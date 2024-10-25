Stonehaven firm says deal to acquire headquarters will help secure staff and future

A Stonehaven firm has completed the purchase of its headquarters in order to offer more security for the business as well as its workforce.

The Aberdeenshire business was formed 21 years ago and provides specialist coating services for several sectors including oil and gas.

It follows a six-figure investment in new equipment – including a crane, industrial furnace and blasting cabinet.

The 11,840 sq ft site is located in the town’s Spurryhillock Business Park and includes office space, as well as the workshop and yard.

Securing future of business and staff

Nexus managing director Ronnie Watt said the purchase of the Stonehaven building, which his firm has occupied since 2012, is part of its plan for growth.

It will also support diversification and allow the specialist to build on its existing success.

Mr Watt said: “We built our reputation protecting equipment in the demanding environments of marine and oil and gas.

“And we’re finding increasing demand for this level of performance from other hazardous or high-performance industries.

“Purchasing the workshop building provides an element of control and security for both the business and its workforce.

“It’s vital to us that we continue to provide the quality of service our clients have come to expect in the last 20 years.

“As well as support new clients as we expand into other sectors, such as renewable energy and food and drink.”

The Nexus investment programme is designed to assist the surface treatment specialist’s advance into new markets.

It will also help in retaining its “existing reputation for quality and reliability”.

Nexus Stonehaven refurbishment and upgrade

The Stonehaven business is now set to undergo an extensive refurbishment and upgrade, planned for next year.

It will let Nexus continue its carbon footprint reduction, a move it sees as “important” in its own net zero journey.

Mr Watt said: “Continuous improvement is an important ambition within Nexus, and these investments reflect our commitment to improving both our performance and the quality of our service, as well as identify efficiencies and improve client relationships.

“Our business is to protect the things that drive our clients’ businesses in demanding environments.”