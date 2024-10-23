Inverness sex offender jailed for 15 months after being caught with abuse images for second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness sex offender jailed for 15 months after being caught with abuse images for second time

Roy Howe - who has demanded an apology and threatened to sue The P&J for covering his case - was branded a paedophile in Inverness Sheriff Court.

By David Love
Roy Howe had indecent images of children.
Roy Howe had indecent images of children.

A convicted paedophile who threatened legal action against The Press and Journal because we covered his case has been jailed for 15 months.

Roy Howe was caught with graphic images of children being abused, one of whom was under two years of age.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told Howe continued to source photographs of children being abused for as long as six months after he was placed on a community payback order for committing a similar offence.

Since we first reported on Howe’s latest offending, the 36-year-old has written a series of emails to this newspaper threatening to sue us and demanding an apology.

He insisted he did not plead guilty to the offence, said the evidence presented by police and prosecutors was “lies” and branded the case against him “a miscarriage of justice”.

Howe pled guilty last month and sentence was deferred for background reports.

‘He has expressed a wish to change’

At his sentencing hearing yesterday, it emerged that one of those reports described Howe as a “paedophile”.

Sheriff Frazer told him: “Despite being on a community payback order, this has not had the desired effect.

“You have continued in defiance of the previous order by viewing images of children, some under the age of two.

“You are described in the report as a paedophile, which is a strong description of you. There is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Howe previously pleaded guilty to possessing the obscene material between January 2019 and September 28 2023.

A total of 239 images were found after police officers carried out a routine inspection at Howe’s home in Inverness.

His solicitor, Natalie Paterson, tried to persuade the sheriff not to jail her client.

She told him: “He has expressed a wish to change. He has a job offer in forestry and has no other matters outstanding.

“He has also completed the unpaid hours of community work imposed by the previous community payback order so there are 300 hours available to the court.”

‘Custody is uppermost in my mind’

But Sheriff Frazer responded: “The real difference here is he has a previous conviction in March 2023 when he was put on a CPO and on the Moving Forward to Change programme for sex offenders.

“Then there is a six-month period after he was put on that order when he committed analogous offending. Custody is uppermost in my mind.”

Fiscal depute Susan Love said that Howe was “subject to device inspections due to his previous offending” and devices seen in his property were seized for analysis.

The pictures – all of which were inaccessible to any other user as they had been deleted – showed girls aged five to seven “dressed in adult lingerie”.

As the officers were leaving Howe’s address they noticed other devices and a warrant was subsequently granted and the property searched.

Ten of the images were Category A – the most serious – 14 Category B and the remainder in Category C.

As well as jailing him for 15 months, Sheriff Frazer also placed Howe on the Sex Offender’s Register for 10 years.

More from Crime & Courts

Ann-Marie Cran and the Greggs she was spitting at a worker in
Woman avoids prison sentence for spitting on Greggs worker and telling to go back…
Andrew Ross was murdered on Feb 5, 2023 in Peterhead Picture shows; Andrew Ross. unknown. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Final speeches in Peterhead dad's murder trial
Solicitor Stuart Murray is under investigation due to alleged financial irregularities. Image: DC Thomson.
Former president of Aberdeen Bar Association facing probe into financial dealings
Child rapist Robert Foulkes.
Aberdeen predator branded 'danger to children' and locked up for 15 years
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A former Royal Aberdeen Children?s Hospital auxiliary nurse who deliberately and repeatedly poisoned a young child for several years has been jailed for seven years. Tracy Menhinick, 52, gave the boy 'industrial amounts' of the laxative lactulose, leading to his stunted growth and hospitalisation Picture shows; Tracy Menhinick outside the High Court in Glasgow in March 2024 and dressed as an auxillary nurse at Aberdeen Royal Childrens Hospital in 1998. N/A. Supplied by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Aberdeen auxiliary nurse who poisoned child gets jail sentence cut
Belmont Road. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeen man in court after £170,000 cocaine seizure
Andrew Ross has been named as the man who died in Peterhead on Sunday night. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
Peterhead murder accused tells trial he was protecting his brother and puppies
Burnt out cars behind police tape
Man appears in court over two-car blaze in Stonehaven
The drugs were seized from a property on Holburn Street, however police haven't revealed which number. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Kilo of cocaine seized from Holburn Street property
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh
Drug dealing Inverness rapist back in court to hand over ill-gotten gains