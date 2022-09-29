B&B championed as ‘best on the NC500’ up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
B&B championed as ‘best on the NC500’ up for sale

By Keith Findlay
September 29, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 29, 2022, 9:25 am
Applecross B&B.
Applecross B&B.

A B&B hailed by tourists as the best on the North Coast 500 (NC500) is up for sale at offers over £995,000.

The property, Applecross B&B, is in the coastal village of Toscaig at the southern end of the Applecross peninsula in Wester Ross.

Selling agent Christie & Co described it going on the market as “an excellent opportunity to acquire a well-performing business, with an impressive Tripadvisor rating of 9.7.”

The guest rooms were recently refurbished.

The company added: “There is further opportunity for new owners to extend the trading season throughout the year, and to let out the property for wedding venues and outdoor parties.

“The 0.796 hectares (two acres) of land surrounding the property could be developed for lodges or shepherd huts.”

Current owner Marion Clark is selling up to “focus on other interests”, Christie & Co said.

Five-star reviews

Applecross B&B boasts seven newly refurbished en suite bedrooms, accommodating up to 16 people in total.

It is just off the NC500 – known as the “Route 66” of Scotland.

Acclaim has come via five-star reviews on websites including Tripadvisor and Google, with some past visitors championing it as the best on the NC500.

The Applecross B&B kitchen.

According to Christie & Co, the whole Applecross peninsula has a “buzzing community life” – meaning the B&B benefits from both local and tourist trade, including many motorists and cyclists enjoying the NC500 experience in that part of the Highlands.

Tony Spence, senior business agent, Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “This provides an excellent opportunity to a new purchaser to grow an already successful business.

“The property has received significant investment over the last year and, therefore, would require no immediate capex (capital expenditure).”

NC500’s growing fame

The fortunes of many north businesses have been transformed by the highly successful NC500 marketing ploy to promote “Scotland’s ultimate road trip”.

People from all over the world are coming to experience part or all of it.

It was inspired by the iconic Route 66 in the US, where towns and cities from Chicago, Illinois to the west coast cash in on its legendary status.

People are coming from all over to drive, motorcycle or pedal their way along the route.

The NC500 is now widely regarded as one of the world’s most beautiful road trips.

Its website highlights more than 500 miles of stunning coastal scenery, taking in white sandy beaches, rugged mountains, remote fishing villages, hidden gems and “a wealth of unforgettable experiences”.

