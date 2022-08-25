Sodexo moves into new offshore supply base in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sodexo moves into new offshore supply base in Aberdeen

By Keith Findlay
August 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 25, 2022, 7:25 am
Sodexo's new offshore support base in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen.
Food services and facilities management giant Sodexo has altered its Aberdeen footprint through a five-year lease on refurbished premises in Bridge of Don.

The French company has already moved some of its north-east team to the new offshore support base in Denmore Industrial Estate.

Heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration engineers are based there.

The new facility replaces one on the other side of the city, in Altens Industrial Estate.

The move of our offshore support base was a key project aiming to enhance our offshore design, technical and project management services.”

Gareth Thain, technical and projects director, Sodexo Energy and Resources.

Sodexo, whose main Aberdeen office is in The Exchange 2 building on Market Street, is believed to have invested about £100,000 in the move.

Property firm Knight Frank secured the recently refurbished building, Unit 21, at Denmore on behalf of Sodexo.

The transaction gives the Paris-based company a 5,280sq ft warehouse and adjoining yard, allowing the firm to upgrade its storage and distribution facilities in Aberdeen.

More than 30 potential properties

Shepherd Commercial acted for the landlord in the deal.

Knight Frank also managed the outgoing dilapidations negotiations for Sodexo’s old site at Altens, as well as carrying out a “schedule of condition” at the new property.

Scott Hogan, head of industrial, Knight Frank Scotland, said: “We received more than 30 options for Sodexo’s requirement, highlighting the amount of space currently available on the market.

“We managed to narrow this down to just a handful of options that matched the company’s needs, with the unit at Denmore Industrial Estate proving the best, as it has recently been refurbished and was ready for immediate occupation.”

Scott Hogan, of Knight Frank.

Mr Hogan added: “The number of options available and current market dynamics in the industrial sector underline the importance of occupiers being represented when they are looking for new space.

“When acting for a tenant we can filter through the various options on the market, which can be a time-consuming process for any occupier, as well as securing the best available market terms.”

Gareth Thain, technical and projects director, Sodexo Energy and Resources, said the French company’s latest investment in Aberdeen was part of its focus to “excel in ongoing service and support in the North Sea”.

Gareth Thain, technical and projects director, Sodexo Energy and Resources.

Mr Thain added: “It is our constant effort to raise the bar for our clients. We ensure that our offshore teams are supported by appropriate tools, processes, spaces and offers to deliver everyday service excellence.

“The move of our offshore support base was a key project aiming to enhance our offshore design, technical and project management services.”

Sodexo has operations in 55 countries with around 412,000 employees serving 100 million consumers daily.

The £14.7 billion turnover company has provided catering and facilities management services to energy sector clients in the North Sea for many years.

