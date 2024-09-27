Scottish Cup: Golf buddies’ Clach v Nairn bragging rights battle, Huntly’s new keepers and Buckie Thistle want another run

Whatever the outcome of Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie, Clachnacuddin’s Scott Davidson and Nairn County’s Dylan Maclean will be golfing together on Sunday.

But as they traipse the fairways of Kings Golf Club in Inverness, both are determined to be basking in glow of progression to the next round of the national tournament.

The Lilywhites have met the Wee County twice already this season ahead of this Scottish Cup first round clash at Grant Street Park.

Nairn prevailed 2-0 in Inverness in the Breedon Highland League, while Clach came back from two goals behind to triumph on penalties in the North of Scotland Cup.

Striker Davidson and goalkeeper Maclean’s friendship stretches back more than a decade to when they played together in Clach’s youth development ranks.

The duo also played together for Nairn from November 2019 until the end of last season when Davidson left for Clach.

Extra incentive to win cup tie

Most Sundays the pair meet up for a round of golf – but there will be an added edge this weekend as a result of the cup encounter.

Maclean, 28, said: “I’ll be at the golf regardless, but bragging rights are certainly a thing. I like to have something to rub in when I’m speaking to Scott!

“It’s an added incentive. It’s a derby game and you always want to win derby games, particularly in the Scottish Cup.

“It’s good for the club and the fans to have a run in the cup, so hopefully we can do that.

“Once the whistle goes any friendships are set aside because you want to win the game.

“After the game, anything that’s happened is forgotten about and you go back to being friends.

“Although if we win, Scott won’t be able to forget about it!”

Davidson, 30, echoed those sentiments, and added: “Dylan’s one of my best pals in football – but I love the bragging rights, the wind ups and that part of things.

“After winning the North of Scotland Cup quarter-final, we’ve got the bragging rights for the moment… and hopefully that doesn’t change.

“Beforehand you’re all pally, but as soon as you cross the white line, you’re focused on the game.

“You do whatever you’ve got to do to try to win the game. Once the final whistle goes you’re back to normal.

“During the 90 minutes, you’re there to work and the friendship is forgotten about.

“But I do want to be skipping round the golf course having won on Saturday, that’s for sure!”

Tight Clach v Nairn tussle in store

Both players are in agreement Davidson is favourite to prevail on the golf course, but when it comes to football they believe it will be nip and tuck as Clach and Nairn vie for a second round spot.

Davidson said: “It’s a big occasion, there’ll be a big crowd and it’s a good chance for both clubs to get into the next round.

“It’s a massive game for both clubs – hopefully it’s us that get through it and get into the next round.

“We both thought this would have been a great tie to have on TV, but unfortunately it wasn’t selected.

“I’m definitely the favourite for the golf, but I think the football is 50-50.

“It’s a derby and a cup game and anything can happen, so we’ll have to wait and see.”

Maclean added: “It’s a good chance for both of us to get through. It will come down to who shows up on the day and who wants it more.

“Like Scott, I thought it might have been a good game for BBC Scotland to pick for the Friday night live coverage, but sadly that hasn’t happened.

“I hate to say it, but Scott’s the better golfer – but that’s because he’s had lessons.

“Scott got me into golf. After starting I got hooked and now I’ve spent a fortune. I didn’t realise how expensive golf was, so Scott’s to blame for that!”

Huntly manager Charlesworth on his new keepers

Meanwhile, Huntly boss Colin Charlesworth is pleased to have beefed up his goalkeeping options after recruiting Calum Brodie and Elliot Wills.

The Black and Golds’ regular number one Fraser Hobday has been bothered by a knee injury this season, while Kyle Morrison was loaned to Islavale and has now joined the Junior side permanently.

That led to Logan Ross being drafted in on an emergency loan from Ross County, before Jack Robertson arrived on loan from Cove Rangers last month.

With Huntly unsure how long Hobday could be missing for Charlesworth has moved to sign 27-year-old Monifieth-based Brodie from East of Scotland League Premier Division side St Andrews United and Wills, 17, from Junior outfit Ellon United.

‘We had to think outside the box’

Charlesworth, who is preparing his side to face Wick Academy at Christie Park in the first round of the Scottish Cup tomorrow, said: “With Calum we had to think outside the box a little bit in terms of the region we were looking at.

“Our goalkeeping coach Lee Thomson is well connected and we’ve got contacts in Dundee that we’ve asked for information.

“We’ve done our homework on Calum.

“In terms of his pedigree over the last couple of seasons, it was a no-brainer for us when he was willing to come and give the Highland League a crack.

“With Elliot, although he’s young, he’s already been an established number one in the Junior Premier League.

“Ellon didn’t want to let him go, which speaks volumes. We’ve had him watched a few times and he’s an impressive, mature character for his age and he’s only going to get better.

“We’re not sure about the extent of Fraser’s knee injury – he picked up the injury in pre-season and we thought he’d rehabbed his way out of it.

“He played a couple of pre-season friendlies, which knocked him back, but he did some more rehab on it and he played three or four games, but since then it’s flared up again.

“He’s booked in for a scan because we need to find out what the issue is. He’s still a vital part of the team, but signing Calum and Elliot allows Fraser a proper opportunity to recover without having to rush him back in.”

McKay wants to make cup memories with Buckie Thistle

Innes McKay sampled Buckie Thistle’s big day against Celtic from the stands and is now hoping to play his part on the pitch in another memorable Scottish Cup run for the Jags.

The Breedon Highland League champions face West of Scotland League fourth division side Carluke Rovers at Victoria Park in round one tomorrow.

Last term Buckie reached the fourth round of the competition and played Celtic at Parkhead.

Although he was a Deveronvale player at the time, defender McKay – who signed for Thistle this summer – travelled south to watch his hometown team in action against the Hoops.

He said: “Me and my brother Charlie went down on the supporters’ bus.

“Considering I was still a Deveronvale player at that time, the atmosphere was a little bit hostile – I had on a hat and a snood to try to disguise myself, but it didn’t work!

“I’ve been pals with Marcus Goodall for a long time and I’ve always been a Buckie fan, so even though I was a Deveronvale player that wasn’t going to stop me going.

“It was good to be there and it was good to see boys I know playing on a stage like that.

“Now, as a player at Buckie, I’d like to experience something similar.

“I know for Marcus, as a Celtic fan, playing at Parkhead was a dream for him, if I had my choice I’d want to play at Pittodrie.

“Another good run in the competition would be great for the club and hopefully Saturday can be the start of that.

“It’s a bit of a jump into the unknown because Carluke are a team we don’t normally face.

“However, we need to make sure we play our game and hopefully that sees us get into the next round.”