Stonehaven firm says deal to acquire headquarters will help secure staff and future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Stonehaven firm says deal to acquire headquarters will help secure staff and future

The deal comes following a six-figure investment in new equipment.

By Alex Banks
The offices at Spurryhillock Industrial Estate. Image: Google Maps
The offices at Spurryhillock Industrial Estate. Image: Google Maps

A Stonehaven firm has completed the purchase of its headquarters in order to offer more security for the business as well as its workforce.

The Aberdeenshire business was formed 21 years ago and provides specialist coating services for several sectors including oil and gas.

It follows a six-figure investment in new equipment – including a crane, industrial furnace and blasting cabinet.

The 11,840 sq ft site is located in the town’s Spurryhillock Business Park and includes office space, as well as the workshop and yard.

Securing future of business and staff

Nexus managing director Ronnie Watt said the purchase of the Stonehaven building, which his firm has occupied since 2012, is part of its plan for growth.

It will also support diversification and allow the specialist to build on its existing success.

Mr Watt said: “We built our reputation protecting equipment in the demanding environments of marine and oil and gas.

“And we’re finding increasing demand for this level of performance from other hazardous or high-performance industries.

Nexus has bought its workshop and office building in Stonehaven. Image: Hoolet Communications

“Purchasing the workshop building provides an element of control and security for both the business and its workforce.

“It’s vital to us that we continue to provide the quality of service our clients have come to expect in the last 20 years.

“As well as support new clients as we expand into other sectors, such as renewable energy and food and drink.”

The Nexus investment programme is designed to assist the surface treatment specialist’s advance into new markets.

It will also help in retaining its “existing reputation for quality and reliability”.

Nexus Stonehaven refurbishment and upgrade

The Stonehaven business is now set to undergo an extensive refurbishment and upgrade, planned for next year.

It will let Nexus continue its carbon footprint reduction, a move it sees as “important” in its own net zero journey.

Mr Watt said: “Continuous improvement is an important ambition within Nexus, and these investments reflect our commitment to improving both our performance and the quality of our service, as well as identify efficiencies and improve client relationships.

“Our business is to protect the things that drive our clients’ businesses in demanding environments.”

More from Local Business

Jane Cumming says independent businesses,make Beauly unique. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ask a local: My 5 favourite things about life in Beauly
The Ironworks has been shut since February 2023
Why is the Ironworks still lying empty and unused more than 18 months after…
Costa Favolosa arrived in Aberdeen's South Harbour for the first time in July this year. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen 2025 cruise season to be extended as more ships to visit city
From L-R: Gill Eaton, Umar Ahmed, Arjun Singh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'We sell everything': New Nickel & Dime store opens in Ellon
The Banchory Trade Park development is taking the next step. Image: DCT Media
Banchory trade park development looking for tenants ahead of construction
An Arnold Clark showroom is for sale. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
Arnold Clark says no plans to shut Inverness showroom - despite it being listed…
The Inverness Strategy contains a number of long-term projects for the city.
New homes, new schools and multimillion tourist attractions all to shape the future of…
Mark Andrew at the traditional barber shop in Oban
New Oban barbershop owner always dreamed of opening business in town
Gregor Hands, who has bought the Highlands and Island territory for Metro Rod. Image: TMC
Moray Rugby Club manager tackles new challenge as owner of Inverness drainage company
Iain Watson has been employed as business development manager for the renewables firm in the Highlands. Image: DCT Media/Cleaner Group
Renewables group expands into Highlands with new Inverness office

Conversation