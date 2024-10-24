‘We sell everything’: New Nickel & Dime store opens in Ellon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We sell everything’: New Nickel & Dime store opens in Ellon

The P&J was invited for a first look at the new budget shop located at Neil Ross Square.

By Ross Hempseed
From L-R: Gill Eaton, Umar Ahmed, Arjun Singh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
From L-R: Gill Eaton, Umar Ahmed, Arjun Singh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

From cookware and DIY tools to souvenirs and stationery, a new budget store has opened in Ellon.

Nickel & Dime, located at Neil Ross Square, aims to “liven up” the town centre.

The store replaces a former Nickel & Dime that closed years ago at the corner of Bridge Street.

Inviting The Press and Journal for an exclusive first look as it opened its doors at 10am. today, store manager Umar Ahmed said “there was a need” for a hardware store like this.

The shelves are lined with products. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We sell a huge variety of products across a wide range of areas, including things for DIY jobs and odd jobs around the house,” he said.

“I think the square especially needs something to liven it up, and I think it necessary for this store to be here.

“We want to help revitalise the town centre, to bring more people into town and help out other local businesses as well.”

Shoppers file into the new store. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Nickel & Dime Ellon shoppers queue ahead of opening

Customers queued outside the store just before the 10am opening, eager to browse the stocked shelves.

Noreen Stewart, an Ellon resident, was so excited about the opening she came down early to visit.

She said: “I think it’s very good, it’s got everything you could need and more.

Noreen Stewart browses the pictures frames. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Ellon used to have a store years ago, and I used to visit it all the time. I like having a good browse.

“I was very excited to hear it was coming, and I am sure my friends will be down later for a look.”

Another resident, Kelly Mint, visited with her daughter Megan and mother-in-law Helen.

She also fondly remembers the previous Nickel & Dime store and hopes it can boost visitors to the town.

From L-R: Helen Minty, Kelly Minty, Megan Minty with some items they picked up at Nickel & Dime. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She said: “I think it’ll bring a lot of people to Ellon, it is very much-needed and it makes a change from being a new takeaway.

“I love the variety, and everything is really affordable. This store is very well-stocked.”

Each family member managed to pick up some items, including air fresheners, a travel cup and extra cutlery.

Fiona Milne travelled from Newburgh to shop at the store. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Fiona Milne, from Newburgh, believes the new store will be a new favourite of elderly residents where she lives who use public transport.

She usually travels to Inverurie or Peterhead to shop at Nickel & Dime, but explained that not everyone can, so a 10-minute bus journey from Newburgh to Ellon would benefit them a lot.

What can you get for £10 at Ellon’s Nickel & Dime?

The store stocks a wide range of products, with Mr Ahmed commenting that besides clothes and food”, they “sell everything”.

Cleaning products are priced from £2.99, plastic clip-in picture frames start at £1.50, and silver-plated frames range from £9.99.

Large collection of wool and knitting items. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Large 1.2-litre travel cups are £9.99 and were popular on day one of opening.

As a hardware store, Nickel & Dime sell a range of bits for DIY jobs, including value bags of screws priced from £1.99, while a small hammer is £3.99.

Tartan mugs are £5.99, a pack of two is £9.99, and Highland cows ornaments are priced from £6.99.

Adorable Highland cow ornaments. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Nickel & Dime also stocks knitting items, including balls of wool, starting at £1.99 and a pair of needles from £1.99.

Bunches of brightly coloured artificial flowers can be purchased for £1.99.

