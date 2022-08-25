Sodexo moves into new offshore supply base in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Food services and facilities management giant Sodexo has altered its Aberdeen footprint through a five-year lease on refurbished premises in Bridge of Don.

The French company has already moved some of its north-east team to the new offshore support base in Denmore Industrial Estate.

Heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration engineers are based there.

The new facility replaces one on the other side of the city, in Altens Industrial Estate.

The move of our offshore support base was a key project aiming to enhance our offshore design, technical and project management services.” Gareth Thain, technical and projects director, Sodexo Energy and Resources.

Sodexo, whose main Aberdeen office is in The Exchange 2 building on Market Street, is believed to have invested about £100,000 in the move.

Property firm Knight Frank secured the recently refurbished building, Unit 21, at Denmore on behalf of Sodexo.

The transaction gives the Paris-based company a 5,280sq ft warehouse and adjoining yard, allowing the firm to upgrade its storage and distribution facilities in Aberdeen.

More than 30 potential properties

Shepherd Commercial acted for the landlord in the deal.

Knight Frank also managed the outgoing dilapidations negotiations for Sodexo’s old site at Altens, as well as carrying out a “schedule of condition” at the new property.

Scott Hogan, head of industrial, Knight Frank Scotland, said: “We received more than 30 options for Sodexo’s requirement, highlighting the amount of space currently available on the market.

“We managed to narrow this down to just a handful of options that matched the company’s needs, with the unit at Denmore Industrial Estate proving the best, as it has recently been refurbished and was ready for immediate occupation.”

Mr Hogan added: “The number of options available and current market dynamics in the industrial sector underline the importance of occupiers being represented when they are looking for new space.

“When acting for a tenant we can filter through the various options on the market, which can be a time-consuming process for any occupier, as well as securing the best available market terms.”

Gareth Thain, technical and projects director, Sodexo Energy and Resources, said the French company’s latest investment in Aberdeen was part of its focus to “excel in ongoing service and support in the North Sea”.

Mr Thain added: “It is our constant effort to raise the bar for our clients. We ensure that our offshore teams are supported by appropriate tools, processes, spaces and offers to deliver everyday service excellence.

“The move of our offshore support base was a key project aiming to enhance our offshore design, technical and project management services.”

Sodexo has operations in 55 countries with around 412,000 employees serving 100 million consumers daily.

The £14.7 billion turnover company has provided catering and facilities management services to energy sector clients in the North Sea for many years.