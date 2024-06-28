Popular Fraserburgh ice cream shop to open new branch in Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Popular Fraserburgh ice cream shop to open new branch in Inverurie

Bicocchis is a Broch institution and was last year bought by new owners who are expanding.

By Ross Hempseed
Bicocchis in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.
Bicocchis in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.

Fraserburgh-based ice cream shop Bicocchis is set to open a new branch in Inverurie.

The well-loved brand was first established in 1908 on College Bounds in the coastal village of Fraserburgh, soon becoming a popular destination for resident and visitors.

Serving up some of the most delicious ice cream for more than 100 years, the business was bought over last year by businessmen Des Cheyne and Kenneth West.

They revealed to The P&J in November, that their plans were to expand Bicocchis beyond Fraserburgh, with new branches in the north-east.

Bicocchis ice cream shop coming to Inverurie
Bicocchis will be bringing a new ice cream shop to Inverurie. Image: Bicocchis.

Now, they are set to make their mark in Inverurie.

Bicocchis made the announcement via Facebook where they teased customers with the promise of more than 50 flavours of delicious ice cream.

They are also on the hunt for people to work at the new store.

It is currently unknown when the shop will open.

The announcement was met with delight from some Inverurie residents.

Gayle Taylor wrote: “This makes me so happy. Love Bicocchis ice cream but the Broch one is an hour from my house in Inverurie! When we come over we get an ice cream. No more travelling.”

Others tagged their friends to share the good news.

The legendary 400-mile ice cream run

Bicocchis is famous for its chilled delights, with some customers travelling hundreds of miles for a taste.

In somewhat of a legend in Aberdeenshire, a mysterious man turned up at Bicocchis one evening in September 2018.

He had travelled all the way from Glasgow, a round trip of more than 400 miles, for his ice cream fix.

He bought 42 one-litre tubs of the store’s signature ice cream which is made in house before heading back home.

The encounter had left staff at the shop bemused but delighted their sweet treats came highly recommended nationwide.

More from Local Business

Michael and David Miele opened in Inverness eight years ago. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Miele's Gelateria: Inverness dessert business on trading through Covid, the Academy Street controversy and…
A blonde woman and a grey-haired man holding a fiddle looking at the camera standing side-by-side in a pub.
How music, whisky and culture helped rejuvenate a tired side of Inverness city centre…
Elgin High Street unit sold and hammer graphic over it.
Revealed: How much ownerless Elgin High Street unit sold for at auction
Michael Freeman has been involved with the Panasonic Store since 2001. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Two decades after the online shopping boom threatened its existence, the human touch is…
David and Kate Trail, owners of Grahams outdoor clothing and fieldsports shop on Castle Street, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'We’ve had princes and kings come through the door': The successes and challenges of…
The premises at 9 New Street have most recently been operated as an antique shop, Rothes Emporium. Image: Clarke Cooper/ Google Maps
New life for old Rothes bakery and work on vacant Forres town centre shop
Sarah Medcraf walking down Elgin High Street.
How a business rates rethink could help fill Elgin town centre with independent traders
Callum Paterson, estate manager at Balnagown Estate
Balnagown Estate: Mohamed Al Fayed's family continuing tycoon's work on Highland property nearly a…
Elgin Yoga Centre's Paul Gibson pictured with his wife Heather Fulton and daughter Noomi Fulton. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How a stonemason put down his tools to open up a yoga centre on…
The former Candy Shop in Elgin.
Former Elgin sweet shop soon to offer something different and Station Hotel in Rothes'…

Conversation