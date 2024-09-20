Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards 2024: All the winners revealed

A total of 15 tourism professionals and businesses have been recognised at this year’s glittering Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards.

The 2024 event saw businesses including a fantasy events firm, farm experience, fine dining establishment and Gordon Highlanders Museum take home accolades.

Hosted at The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen, 300 tourism professionals turned out to show their support for the event.

The annual awards are open to businesses of all sizes across the north-east of Scotland hospitality and tourism sectors.

Special accolades

Ellie Gray, pastry chef at The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen, was the MacRobert Trust emerging talent winner.

The 22-year-old also scooped a Hospitality Industry Trust scholarship.

Meanwhile, the accolade for tourism individual of the year went to Alison Christie, area general manager at Leonardo Hotels.

Alison has worked in hospitality in the region since she began her career at Altens Skean Dhu hotel in Aberdeen.

Judges said the award “emphasised her exceptional contribution to the sector”.

Kildrummy Inn by Alford won the best hotel experience category, in what will be a busy weekend for the hotel as they are also one of only three businesses vying for the title of UK AA Inn of the Year on Monday night at the AA Excellence awards in London.

North-east ‘world class destination’

Stephen Gow, Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards chairman, said: “The calibre of this year’s finalists and winners has been outstanding, and it’s fantastic to see so many first-time winners tonight.

“It’s also gratifying to see that so many of our smaller tourism and hospitality businesses have beaten off the competition from their larger rivals to scoop their category wins.

“These businesses and individuals not only uphold but enhance the reputation of the north-east of Scotland as a world-class destination.

“Their achievements are truly commendable.”

Here are all the 2024 north-east winners: