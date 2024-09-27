Macdonald Hotels boss calls in police in £150k dispute with Highland Council over Inverness flood scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Macdonald Hotels boss calls in police in £150k dispute with Highland Council over Inverness flood scheme

The well-known businessman is suing the local authority and claims they have 'boycotted' his hotel group.

By John Ross
Donald Macdonald is taking legal action against Highland Council
Donald Macdonald is taking legal action against Highland Council

Hotel boss Donald Macdonald is suing Highland Council in a long-running dispute over a flood scheme at his Inverness home.

Mr Macdonald, executive chairman of Macdonald Hotels and Resorts, says the wrangle has cost him nearly £150,000.

He has also made a complaint to Police Scotland over matters connected to the case.

He claims the council refuses to engage on the issue and that it has since effectively “boycotted” the hotel group.

‘Grief going on for years’

Macdonald Hotels, which include the Drumossie in Inverness and Norwood Hall in Aberdeen, is one of the biggest employers and ratepayers in the Highlands.

Mr Macdonald said: “I didn’t want this flood scheme. But the grief it has given us has been going on for years.”

The flood scheme was built at Mr and Mrs Macdonald’s house in Ness Side. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The council started the flood relief scheme in 2009 near the home of Mr Macdonald and his wife Christine at Ness Side.

As part of the scheme a bund, or earth mound, was to create a barrier to stop water penetration.

However, Mr Macdonald says it is defective.

Following floods, thousands of tons of stones and gravel have accumulated in an area where there was once a pond.

It is claimed the council has been unwilling to clear the build-up.

The couple have lived in the property since 1999 and say problems started only after the flood scheme was installed.

Disputed minutes

When an engineering company was removed from the project, Mr Macdonald said he was told he should pay a new firm and be reimbursed by the council.

He subsequently sacked the company and says he agreed with the council it should pay the bill.

When neither paid the engineering firm, both were sued and the matter was eventually settled out of court.

Mr Macdonald’s complaints to police include a claim that minutes of a meeting, which said he knew the bund would not keep out the water, are false.

He said the disputed minutes were produced in 2021, 10 years after previous minutes were made of the meeting in 2011.

Mr Macdonald claims tons of stones have accumulated in a former pond. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

However, he said his lawyer at the time failed to challenge the new minutes.

Mr and Mrs Macdonald complained about the flood scheme at their home

He said: “I’m not going to let this go. If I do, I’m seen as a liar”.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report relating to matters raised during a civil case.

“The matter is currently being assessed.”

Mr Macdonald says he has tried unsuccessfully to engage with three council chief executives, including current incumbent Derek Brown.

“They can’t face up to this situation. There is something far, far wrong here.”

Iain Gillies is chairman of the Macdonald Charitable Trust which owns part of the land on which the flood scheme was built.

He added: “There must be some reason why the council won’t engage.

Piggy in the middle

“Mr Macdonald was piggy in the middle here to get something done for the council, but they won’t address it now.

“While it’s a lot of money, it’s not about that. It’s the principle.

“Any council acting reasonably would try to resolve the matter.”

Donald MacDonald says Highland Council has ‘boycotted’ his hotel business

The new legal action seeks to recover money Mr Macdonald says he is owed by the council.

“It will have the effect of recovering the money – over £100,000, maybe £150,000 – in outlays.

“On top of that is the non-financial cost, which is bigger in many ways. It’s for all the hassle. I don’t need the money, I’ll give it to charity.

“I was doing them a favour with the flood scheme. It was not something I asked for, but I did it for the greater good.”

Council plans meeting to discuss ‘outstanding matters’

Mr Macdonald also claims his company gets no business from the council.

A Freedom of Information (FoI) request showed the authority spent £476,000 on hotels between 2019-2024.

None of it was spent in a Macdonald Group venue.

“We can’t prove the reason, but it looks pretty strange”, he said.

He says the council did not respond to a Data Subject Access Request, which allows an individual to find what personal data an organisation holds about them.

The Drumossie Hotel, Inverness, which is part of the Macdonald Hotels group. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “There is absolutely no basis to suggest the council are engaged in any form of ‘boycott’.

“We are seeking to rearrange a meeting with Mr Macdonald in the near future to discuss outstanding matters.”

Owner of Aberdeen and Inverness hotels says minimum wage increase contributed towards loss

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

