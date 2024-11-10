Christmas Day dinner Inverness 2024: where to eat out (or have the feast brought to you)

Christmas is a time for indulgence, and no more so than when it comes to dinner.
A growing number of people in Inverness are breaking with tradition and dining out on Christmas Day.
Others are finding a happy middle ground by staying at home, but having the festive lunch or dinner sent in.
Let someone else take over the cooking
Either way, it can help take the strain and stress out of the big day by having someone else do the cooking.
When it comes to Christmas Day lunch or dinner Inverness has a wide choice.
We have compiled a list of some traditional and not-so-traditional options, from roasts to curries and deliveries to charity meal deals.
Here are some serving suggestions…
Eating out
The Fluke
Where – Culcabock Road, IV2 3XQ
When – 12-2:30pm or from 3pm-6pm. Due to demand, further seating is available this year in the bar for over 18s.
Cost – £54.99 pp (£27.49 for children)
Menu
Cinnamon
Where 1B Millburn Rd, Inverness IV2 3PX
When– 12:30-6:30pm
Cost– £30.95 pp for buffet (£15.95 for children over 6).
Menu
Macdonald Drumossie Hotel
Where– Old Perth Rd, Inverness IV2 5BE
When– 1pm – 3pm
Cost– gourmet lunch at £125 pp (over 16s only) or carvery at £95 pp (£32 per child)
Menu
Lochardil House Hotel
Where – Stratherrick Rd, Inverness IV2 4LF
When -Sittings at 1pm, 1.30pm, 2pm, 2.30pm or 3pm
Cost – £95 pp (£40 for children).
Menu
Ash Restaurant (Royal Highland Hotel)
Where – Station Square, Academy Street, Inverness, IVI ILG,
When – noon -4pm (lunch) and 6pm-9pm (dinner)
Cost – £79 (£40 for children)
Menu
Sams
Where –77-79 Church Street,Inverness IV1 1ES
When – 12pm-3pm
Cost £34.95 (under 12s half price)
Menu
Eating at home
The Redshank
This the fourth year the Redshank has offered the service and it is growing more popular.
Christmas dinner can be delivered to your door or can be collected.
When – collect or delivery 1pm-3-m on December 24 to warm up on the big day
Cost- £50 pp
Menu
Good Highland Food is preparing Christmas Day dinners for delivery or collection, with all proceeds going to Maggie’s Highland.
When – delivery or collection on Christmas Eve ( or collected from Inverness )
Cost – £62.50 pp. Minimum order x 4
Menu – Dinner will include butternut squash, sweet potato, chilli and coconut soup, roast turkey and all the trimmings, sticky toffee pudding with butterscotch. sauce. Madeira poached pears with toasted almonds and vanilla cream
