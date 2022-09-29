B&B championed as ‘best on the NC500’ up for sale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A B&B hailed by tourists as the best on the North Coast 500 (NC500) is up for sale at offers over £995,000.

The property, Applecross B&B, is in the coastal village of Toscaig at the southern end of the Applecross peninsula in Wester Ross.

Selling agent Christie & Co described it going on the market as “an excellent opportunity to acquire a well-performing business, with an impressive Tripadvisor rating of 9.7.”

The company added: “There is further opportunity for new owners to extend the trading season throughout the year, and to let out the property for wedding venues and outdoor parties.

“The 0.796 hectares (two acres) of land surrounding the property could be developed for lodges or shepherd huts.”

Current owner Marion Clark is selling up to “focus on other interests”, Christie & Co said.

Five-star reviews

Applecross B&B boasts seven newly refurbished en suite bedrooms, accommodating up to 16 people in total.

It is just off the NC500 – known as the “Route 66” of Scotland.

Acclaim has come via five-star reviews on websites including Tripadvisor and Google, with some past visitors championing it as the best on the NC500.

According to Christie & Co, the whole Applecross peninsula has a “buzzing community life” – meaning the B&B benefits from both local and tourist trade, including many motorists and cyclists enjoying the NC500 experience in that part of the Highlands.

Tony Spence, senior business agent, Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “This provides an excellent opportunity to a new purchaser to grow an already successful business.

“The property has received significant investment over the last year and, therefore, would require no immediate capex (capital expenditure).”

NC500’s growing fame

The fortunes of many north businesses have been transformed by the highly successful NC500 marketing ploy to promote “Scotland’s ultimate road trip”.

People from all over the world are coming to experience part or all of it.

It was inspired by the iconic Route 66 in the US, where towns and cities from Chicago, Illinois to the west coast cash in on its legendary status.

The NC500 is now widely regarded as one of the world’s most beautiful road trips.

Its website highlights more than 500 miles of stunning coastal scenery, taking in white sandy beaches, rugged mountains, remote fishing villages, hidden gems and “a wealth of unforgettable experiences”.