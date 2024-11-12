Ross County claim top spot on Premiership pie table – where does the Pittodrie Pie rank?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County claim top spot on Premiership pie table – where does the Pittodrie Pie rank?

An online betting company has analysed thousands of fan reviews to compile ranking the football stadium snack.

By Ellie Milne
Plate of Pittodrie Pies in front of AFC flag
How would you rate Aberdeen's famous Pittodrie Pie? Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen FC may be enjoying an unbeaten streak in the Scottish Premiership – but how does the Pittodrie Pie rank among the other matchday pies from the top flight?

An online betting company read through an analysed thousands of reviews from football fans to pull together their official ranking of half-time bakes.

The team behind BoyleSports have studied the feedback shared on TripAdvisor and Google.

As each stadiums’ offerings have attracted a differing number of reviews, they have worked out an average positive review rating for each stadium.

Taking the top spot with the most positive reviews is Ross County Football Club – with a rating of 94%.

Pie praise for Ross County

While they may be sitting in the bottom half of the league table, the Staggies appear to have won over home and away fans with their selection of pies.

The “Staggie Pie” filled with venison and “The Haggis Pie” topped with neeps and tatties can both be purchased at Victoria Park.

Chicken curry and macaroni options are also sold at the ground.

The Dingwall-based club took to social media to spread the news of their latest achievement.

The Staggies also had something to celebrate in knocking Kilmarnock down to second place.

Earlier this year, Cafe V8 in Inverness won a silver prize at the The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards for its “Steak N Gravy Football Pie” supplied to Ross County.

Aberdeen pies near top of the table

Thain's owner Paul Allan holding some Pittodrie Pies outside his George Street bakery
Thain’s owner Paul Allan holding some Pittodrie Pies outside his George Street bakery. Aberdeen. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.

The famous Pittodrie Pie, which has a “well-guarded secret” recipe, has claimed fourth place on the “Premiership Pie” league table.

The Aberdeen delicacy received an average positive rating of 80% from a total of 1,862 reviews.

The mince pies, made with rich gravy and puff pastry, have been supplied by Thain’s, owned by Murdoch Allan, since 2016.

Owner Paul Murdoch estimates they have sold more than 1.5 million in that time.

Thousands of Pittodrie, steak and macaroni pies are made in the city every matchday.

Some pies are made up to a week in advance to meet demand.

Full ranking of Premiership pies

  1. Ross County (Victoria Park) – 94%
  2. Kilmarnock (Rugby Park) – 89%
  3. Hearts (Tynecastle) – 84%
  4. Aberdeen (Pittodrie) – 80%
  5. St Johnstone (McDiarmid Park) – 76%
  6. Rangers (Ibrox) – 71%
  7. Dundee (Dens Park) – 71%
  8. St Mirren (St Mirren Park) – 71%
  9. Celtic (Celtic Park) – 62%
  10. Motherwell (Fir Park) – 60%
  11. Hibernian (Easter Road) – 59%
  12. Dundee United (Tannadice Park) – 39%

