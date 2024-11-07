Aberdeen Indian restaurant building up for auction with £225,000 price tag

An Aberdeen unit which is home to an Indian restaurant is up for auction with a guide price of £225,000.

Meanwhile, a former Aberdeen nursery and a fish and chip shop in Aboyne can also be found in the latest commercial property listings.

These and more are discussed in this week’s commercial property round-up.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting properties listed for sale or rent.

Aberdeen Kohinoor Restauarnt investment opportunity

We start on Bridge Street, where a retail investment opportunity is up for auction.

The building is home to Kohinoor Restaurant in Aberdeen and has a guide price of £225,000.

Prime Property Auctions is in charge of marketing the new listing, which has a rental potential of £20,000 a year. The auction will close on November 7 at 10.30am.

It comprises a first floor open plan “impressive, spacious and bright” restaurant with a well-equipped large kitchen and bar.

The selling agent said: “The property is sure to appeal to an investor looking for a commercial premises within Aberdeen.

“It is currently used as a very busy and popular restaurant.

“It would also appeal to an investor looking for an immediate cash producing investment with rental growth potential.

“The property is available for immediate purchase and should you wish to place an offer today you can do so via our online offer form.”

Former Aberdeen nursery

Staying in the Granite City, a former nursery on Great Western Road is up for lease at £46,174.

CCL Property business agent Callum Lancaster is marketing the building, which was home to St Swithin Childcare Nursery.

He said: “Formerly a nursery, the site is set within easy access to local schools and other amenities including a library, community centre, and several parks.

“Having closed in March 2024 the property could easily be re-established and rebranded as a children’s nursery again.

“With a previous capacity for 41 children aged zero to three-years-old. Alternatively subject to change of use, it would be ideal for an alternative community-based facility.”

The ground floor was registered for newborn babies and those aged up to two-years-old and comprises of three playrooms, a cloakroom, a sleep room, changing room as well as several storage areas.

Upstairs the first floor was used for two to three-year-olds, with rooms that accommodated up to 20 children.

Meanwhile, the second floor was utilised as a separate staff space which includes a staff room, two staff toilets and two rooms offering additional storage space.

Aboyne chipper

We move on from Aberdeen to Aboyne, where a former fish and chip shop is up for sale.

Northwood has brought the Charlestown Road opportunity to the market, with a price of £275,000.

The former food outlet in the village comes with separate residential accommodation, providing “an excellent proposition for a new owner”.

The ground floor was most recently used as a fish and chip takeaway as well as a self contained ice cream parlour.

The property is of granite frontage with the residential part above and also a single storey extension to the rear providing the main kitchen and storage area.

Banff restuarant unit

Last but not least this week sees us land on Low Street in Banff.

Low and Partners is marketing a “unique property offering” which comprises a restaurant set-up as well as residential space for £150,000.

Low and Partners agent Lee-Ann Low said: “This distinctive property features a commercial premises alongside a spacious upper apartment boasting four bedrooms.

“The commercial section of the property has been equipped for a restaurant venture, although it is currently leased as a retail shop.

“Its versatile layout offers a prime opportunity for a new owner to explore various business prospects while enjoying the convenience of living on the premises.

“The retail unit exudes a charming ambiance, providing a generous area for business operations.

“The current owner had envisioned transforming this space into a thriving restaurant, with the lower floor accommodating the kitchen facilities.”

Ms Low believes the property presents an “attractive investment opportunity for savvy investors or aspiring entrepreneurs seeking a ready-made setup”.