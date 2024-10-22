Moray Rugby Club manager tackles new challenge as owner of Inverness drainage company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Moray Rugby Club manager tackles new challenge as owner of Inverness drainage company

The 27-year-old has become the youngest franchise owner in the company's history.

By Alex Banks
Gregor Hands, who has bought the Highlands and Island territory for Metro Rod. Image: TMC
Gregor Hands, who has bought the Highlands and Island territory for Metro Rod. Image: TMC

A 27-year-old man has taken over the Inverness branch of a drainage company, becoming the youngest franchise owner.

Gregor Hands is taking on a new challenge after purchasing the Highlands and Islands territory of Metro Rod.

Having worked for the sewage pump and drainage specialist for the past two years, he opted to take on ownership of the franchise.

Rugby fanatic Gregor played for Moray Rugby Club up until the end of the season and is also team manager.

The Metro Rod territory which is now under his leadership stretches from Thurso and the Orkney isles down to Aviemore in the south and the Isle of Skye in the west.

Offering a ‘one-stop shop’

Gregor, who lives in Lossiemouth, has enjoyed the variety of work projects at Metro Rod.

His two years of experience has left him wanting more, which is why he is excited to take on his new role.

Gregor said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to run my own business and be my own boss.

“I have enjoyed the variety of work that the Metro Rod brand brings as well as the expert on the job training I have received.

Gregor Hands is keen to offer a “one-stop shop” for customers. Image: TMC

“There is more to drainage than unblocking drains. We use a lot of specialist technical equipment on a daily basis.”

Gregor will offer a “one-stop shop for people’s drainage issues”, something which could be key with geographical challenges.

He added: “This is really relevant in my territory. I could be travelling to Skye and it’s better for one person to be able to manage the whole job on their visit.”

Developing Metro Rod in Inverness and beyond

Gregor will provide CCTV drain surveys, drain repairs and pipe lining as well as mapping and installation.

Metro Rod’s fleet of tankers is also available to him for removing flood water, de-silting road gullies and septic tank emptying.

Gregor said: “I’m really excited about developing Metro Rod in the area and will be looking to start recruiting a team of specialists in the coming months.”

His clients include hospitality businesses, social housing associations and local authorities as well as helping homeowners who have a drainage problem.

More from Local Business

Iain Watson has been employed as business development manager for the renewables firm in the Highlands. Image: DCT Media/Cleaner Group
Renewables group expands into Highlands with new Inverness office
Willie Morrison's father took over the historic shop in 1998.
William Morrison: The oldest jewellers in Inverness on how its heritage is a selling…
Hush Private Gym owner Jake Poblocki and the new Aberdeen premises. Image: Supplied
Growing Aberdeen private gym to open in former office building
James Cameron in his Hairdressing salon in Elgin
How an Elgin hairdresser transformed a former Spar store into an inviting and relaxing…
Malcolm Webb during his time as Oil and Gas UK's chief executive. Image: DCT
Former Oil and Gas UK chief's fears of North Sea 'wholly premature death'
6
Declan Ramsey is the latest to feature in our small business focus series. Image: DCT Media
Inverness man on surviving double lung collapse to start his own business
Drawing impression of Elgin Town Hall transformation.
Historic chiefs reveal verdict on Elgin Town Hall transformation and work planned at Brodie…
inverness high street
Did the Inverness tourism season live up to expectations in 2024? Business leaders have…
The vacant shop at 35 Elgin High Street could be transformed. Image: Sean McAngus/DC Thomson
Plans revealed to give a new use to long-vacant former estate agent and antique…
Aberdeen Christmas Village will return next month. Image: Aberdeen Inspired
Aberdeen Christmas Village: 50% more stallholders and thrill ride is back

Conversation