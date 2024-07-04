Much-loved Nairn café closes its doors just weeks after opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Much-loved Nairn café closes its doors just weeks after opening

The owners of Cawdor House Café said it was with regret they would be "closing immediately".

By Ross Hempseed
The café is in Cawdor House. Image: Google Maps.
The café is in Cawdor House. Image: Google Maps.

A popular café in Nairn has announced it has closed its doors just weeks after opening.

The Cawdor House Café was opened within the Cawdor House B&B in the coastal Highland town by owners Anika and Andy Schulz.

It served up food including soup, toasties, bratwurst, cakes and coffee, some with a European influence to reflect their German heritage.

The couple had been renovating the café since April 2023 after it previously being called Café Lavender, before it opened just weeks ago on May 15.

It soon became a popular eatery for residents and tourists visiting Nairn, eager to try their unique dishes and delicious cakes.

Andy and Anika Schultz owners of the Cawdor House B&B. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

However, it was announced via social media that the café would be closing with immediate effect as of Wednesday, July 3.

The statement read: “We are terribly sorry, due to personal reasons, we are closing immediately. Dear guests, it has been a great pleasure to serve you. But unfortunately, we can no longer keep the café open.

“We have invested a lot, had two wonderful employees in Aukje and Liam, and got to know great people.

“But this is where the journey comes to an end, and it is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to you.”

Cawdor House Café closes but B&B will remain open

Cawdor House Café confirmed that all vouchers purchased will be refunded.

The P&J reached out to the owners who said: “We have closed the café for personal reasons. Nothing more and nothing less.

“Although our decision was made at short notice, the employees will continue to be paid so that they have the opportunity to find something else in peace.

“We thank all guests and are very happy to have had this experience.”

The owner confirmed the B&B would remain open.

Since then there has been an outpouring of support from social media users, many sad to see the café gone.

Liz Equi wrote: “Sad to see you close, loved sitting out in your lovely garden.”

Gary Mathews commented: “So sorry to hear this news, such lovely hosts…. So sad.”

Christine Brown added: “That’s very sad. So happy to have managed a visit.”

Anne Attenburrow wrote: “So sorry. You were wonderful.”

More from Local Business

The run down former site of the jailhouse nightclub in elgin
Revealed: Demolition and rebuild costs of Elgin’s ‘Junners and Jailhouse’ redevelopment
Neil Souter says the Holm Mills shop is now attracting a younger demographic. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'We are kind of forgotten': James Pringle Weavers' Holm Mills shop on attracting customers
Faith Houlding smiling while sitting with cup of tea or coffee inside Deli Next Door.
Scribbles owner reveals why local businesses will always be better for Elgin than national…
KFC in Elgin.
Elgin's KFC changes to happen soon and ‘new and unique dining’ at Macallan Distillery
Graeme MacKenzie pictured outside the former Junners toy shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Junners journey: How a hard-to-market former toyshop was the start of big changes…
Bicocchis in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.
Popular Fraserburgh ice cream shop to open new branch in Inverurie
Michael and David Miele opened in Inverness eight years ago. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Miele's Gelateria: Inverness dessert business on trading through Covid, the Academy Street controversy and…
A blonde woman and a grey-haired man holding a fiddle looking at the camera standing side-by-side in a pub.
How music, whisky and culture helped rejuvenate a tired side of Inverness city centre…
Elgin High Street unit sold and hammer graphic over it.
Revealed: How much ownerless Elgin High Street unit sold for at auction
Michael Freeman has been involved with the Panasonic Store since 2001. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Two decades after the online shopping boom threatened its existence, the human touch is…

Conversation