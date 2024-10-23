Arnold Clark says no plans to shut Inverness showroom – despite it being listed for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arnold Clark says no plans to shut Inverness showroom – despite it being listed for sale

The Harbour Road dealership is being advertised for sale with an asking price of £2.25 million.

By Alex Banks
To go with story by Alex Banks. Arnold Clark showroom Inverness for sale Picture shows; Arnold Clark showroom Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors Date; Unknown

Arnold Clark said it had no plans to close a showroom in Inverness, despite the premises being listed for sale.

The Harbour Road showroom and workshop is home to the Renault and Dacia franchises in the Highland capital.

It is one of eight units owned by the UK’s largest independently owned car retailer in Inverness.

Built in 2000, the showroom is being marketed for sale for £2.25 million by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

Interested parties also have the opportunity to rent the site, which extends to 1.9 acres, for £185,000 per year.

But an Arnold Clark spokesperson said: “I’ve spoken to our director and we are not planning on closing our Renault/Dacia store in Inverness.”

Inverness Arnold Clark showroom up for sale

The site’s buildings cover 18,717 sq ft with the front section of the main building laid out as a car showroom with offices.

The brochure states there are also “extensive workshop areas” as well as car valeting bays.

There is also steel canopy car wash building at the rear of the site.

Inside of the Arnold Clark showroom on Harbour Road in Inverness. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

Shepherd called Harbour Road a “prime location within the coveted Longman Industrial Estate”.

It also said it sits in the “principal trading estate in Inverness” as the home to a number of car showrooms.

Arnold Clark currently operates the property as a car dealership and would suit “a range of alternative uses”.

Shepherd said the dealership could also become a bulky goods retail unit, trade counter, assembly or leisure centre.

Arnold Clark Inverness investment

Last year, Arnold Clark completed a £1.25m investment on its Volvo showroom on Longman Road in Inverness.

Head of business William MacKenzie said the project is “about more than just a change of furniture”.

He said: “It’s designed with sustainability at the forefront of mind, to create a space where our customers can feel relaxed and at ease.

“With the phasing-out of petrol and diesel cars in the coming years, our new state-of-the-art facility will be ready for the future.”

Conversation