20 years ago.

Grampian Supermatch secretary Alison Ironside said: “This year we have a new class for novice ploughers which is kindly sponsored by the well-respected Daniel family, in memory of their late son, James Daniel, to encourage up-and-coming young ploughers.

“Ian Daniel, along with his father, Bill, and brother, Jack, were founder members of the Scottish Ploughing Association.”

Brawn, strategy and one-upmanship will all count at Grampian Supermatch

Ploughing skills are guaranteed to shine through on Sunday, even if the sunlight struggles to break through.

The weather forecast points to light rain, with a gentle breeze in the morning.

But there is also the chance of sunny intervals from late morning on.

Whatever the weather, there is sure to be plenty of entertainment on offer as expert ploughers knuckle down for a battle of brawn, strategy and farming one-upmanship.

Tillyfar Farm is the venue for this year’s event, by permission of the Gray family.

A total of 49 competitors will battle it out for the honours.

The action gets under way at 9.30am and ends at 2pm.

Skilled ploughers from near and far were invited to take part in the event after qualifying from league matches which took place at multiple north-east locations late last year.

The 2024 Grampian Supermatch was held at Blindmills, Fyvie.

Judge David Carnegie, of Laurencekirk, awarded the top honours to four-time Scottish champion Ian McDonald from Grange, Keith. Reserve went to three-time Scottish champion and European Championship winner Jock Sivewright, of Meigle, Blairgowrie.