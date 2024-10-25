Why is the Ironworks still lying empty and unused more than 18 months after it was supposed to be knocked down and replaced?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why is the Ironworks still lying empty and unused more than 18 months after it was supposed to be knocked down and replaced?

It is now over two years since permission was given to demolish the much-loved venue to make way for a hotel.

The Ironworks has been shut since February 2023
By John Ross

The very words Academy Street can be enough to start an argument in Inverness.

Few people were without an opinion on Highland Council’s ultimately unsuccessful traffic plan for the city centre which ended in court.

There was much division on the proposal to stop cars driving from one end of the street to the other and the potential impact on businesses.

What did unite all sides of the argument was the need for something to change to make the route more welcoming for all users.

Music venue high among people’s priorities for city

There is similar consensus regarding a part of Academy Street that most people didn’t want to change.

A series of articles recently about existing and future plans for Inverness have provoked a familiar cry on social media.

Indeed, when we asked people what they wanted to see in the city centre the message was clear.

Fixing potholes would be nice. Cutting grass more regularly? Sure. More things for kids to do? Of course.

But, more than anything, the demand is for a new music venue.

The popular venue has hosted concerts by the likes of Calvin Harris, Van Morrison and Primal Scream. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

It’s been that way since the Ironworks at 122B Academy Street closed its doors in February 2023.

That came six months after the council voted to approve an application from Bricks Capital to demolish the Ironworks and build a new hotel.

The redevelopment of the site is scheduled to be completed by 2025 in the council’s recently-updated Inverness Strategy.

But to date, nothing has happened, with no sign of a wrecking ball, never mind any new construction work.

Hunt for new Ironworks unsuccessful

Live music continues in the city, some of it organised by the Ironworks Venue whose name lives on despite its ‘home’ being shut.

Inverness is also blessed with many small live music venues, and holds larger gigs at Eden Court, the Ice Centre, Northern Meeting Park and Bught Park.

Even Caledonian Stadium has held concerts, although its most recent venture was notable for the wrong reasons.

But despite strenuous and ongoing efforts, the city has not been able to fill the 1,000 capacity gap left by the Ironworks.

Permission was given in 2022 to demolish the Ironworks to make way for a new hotel

Various places have been looked at and rejected for a variety of reasons.

The search inevitably has led back to the site which still lies empty and unused.

Many local people are less than enthused by the prospect of another city centre hotel, particularly when one opened in nearby Glebe Street shortly before the Ironworks closed.

Another is planned even closer in Rose Street, and a third is in the pipeline for Church Street.

‘Slap in the face’ for music lovers

Seeing the Ironworks intact but vacant, with no sign of its demolition approved more than two years ago, is a repeatedly-delivered slap in the face for music lovers, haunted by its now ghostly appearance.

It is a daily reminder of what they have missed out on in terms of acts who now bypass the city.

It is also an unused asset for the city centre and its businesses which are denied the economic impact the Ironworks provided.

The would-be developers have another 10 months to show some sort of intention under the terms of the planning permission.

Repeated attempts to contact Bricks to get an update have been unsuccessful.

It’s time for them to show their hand. Either let people know what’s happening or move aside and give the building back.

John Ross is an Inverness-based journalist with the Press and Journal.

Conversation