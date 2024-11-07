PFA Scotland chief Fraser Wishart thanks SPFL and SFA for helping Caley Thistle duo find new clubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

PFA Scotland chief Fraser Wishart thanks SPFL and SFA for helping Caley Thistle duo find new clubs

The independent trade union for professional footballers in Scotland are also trying to help strikers Adam Brooks and Cameron Ferguson.

PFA Scotland chief executive Fraser Wishart. Image: SNS.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

PFA Scotland chief executive Fraser Wishart said the Scottish football authorities deserve praise for helping two former Caley Thistle players find new clubs.

On October 25, administrators BDO released defenders Wallace Duffy and Flynn Duffy, and strikers Adam Brooks and Cameron Ferguson.

Loanee goalkeeper Jack Newman also returned to his parent club Dundee United.

The cost-cutting measures came less than 24 hours after manager Duncan Ferguson, assistant Gary Bollan and goalkeeper coach Stuart Garden were axed.

First-team coach Scott Kellacher took over as head coach, assisted by striker Billy Mckay, whose captaincy role passed to Danny Devine.

The new management set-up also includes head of youth Ross Jack and senior academy coach Gordon Nicolson.

The 15-point punishment handed out for dropping into administration means they are currently 14 points behind Dumbarton at the foot of the table. This Saturday, they travel to pacesetters Cove Rangers.

Wallace Duffy in action against Celtic during the 2023 Scottish Cup final. Image: SNS

Diamonds and Jags moves for pair

Over the past week, 25-year-old defender Wallace Duffy penned a three-year deal with Highland League side Strathspey Thistle, who are managed by former Caley Jags goalkeeper and coach Ryan Esson.

The former St Johnstone player made 113 appearances for Inverness. He was released at the end of last season, but was re-signed by Duncan Ferguson, playing 10 times this term before administration hit.

One of his stand-out matches for the Highlanders came in the 3-1 defeat in 2023 Scottish Cup final against Celtic where he was impressive throughout.

Former Dundee United full-back Flynn Duffy has joined Championship side Airdrie and he came off the bench to make his debut in Saturday’s 4-0 loss against Hamilton.

The 21-year-old, who has twice been on loan at League Two Peterhead, joined ICT in August before being suffering a punctured lung and broken ribs in a 1-0 win over Queen of the South in August.

Former Inverness defender Flynn Duffy. Image: Caley Thistle FC

Players’ circumstances recognised

Wishart said: “We’re really pleased for Wallace and Flynn that they have been able to get new clubs really quickly.

“PFA Scotland have been working with the players and governing bodies to work out a route to get their registrations transferred because we are in between (transfer windows).

“In normal circumstances, players are not allowed to change clubs between windows.

“But the SPFL and the SFA have been hugely helpful and put a lot of hard work and effort into making sure the transfer of registrations could be done as seamlessly as possible.

“I thank them for doing that and the players’ circumstances were recognised. I am delighted for them both, who seem quite content with the different routes they are going down. Hopefully their careers will flourish.

“Hopefully Adam and Cameron will find clubs soon as well.”

Conversation