Commercial property: Aberdeen office market strongest since 2015

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Commercial property: Aberdeen office market strongest since 2015

By Keith Findlay
July 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 14, 2022, 7:04 am
The Aberdeen office market has enjoyed its best first half in years.
The Aberdeen office market has enjoyed its best first half in years.

The take-up of office space in and around Aberdeen has reached its highest level in seven years, new industry figures show.

They also highlight a continuing recovery from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic during the second quarter of this year. More than 60,000sq ft of space was transacted.

Market experts believe strong oil prices may continue to add impetus to the market for some time to come.

First half take-up up more than fourfold

Office deal activity during the three months to June 30 took total take-up in the first half of 2022 to 256,426sq ft – a big increase on the 55,597sq ft let in the equivalent period last year and the strongest Q2 performance since the start of the pandemic.

The Q2 2022 figure is also more than double the 26,695sq ft transacted during the same period last year.

Biggest deal of latest quarter was Orega’s agreement to manage about 15,000sq ft of office space in the Capitol on Union Street. Orega is moving out of the Silver Fin next door to make way for energy giant Shell relocating into the city centre from Tullos.

The Capitol, on Union Street.

Eric Shearer, head of office at Knight Frank in Aberdeen, said: “It’s been a relatively positive first half to the year, with Shell’s deal at the Silver Fin building giving a real boost to the office market.

“While there is typically a lull as we head into the summer holiday season, there are enough deals on the horizon for the second half to remain cautiously optimistic about the six months ahead.”

Eric Shearer, of Knight Frank.

Mr Shearer added: “The oil price is helping to buoy activity in the industrial market, but it is yet to truly filter through to offices.

“We hope that will change in the remainder of 2022 and into 2023, with the oil price forecast to remain high for some time yet – acting as a further catalyst to the office market’s recovery.”

Occupiers in battle for limited Grade A space

Other notable deals in Q2 2022 included Craig International taking 9,149sq ft at Tern Place, Bridge of Don, while Ashtead Technology agreed to sub-let 5,648sq ft at Cumberland House in Westhill.

According to property firm CBRE, encouragement should also be taken from the city’s continued falling office availability.

Supply is now sitting at 2.6 million sq ft, down 3% from the previous quarter and lower by 9.21% year-on-year.

Grade A space in Aberdeen remains in shorter supply, with it currently sitting at about 300,000sq ft – just 2.93% of the total space, as a battle over the best space continues.

The dearth of top quality stock is expected to encourage more landlords to refurbish buildings to meet the demand of occupiers.

Amy Tyler, CBRE.

Amy Tyler, associate director with CBRE in Aberdeen, said: “Not since 2015 has Aberdeen’s office market witnessed such high levels of occupier take-up in the first six months of the year. The city has always been, and will continue to remain, an attractive location for occupiers to be based in.

“As the world migrates towards renewable energies there is perhaps no city better placed to embrace this change, with Aberdeen already a leading figure in the development of sustainable energy.

“Looking ahead, we envisage there being a substantial increase in demand for office space within this sector, especially as the city remains a great place to live and work.”

More on commercial property

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]