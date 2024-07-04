Much-loved Nairn café closes its doors just weeks after opening

A popular café in Nairn has announced it has closed its doors just weeks after opening.

The Cawdor House Café was opened within the Cawdor House B&B in the coastal Highland town by owners Anika and Andy Schulz.

It served up food including soup, toasties, bratwurst, cakes and coffee, some with a European influence to reflect their German heritage.

The couple had been renovating the café since April 2023 after it previously being called Café Lavender, before it opened just weeks ago on May 15.

It soon became a popular eatery for residents and tourists visiting Nairn, eager to try their unique dishes and delicious cakes.

However, it was announced via social media that the café would be closing with immediate effect as of Wednesday, July 3.

The statement read: “We are terribly sorry, due to personal reasons, we are closing immediately. Dear guests, it has been a great pleasure to serve you. But unfortunately, we can no longer keep the café open.

“We have invested a lot, had two wonderful employees in Aukje and Liam, and got to know great people.

“But this is where the journey comes to an end, and it is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to you.”

Cawdor House Café closes but B&B will remain open

Cawdor House Café confirmed that all vouchers purchased will be refunded.

The P&J reached out to the owners who said: “We have closed the café for personal reasons. Nothing more and nothing less.

“Although our decision was made at short notice, the employees will continue to be paid so that they have the opportunity to find something else in peace.

“We thank all guests and are very happy to have had this experience.”

The owner confirmed the B&B would remain open.

Since then there has been an outpouring of support from social media users, many sad to see the café gone.

Liz Equi wrote: “Sad to see you close, loved sitting out in your lovely garden.”

Gary Mathews commented: “So sorry to hear this news, such lovely hosts…. So sad.”

Christine Brown added: “That’s very sad. So happy to have managed a visit.”

Anne Attenburrow wrote: “So sorry. You were wonderful.”