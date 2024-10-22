Moray Rugby Club manager tackles new challenge as owner of Inverness drainage company

A 27-year-old man has taken over the Inverness branch of a drainage company, becoming the youngest franchise owner.

Gregor Hands is taking on a new challenge after purchasing the Highlands and Islands territory of Metro Rod.

Having worked for the sewage pump and drainage specialist for the past two years, he opted to take on ownership of the franchise.

Rugby fanatic Gregor played for Moray Rugby Club up until the end of the season and is also team manager.

The Metro Rod territory which is now under his leadership stretches from Thurso and the Orkney isles down to Aviemore in the south and the Isle of Skye in the west.

Offering a ‘one-stop shop’

Gregor, who lives in Lossiemouth, has enjoyed the variety of work projects at Metro Rod.

His two years of experience has left him wanting more, which is why he is excited to take on his new role.

Gregor said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to run my own business and be my own boss.

“I have enjoyed the variety of work that the Metro Rod brand brings as well as the expert on the job training I have received.

“There is more to drainage than unblocking drains. We use a lot of specialist technical equipment on a daily basis.”

Gregor will offer a “one-stop shop for people’s drainage issues”, something which could be key with geographical challenges.

He added: “This is really relevant in my territory. I could be travelling to Skye and it’s better for one person to be able to manage the whole job on their visit.”

Developing Metro Rod in Inverness and beyond

Gregor will provide CCTV drain surveys, drain repairs and pipe lining as well as mapping and installation.

Metro Rod’s fleet of tankers is also available to him for removing flood water, de-silting road gullies and septic tank emptying.

Gregor said: “I’m really excited about developing Metro Rod in the area and will be looking to start recruiting a team of specialists in the coming months.”

His clients include hospitality businesses, social housing associations and local authorities as well as helping homeowners who have a drainage problem.