Banchory trade park development looking for tenants ahead of construction

A mix of commercial units at a new trade park being built in Banchory are up for grabs.

Meanwhile, an Aberdeen church and an Oldmeldrum warehouse can also be found in the latest commercial property listings.

Banchory Trade Park

This week, we start in Aberdeenshire, where Hutchon Mearns Estate is marketing Banchory Trade Park.

The new business park will be located to the east of the town on Burn O’Bennie Road in an area which comprises a mix of residential and commercial uses.

The 20,000 sq ft industrial development will offer a variety of units ranging from 800 to 6,000 sq ft and can be tailored to meet requirements.

It will also be anchored by kitchen and joinery supplier Howdens, which has already pre-committed to a long-term lease on block two.

Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate managing director Iain Landsman said: “Banchory has seen a spike in residential development across recent years.

“Which has seen the town grow and continue to prosper.

“Banchory Trade Park will complement the wider development of the Hill of Banchory and provide new high quality units which will be a great new addition for bringing new employment into the area.”

Interested parties are invited to contact Iain Landsman of Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate or Andrew Veitch of joint marketers Montagu Evans for more information and pricing.

The site was acquired by Seamount in March this year and with a value of £3 million has seen its planning permission granted.

Former Aberdeen church hits market for £495,000

Next up we move to the Granite City. Ruthrieston West Church in Aberdeen has been brought to the market by FG Burnett for £495,000.

The property comprises a church contained within a “regularly shaped site” which was built over three periods.

The original church, now known as the large hall and the small hall, was constructed in 1873.

FG Burnett director Graeme Nisbet said: “The property may appeal to property developers looking to convert it into residential accommodation.

“Alternatively, it could make an ideal new home for church groups or other organisations.

“Demand for other former churches in the Aberdeen area shows an appetite for such properties.

“Ruthrieston West is imposing and full of potential, its location in an affluent part of Aberdeen gives it extra appeal.”

Ruthrieston West became surplus to requirements for the Church of Scotland, which has combined two congregations in the area.

Craigiebuckler Church was retained and is now hosting services for the new, unified Springfield Church.

Oldmeldrum warehouse for sale at £550,000

An Oldmeldrum warehouse, which is home to oil field equipment supplier RMSpumptools has been put up for sale.

Knight Frank is marketing the property, which is up with a price of £550,000.

Unit three at North Meadows Industrial Estate comprises a detached industrial unit with office accommodation.

There is also a mezzanine accessed from the warehouse.

Knight Frank said: “The advantages of this property include a large secure concrete yard along with a dedicated car park to the front.

“Internally, there is a 10 tonne crane in situ, with a floor to underside crane height of 21.6 ft.

“The offices are located to the front of the unit, along with reception and welfare facilities, including a shower, locker room and canteen area.”

Riverside Drive tenanted opportunity

Last but not least, an Aberdeen tenanted building is being auctioned with a guide price of £250,000.

The Future Property Auctions window shuts at 3pm on Thursday October 24.

The ground floor is currently occupied by Hush Private Gym with a rental figure of £10,000 a year, but it is set to leave next month.

The selling agent said it is located in a “prominent position” in the city of Aberdeen and there is also “massive potential” to develop the site.

Future Property Auctions said: “The property occupies a desirable riverside position with attractive aspect, located within a mix of high end residential apartments and office accommodation.”