‘We sell everything’: New Nickel & Dime store opens in Ellon

From cookware and DIY tools to souvenirs and stationery, a new budget store has opened in Ellon.

Nickel & Dime, located at Neil Ross Square, aims to “liven up” the town centre.

The store replaces a former Nickel & Dime that closed years ago at the corner of Bridge Street.

Inviting The Press and Journal for an exclusive first look as it opened its doors at 10am. today, store manager Umar Ahmed said “there was a need” for a hardware store like this.

“We sell a huge variety of products across a wide range of areas, including things for DIY jobs and odd jobs around the house,” he said.

“I think the square especially needs something to liven it up, and I think it necessary for this store to be here.

“We want to help revitalise the town centre, to bring more people into town and help out other local businesses as well.”

Nickel & Dime Ellon shoppers queue ahead of opening

Customers queued outside the store just before the 10am opening, eager to browse the stocked shelves.

Noreen Stewart, an Ellon resident, was so excited about the opening she came down early to visit.

She said: “I think it’s very good, it’s got everything you could need and more.

“Ellon used to have a store years ago, and I used to visit it all the time. I like having a good browse.

“I was very excited to hear it was coming, and I am sure my friends will be down later for a look.”

Another resident, Kelly Mint, visited with her daughter Megan and mother-in-law Helen.

She also fondly remembers the previous Nickel & Dime store and hopes it can boost visitors to the town.

She said: “I think it’ll bring a lot of people to Ellon, it is very much-needed and it makes a change from being a new takeaway.

“I love the variety, and everything is really affordable. This store is very well-stocked.”

Each family member managed to pick up some items, including air fresheners, a travel cup and extra cutlery.

Fiona Milne, from Newburgh, believes the new store will be a new favourite of elderly residents where she lives who use public transport.

She usually travels to Inverurie or Peterhead to shop at Nickel & Dime, but explained that not everyone can, so a 10-minute bus journey from Newburgh to Ellon would benefit them a lot.

What can you get for £10 at Ellon’s Nickel & Dime?

The store stocks a wide range of products, with Mr Ahmed commenting that besides clothes and food”, they “sell everything”.

Cleaning products are priced from £2.99, plastic clip-in picture frames start at £1.50, and silver-plated frames range from £9.99.

Large 1.2-litre travel cups are £9.99 and were popular on day one of opening.

As a hardware store, Nickel & Dime sell a range of bits for DIY jobs, including value bags of screws priced from £1.99, while a small hammer is £3.99.

Tartan mugs are £5.99, a pack of two is £9.99, and Highland cows ornaments are priced from £6.99.

Nickel & Dime also stocks knitting items, including balls of wool, starting at £1.99 and a pair of needles from £1.99.

Bunches of brightly coloured artificial flowers can be purchased for £1.99.