Commercial property: £2.5m island hotel is ideal for whisky lovers

Christie & Co has put a hotel on the world-famous whisky island of Islay up for sale at £2.5 million.

The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen is being marketed as a “rare opportunity to purchase a profitable, high-quality hotel on Scotland’s world-renowned ‘whisky coast’.

It opened its doors 11 years ago, following a major rebuild with no expense spared.

The property features 13 en-suite bedrooms, all individually designed, along with a popular restaurant and, of course, a whisky bar.

Guests can walk to the famous Laphroaig, Lagavulin and Ardbeg whisky distilleries.

Other Islay sites making whisky, gin and rum are a 20-40-minute drive away.

Two new whisky distilleries, both within walking distance of The Islay, are due to open in 2023.

Christie & Co said the original partners who developed the hotel were looking to retire and hoping a buyer with “vision, passion and energy” will take it onto the next chapter of its journey.

The firm also highlighted “excellent growth opportunities” to add at least eight bedrooms and a spa, through the redevelopment of several outbuildings.

Gary Witham, director in Christie & Co’s Scottish hotels team, who is handling the sale said: “It’s very rare to see on the market a quality new build hotel in such an outstanding island location which is highly profitable and still has the potential for further growth.”

The hotel stands in the centre of Port Ellen, overlooking the bay, harbour, marina and two sandy beaches.

It is described as being in immaculate condition, boasting environment-friendly features such as a geothermal ground source system for heating and hot water which, coupled with high insulation, makes it “very energy-efficient”.

Peaty whiskies

Islay is famed for its peaty whiskies, as well as golf, walking and cycling opportunities.

The island – Scotland’s fifth largest at 240 square miles – is also popular among bird watchers, anglers and country sports enthusiasts.