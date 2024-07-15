Scottish Thistle Awards: All the north and north-east round finalists revealed

Dozens of tourism businesses, people, events and experiences have been unveiled as contenders for north and north-east heats of the Scottish Thistle Awards.

Finalists in the 12th annual Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards (Acstas) range from hotels and restaurants to a fantasy events firm.

Meanwhile, the shortlist for the Highlands and Islands Thistle Awards (Hitas) 2024, features hotels, B&Bs, and boat trips, among others.

43 contenders for awards

A total of 43 tourism and hospitality businesses and individuals from across the north-east were selected for final judging ahead of the Acstas ceremony at the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen on Friday September 20.

Erica Simona Parfene, 25, general manager of Shot n Roll café in Aberdeen, is nominated for the MacRobert Trust Rising Star award.

The Auld Kirk in Ballater, and the No 45 in Ballater, are vying for the title of best B&B or guesthouse experience.

And going head-to-head in the best self catering accommodation and experience category are Deveronside Fishing and Lodges, at Forlgen near Turriff, Wildflower Eco Lodges in Lonmay, Fraserburgh and Cowden Farm Holidays in Drumlithie, near Stonehaven.

Aberdeen’s Granite Noir (crime fiction) and Big Hop Trail events are up against Portsoy’s Traditional Boat Festival for the honour of being named the region’s most outstanding cultural occasion.

The Acstas are organised by a committee of volunteers from across the tourism and hospitality sector, supported by sponsors.

New entrants reflect strength of industry

Awards chairman Stephen Gow said: “The finalists for the 2024 awards reflect the strength and diversity of our tourism and hospitality sector, which continues to demonstrate remarkable adaptability and innovation in the face of challenges facing the entire tourism sector.

“We are also pleased to see so many new entrants and finalists this year, which is a testament to the resilience and growth of our sector.”

Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards, finalists:

MacRobert Trust Rising Star – Erica Simona Parfene – Shot n Roll, Ellie Gray – The Chester Hotel, Rohan Paunikar – The Balmoral Arms

Tourism Individual of the Year – Alison Christie – Leonardo Hotels, Laura Ripley, Northern Frights, Jacqueline Van Den Akker, Grampian Escapes & Tours

Tourism & Hospitality Employer of Year – Shiprow Village, The Fife Arms, Leonardo Hotels

Outstanding Cultural Event or Festival – Big Hop Trail, Scottish Traditional Boat Festival, Granite Noir – Aberdeen Performing Arts

Innovation in Tourism – Cairngorms Glamping and Camping, Cairngorm Bothies, Northern Frights and Fantasy Scotland

Inclusive Tourism – Farm Stop, Codonas, Northern Frights,

Climate Action – Cairngorm Bothies, The Bay Fish and Chips

Best Visitor Attraction – Gordon Highlanders, Glen Garioch, Peterhead Prison Museum

Best Self Catering or Unique Stay – Deveronside Fishing and Lodges, Wildflower Eco Lodges, Cowden Farm Holidays

Best Hotel Experience – Kildrummy Inn, Sandman Signature, Meldrum House Country Hotel

Best Eating Experience – The Silver Darling, The Library at Douneside, Tarragon

Best B & B or Guesthouse – No 45 Ballater, The Auld Kirk Ballater

Best Outdoor or Adventure Experience – Farm Stop, Wild Braemar, Twin Peakes Fly Fishing

Celebrating Thriving Communities – Aberdeen Performing Arts, The Barn, We Too

Best Bar or Pub – The Craftsman Company, Harbour Bar Gourdon, Malones Aberdeen

Highlands and Islands awards show ‘incredible talent’

The Hitas, in its 17th year, also cover all aspects of the industry – from food and drink and accommodation, to outdoor adventures, cultural events and attractions.

There are awards for innovation, inclusivity, action on climate change, individuals and employers who have gone above and beyond their roles.

Winners from across the north will be unveiled at a gala dinner and ceremony at the Kingsmill Hotel, Inverness, on Friday October 4.

Hita awards chairman Calum Ross said: “Yet again, our finalists have shown just what incredible talent we have in tourism and hospitality across all the regions of the Highlands and Islands.

“The innovation, dedication and desire to offer the very best experience of the Highlands and Islands to guests is inspirational, and the awards help ensure we all strive for excellence, to create unforgettable experiences and deliver rewarding careers.”

Winners in both regional competitions will progress to the final of the Scottish Thistle Awards in December.

Highlands and Islands Thistle Awards, finalists:

Best B&B or Guest House Experience – Blervie House, Forres, Broad Bay House, Lewis, Dunnet Bay Escapes, Dunnet, Glenegedale House, Islay

Best Bar or Pub – Johnny Foxes and The Den, Inverness, Scotch & Rye, Inverness, The Station Bar, Alness

Best Eating Experience – Downright Gabbler, Beauly, One One Two Wine Bar and Eatery, Nairn, The Dipping Lugger, Ullapool

Best Hotel Experience – Links House at Royal Dornoch, Dornoch, Ness Walk, Inverness, The Dowans Hotel, Aberlour

Best Outdoor or Adventure Experience – Nevis Range, Fort William, Seabirds-and-Seals – The Original Noss Boat Tours, Shetland, Shetland Seabird Tours – The Noss Boat, Shetland

Best Self-Catering or Unique Stay – Borve Lodge Estate, Harris, Hideaway Under the Stars, Aberlour, Kabn Company, Loch Fyne

Best Visitor Attraction – Islay Sea Adventures, Islay, Landmark Forest Adventure Park, Carrbridge, Shetland Seabird Tours – The Noss Boat, Shetland

Celebrating Thriving Communities – Cheryl Heggie School of Dance, Inverness; Loch Ness Hub and Travel, Drumnadrochit, Wick Development Trust, Wick

Climate Action – Dornie Croft, Kyle; Glen Mhor Hotel & Uile-Bheist Distillery and Brewery, Inverness, Ness Walk, Inverness