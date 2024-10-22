Renewables group expands into Highlands with new Inverness office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Renewables group expands into Highlands with new Inverness office

Business development manager Iain Watson said the firm could create up to 50 jobs in the Highlands.

By Alex Banks
Iain Watson has been employed as business development manager for the renewables firm in the Highlands. Image: DCT Media/Cleaner Group
Iain Watson has been employed as business development manager for the renewables firm in the Highlands. Image: DCT Media/Cleaner Group

A renewables energy group has expanded into the Highlands with a new Inverness office.

Cleaner Group, which installs electric vehicle charging points and solar panels across the UK, now operates from Beechwood Business Park.

Craig Halloran and Calum Mathieson, who co-founded the company five years ago, have recruited experienced hotelier Iain Watson to help them establish themselves in the Highlands.

Iain has been working for Cleaner Group since June and believes there is plenty of room for growth in across the north.

Introduction to the Highlands

Iain met the founders while overseeing hotels the pair were keen to put charge points into.

Keeping in touch through various pieces of work, earlier this year the Cleaner Group owners reached out with a different kind of project in mind.

Iain said: “They approached me to see if I would be interested in taking on a business development role.

“Since I have the business background and a lot of contacts in the Highlands, they were keen for me to introduce Cleaner Group.

Cleaner Group business development manager in Inverness Iain Watson. Image: Cleaner Group

“It’s an area which Calum and Craig have never really broken into and they’re very keen to change that.”

Iain said there is plenty of room to grow the business in the north of Scotland and will also build its Highland team in the early stages of next year.

He added: “The Cleaner Group staff in Dumbarton are able to cover the small amount of projects which we have right now.

“As things continue to grow, we’ll establish our own team up here because of the geography.

“The electric vehicle aspect is growing massively. The majority of people I have spoken to are interested.”

Why Cleaner Group need an Inverness office

Iain said the future of renewables in the Highlands is “massive already” and will also continue on an upwards trajectory.

He said: “In terms of Cleaner Group, there is a wide spectrum of growth.

“As the business continues to grow, it could create anywhere from 20 to 50 skilled jobs in the region.

“A lot of it will fall down to what business we get involve in, but I’ve always believed Calum and Craig offer an honest and trustworthy system.

“There has been lots of meetings and now people are contacting me first – so there is huge potential which we’re already breaking into.”

Cleaner Group has five offices across the UK. Image: Cleaner Group

This also isn’t the first time Cleaner Group has tried to involve itself in Highland projects, according to Iain.

He added: “There’s a personal aspect for the pair in getting into the Highlands.

“When the business was set up, Calum and Craig recognised the area was under-provisioned and targeted it.

“Unfortunately at that time the Highlands wasn’t ready for them, so it was a bit of a lost cause.

“But they also recognise the huge market potential and are keen to be involved.”

More from Local Business

Willie Morrison's father took over the historic shop in 1988.
William Morrison: The oldest jewellers in Inverness on how its heritage is a selling…
Hush Private Gym owner Jake Poblocki and the new Aberdeen premises. Image: Supplied
Growing Aberdeen private gym to open in former office building
James Cameron in his Hairdressing salon in Elgin
How an Elgin hairdresser transformed a former Spar store into an inviting and relaxing…
Malcolm Webb during his time as Oil and Gas UK's chief executive. Image: DCT
Former Oil and Gas UK chief's fears of North Sea 'wholly premature death'
6
Declan Ramsey is the latest to feature in our small business focus series. Image: DCT Media
Inverness man on surviving double lung collapse to start his own business
Drawing impression of Elgin Town Hall transformation.
Historic chiefs reveal verdict on Elgin Town Hall transformation and work planned at Brodie…
inverness high street
Did the Inverness tourism season live up to expectations in 2024? Business leaders have…
The vacant shop at 35 Elgin High Street could be transformed. Image: Sean McAngus/DC Thomson
Plans revealed to give a new use to long-vacant former estate agent and antique…
Aberdeen Christmas Village will return next month. Image: Aberdeen Inspired
Aberdeen Christmas Village: 50% more stallholders and thrill ride is back
Rozerin and Betul Gorur will open a new cafe next year. Image: Rozerin Gorur.
New Turkish-inspired cafe to open at Aberdeen Beach

Conversation