PFA Scotland chief Fraser Wishart thanks SPFL and SFA for helping Caley Thistle duo find new clubs

PFA Scotland chief executive Fraser Wishart said the Scottish football authorities deserve praise for helping two former Caley Thistle players find new clubs.

On October 25, administrators BDO released defenders Wallace Duffy and Flynn Duffy, and strikers Adam Brooks and Cameron Ferguson.

Loanee goalkeeper Jack Newman also returned to his parent club Dundee United.

The cost-cutting measures came less than 24 hours after manager Duncan Ferguson, assistant Gary Bollan and goalkeeper coach Stuart Garden were axed.

First-team coach Scott Kellacher took over as head coach, assisted by striker Billy Mckay, whose captaincy role passed to Danny Devine.

The new management set-up also includes head of youth Ross Jack and senior academy coach Gordon Nicolson.

The 15-point punishment handed out for dropping into administration means they are currently 14 points behind Dumbarton at the foot of the table. This Saturday, they travel to pacesetters Cove Rangers.

Diamonds and Jags moves for pair

Over the past week, 25-year-old defender Wallace Duffy penned a three-year deal with Highland League side Strathspey Thistle, who are managed by former Caley Jags goalkeeper and coach Ryan Esson.

The former St Johnstone player made 113 appearances for Inverness. He was released at the end of last season, but was re-signed by Duncan Ferguson, playing 10 times this term before administration hit.

One of his stand-out matches for the Highlanders came in the 3-1 defeat in 2023 Scottish Cup final against Celtic where he was impressive throughout.

Former Dundee United full-back Flynn Duffy has joined Championship side Airdrie and he came off the bench to make his debut in Saturday’s 4-0 loss against Hamilton.

The 21-year-old, who has twice been on loan at League Two Peterhead, joined ICT in August before being suffering a punctured lung and broken ribs in a 1-0 win over Queen of the South in August.

Players’ circumstances recognised

Wishart said: “We’re really pleased for Wallace and Flynn that they have been able to get new clubs really quickly.

“PFA Scotland have been working with the players and governing bodies to work out a route to get their registrations transferred because we are in between (transfer windows).

“In normal circumstances, players are not allowed to change clubs between windows.

“But the SPFL and the SFA have been hugely helpful and put a lot of hard work and effort into making sure the transfer of registrations could be done as seamlessly as possible.

“I thank them for doing that and the players’ circumstances were recognised. I am delighted for them both, who seem quite content with the different routes they are going down. Hopefully their careers will flourish.

“Hopefully Adam and Cameron will find clubs soon as well.”