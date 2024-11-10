Christmas Day dinner Inverness 2024: where to eat out (or have the feast brought to you)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christmas Day dinner Inverness 2024: where to eat out (or have the feast brought to you)

If cooking a turkey and all the trimmings (and doing the washing-up) sounds like a nightmare - why not try one of these options?

By John Ross
Christmas Day carvery at the Drumossie Hotel
Christmas is a time for indulgence, and no more so than when it comes to dinner.

A growing number of people in Inverness are breaking with tradition and dining out on Christmas Day.

Others are finding a happy middle ground by staying at home, but having the festive lunch or dinner sent in.

Let someone else take over the cooking

Either way, it can help take the strain and stress out of the big day by having someone else do the cooking.

When it comes to Christmas Day lunch or dinner Inverness has a wide choice.

We have compiled a list of some traditional and not-so-traditional options, from roasts to curries and deliveries to charity meal deals.

Growing numbers of people are eating out at Christmas

Here are some serving suggestions…

Eating out

The Fluke
Where – Culcabock Road, IV2 3XQ
When – 12-2:30pm or from 3pm-6pm. Due to demand, further seating is available this year in the bar for over 18s.
Cost – £54.99 pp (£27.49 for children)
Menu 

Cinnamon
Where 1B Millburn Rd, Inverness IV2 3PX
When– 12:30-6:30pm
Cost– £30.95 pp for buffet (£15.95 for children over 6).
Menu

Cimmaon Restaurant is offering a Christmas Day buffet

Macdonald Drumossie Hotel 
Where– Old Perth Rd, Inverness IV2 5BE
When– 1pm – 3pm
Cost– gourmet lunch at £125 pp (over 16s only) or carvery at £95 pp (£32 per child)
Menu

Lochardil House Hotel
Where – Stratherrick Rd, Inverness IV2 4LF
When -Sittings at 1pm, 1.30pm, 2pm, 2.30pm or 3pm
Cost – £95 pp (£40 for children).
Menu

Ash Restaurant in the Royal Highland Hotel is open on Christmas Day

Ash Restaurant (Royal Highland Hotel)
Where – Station Square, Academy Street, Inverness, IVI ILG,
When –  noon -4pm (lunch) and 6pm-9pm (dinner)
Cost – £79 (£40 for children)
Menu

Sams
Where –77-79 Church Street,Inverness IV1 1ES
When – 12pm-3pm
Cost £34.95 (under 12s half price)
Menu

The Redhanks can help bring the Christmas party to your house

Eating at home

The Redshank
This the fourth year the Redshank has offered the service and it is growing more popular.

Christmas dinner can be delivered to your door or can be collected.
When – collect or delivery 1pm-3-m on December 24 to warm up on the big day
Cost- £50 pp
Menu

Good Highland Food

Good Highland Food is preparing Christmas Day dinners for delivery or collection, with all proceeds going to Maggie’s Highland.

Good Highland Food delivers a Christmas dinner

When –  delivery or collection on Christmas Eve ( or collected from Inverness )
Cost – £62.50 pp. Minimum order x 4
Menu – Dinner will include butternut squash, sweet potato, chilli and coconut soup, roast turkey and all the trimmings, sticky toffee pudding with butterscotch. sauce. Madeira poached pears with toasted almonds and vanilla cream

