Arnold Clark says no plans to shut Inverness showroom – despite it being listed for sale

Arnold Clark said it had no plans to close a showroom in Inverness, despite the premises being listed for sale.

The Harbour Road showroom and workshop is home to the Renault and Dacia franchises in the Highland capital.

It is one of eight units owned by the UK’s largest independently owned car retailer in Inverness.

Built in 2000, the showroom is being marketed for sale for £2.25 million by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

Interested parties also have the opportunity to rent the site, which extends to 1.9 acres, for £185,000 per year.

But an Arnold Clark spokesperson said: “I’ve spoken to our director and we are not planning on closing our Renault/Dacia store in Inverness.”

Inverness Arnold Clark showroom up for sale

The site’s buildings cover 18,717 sq ft with the front section of the main building laid out as a car showroom with offices.

The brochure states there are also “extensive workshop areas” as well as car valeting bays.

There is also steel canopy car wash building at the rear of the site.

Shepherd called Harbour Road a “prime location within the coveted Longman Industrial Estate”.

It also said it sits in the “principal trading estate in Inverness” as the home to a number of car showrooms.

Arnold Clark currently operates the property as a car dealership and would suit “a range of alternative uses”.

Shepherd said the dealership could also become a bulky goods retail unit, trade counter, assembly or leisure centre.

Arnold Clark Inverness investment

Last year, Arnold Clark completed a £1.25m investment on its Volvo showroom on Longman Road in Inverness.

Head of business William MacKenzie said the project is “about more than just a change of furniture”.

He said: “It’s designed with sustainability at the forefront of mind, to create a space where our customers can feel relaxed and at ease.

“With the phasing-out of petrol and diesel cars in the coming years, our new state-of-the-art facility will be ready for the future.”