Ross-shire whisky maker to return 100,000th oyster to previously extinct Highland reef

The initiative is part of Glenmorangie's vision to make the "Highland world even more wonderful".

By Alex Banks
The organisation is returning oysters to the Dornoch Firth. Glenmorangie's distillery can be seen in the background. Image: JP Photography Date; Unknown
A Ross-shire whisky maker will mark a decade of an environmental partnership by restoring an exctinct oyster reef.

Glenmorangie Highland will return its 100,000th oyster to the Dornoch Firth, near its distillery on the outskirts of Tain.

The iniatitive, an environmental first, is part of its vision to make the “Highland world even more wonderful”.

The oyster reef had been fished to extinction over a century ago.

Glenmorangie has been partners with Heriot-Watt University and Marine Conservation Society since 2014.

‘Protect our beautiful Highland world’

Glenmorangie president and chief executive Caspar MacRae said the distillery is aiming to do more than just protect the Highlands.

A decade ago, it formed the Dornoch Environmental Enhancement Project (DEEP) to regenerate the oyster reef in the Firth.

DEEP’s long-term ambition is to build up to four million oysters in the next five years.

Mr MacRae said: “At Glenmorangie, we aim not to just protect our beautiful Highland world, but to enhance it for future generations.

“That is why we formed our groundbreaking DEEP partnership a decade ago. Of course, rather like whisky-making, restoration takes time.

“From the seed of an idea to restoring 100,000 oysters to the Firth, we have achieved much in 10 years.

“But there is still much more to do before nature takes over and transforms this fledgling reef into a fully biodiverse, self-sustaining ecosystem.”

Glenmorangie said it has “long been dedicated to protecting and enhancing the beautiful surroundings which it has called home for more than 180 years”.

The first few native European oysters were placed off the coast in 2017 and there are “millions more to come”.

Glenmorangie oyster programme

Glenmorangie has also commissioned a new workboat, named Dornoch Dancer, in order to expand future capacity.

Built by Alness company Leco Marine, it will allow larger numbers of oyster to be transported to Dornoch reef sites.

Head of policy and advocacy at Marine Conservation Society, Calum Duncan, believes efforts to restore local ecosystems must accelerate.

He said: “We’re delighted to partner with this pioneering project to reintroduce native oysters to their rightful place in the Dornoch Firth.

“With the climate and nature crises intensifying, efforts to restore lost ecosystems must accelerate.

“However, such ambition needs to be done carefully, and DEEP has excelled in ensuring all native oysters are cleaned and returned to the beautiful Firth.

“Over the past 10 years, we’ve proudly shared the project’s story with locals and visitors.”

Spread over 40 hectares, these oysters “will bring back a self-sustaining reef which once thrived in the Firth”.

Conversation