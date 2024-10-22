Renewables group expands into Highlands with new Inverness office

A renewables energy group has expanded into the Highlands with a new Inverness office.

Cleaner Group, which installs electric vehicle charging points and solar panels across the UK, now operates from Beechwood Business Park.

Craig Halloran and Calum Mathieson, who co-founded the company five years ago, have recruited experienced hotelier Iain Watson to help them establish themselves in the Highlands.

Iain has been working for Cleaner Group since June and believes there is plenty of room for growth in across the north.

Introduction to the Highlands

Iain met the founders while overseeing hotels the pair were keen to put charge points into.

Keeping in touch through various pieces of work, earlier this year the Cleaner Group owners reached out with a different kind of project in mind.

Iain said: “They approached me to see if I would be interested in taking on a business development role.

“Since I have the business background and a lot of contacts in the Highlands, they were keen for me to introduce Cleaner Group.

“It’s an area which Calum and Craig have never really broken into and they’re very keen to change that.”

Iain said there is plenty of room to grow the business in the north of Scotland and will also build its Highland team in the early stages of next year.

He added: “The Cleaner Group staff in Dumbarton are able to cover the small amount of projects which we have right now.

“As things continue to grow, we’ll establish our own team up here because of the geography.

“The electric vehicle aspect is growing massively. The majority of people I have spoken to are interested.”

Why Cleaner Group need an Inverness office

Iain said the future of renewables in the Highlands is “massive already” and will also continue on an upwards trajectory.

He said: “In terms of Cleaner Group, there is a wide spectrum of growth.

“As the business continues to grow, it could create anywhere from 20 to 50 skilled jobs in the region.

“A lot of it will fall down to what business we get involve in, but I’ve always believed Calum and Craig offer an honest and trustworthy system.

“There has been lots of meetings and now people are contacting me first – so there is huge potential which we’re already breaking into.”

This also isn’t the first time Cleaner Group has tried to involve itself in Highland projects, according to Iain.

He added: “There’s a personal aspect for the pair in getting into the Highlands.

“When the business was set up, Calum and Craig recognised the area was under-provisioned and targeted it.

“Unfortunately at that time the Highlands wasn’t ready for them, so it was a bit of a lost cause.

“But they also recognise the huge market potential and are keen to be involved.”