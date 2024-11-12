Ross County claim top spot on Premiership pie table – where does the Pittodrie Pie rank?

Aberdeen FC may be enjoying an unbeaten streak in the Scottish Premiership – but how does the Pittodrie Pie rank among the other matchday pies from the top flight?

An online betting company read through an analysed thousands of reviews from football fans to pull together their official ranking of half-time bakes.

The team behind BoyleSports have studied the feedback shared on TripAdvisor and Google.

As each stadiums’ offerings have attracted a differing number of reviews, they have worked out an average positive review rating for each stadium.

Taking the top spot with the most positive reviews is Ross County Football Club – with a rating of 94%.

Pie praise for Ross County

While they may be sitting in the bottom half of the league table, the Staggies appear to have won over home and away fans with their selection of pies.

The “Staggie Pie” filled with venison and “The Haggis Pie” topped with neeps and tatties can both be purchased at Victoria Park.

Chicken curry and macaroni options are also sold at the ground.

The Dingwall-based club took to social media to spread the news of their latest achievement.

The Staggies also had something to celebrate in knocking Kilmarnock down to second place.

Earlier this year, Cafe V8 in Inverness won a silver prize at the The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards for its “Steak N Gravy Football Pie” supplied to Ross County.

Aberdeen pies near top of the table

The famous Pittodrie Pie, which has a “well-guarded secret” recipe, has claimed fourth place on the “Premiership Pie” league table.

The Aberdeen delicacy received an average positive rating of 80% from a total of 1,862 reviews.

The mince pies, made with rich gravy and puff pastry, have been supplied by Thain’s, owned by Murdoch Allan, since 2016.

Owner Paul Murdoch estimates they have sold more than 1.5 million in that time.

Thousands of Pittodrie, steak and macaroni pies are made in the city every matchday.

Some pies are made up to a week in advance to meet demand.

Full ranking of Premiership pies