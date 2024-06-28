Popular Fraserburgh ice cream shop to open new branch in Inverurie

Fraserburgh-based ice cream shop Bicocchis is set to open a new branch in Inverurie.

The well-loved brand was first established in 1908 on College Bounds in the coastal village of Fraserburgh, soon becoming a popular destination for resident and visitors.

Serving up some of the most delicious ice cream for more than 100 years, the business was bought over last year by businessmen Des Cheyne and Kenneth West.

They revealed to The P&J in November, that their plans were to expand Bicocchis beyond Fraserburgh, with new branches in the north-east.

Now, they are set to make their mark in Inverurie.

Bicocchis made the announcement via Facebook where they teased customers with the promise of more than 50 flavours of delicious ice cream.

They are also on the hunt for people to work at the new store.

It is currently unknown when the shop will open.

The announcement was met with delight from some Inverurie residents.

Gayle Taylor wrote: “This makes me so happy. Love Bicocchis ice cream but the Broch one is an hour from my house in Inverurie! When we come over we get an ice cream. No more travelling.”

Others tagged their friends to share the good news.

The legendary 400-mile ice cream run

Bicocchis is famous for its chilled delights, with some customers travelling hundreds of miles for a taste.

In somewhat of a legend in Aberdeenshire, a mysterious man turned up at Bicocchis one evening in September 2018.

He had travelled all the way from Glasgow, a round trip of more than 400 miles, for his ice cream fix.

He bought 42 one-litre tubs of the store’s signature ice cream which is made in house before heading back home.

The encounter had left staff at the shop bemused but delighted their sweet treats came highly recommended nationwide.