Top six holiday destinations for Aberdonians revealed – is this where you have booked this winter?

With the Christmas holiday season fast approaching the top list of destinations favoured by north-east travellers has been revealed.

But are you booked to enjoy your well-earned holidays at one of the popular hotspots?

Barrhead Travel’s Aberdeen branch based in Union Square, has seen a 30% rise in the number of bookings made for departures across Christmas and New Year.

And bosses believe connectivity from Aberdeen International Airport is helping increase choice for customers, particularly for long haul travel.

More than 50,000 passengers are expected to fly out of the Granite City this festive period.

Winter destinations of choice

Topping the list is Tenerife, closely followed by Portugal and then Cyprus.

But it seems destinations further afield are also proving popular with people keen to tick off their bucket list.

Barrhead travel president Jacqueline Dobson said: “There seems to be a trend emerging for more people to jet off to warmer weather over the festive period this year.

“Our Aberdeen store has noticed a jump of over 30% for departures across Christmas and New Year compared with 2023.

“We know that holidays are still a spending priority for most consumers; the festive season offers a great opportunity for families and loved ones to escape everyday life for a week or two and really unwind together.

“While some key winter routes are serviced from Aberdeen airport, customers are happy to drive either to other regional airports in Scotland or use the local connecting flights – particularly for long haul travel.”

More international jet-setters leaving from Aberdeen Airport

Aberdeen International Airport is a vital economic driver for the north-east, contributing more than £100 million a year to the local economy.

It was announced yesterday AGS Airports, which owns Aberdeen Airport, has been acquired by AviAlliance, a leading private airport investor and operator in a £1.5 billion deal.

The new owner has said it’s committed to making sure the airport reached “its full potential” including looking to expand routes.

A spokesman for Aberdeen Airport said: “We do expect more travellers through the doors this festive period compared to last with more than 50,000 passengers expected.

“We would also agree with Barrhead that Tenerife is proving popular for a getaway.”

Newly published accounts at Companies House show turnover rose to £51.9m at Aberdeen International Airport Ltd in 2023, an increase of 12% from £46.3m in 2022.

Pre-tax profits soared to £6.8m last year, up from £266,000 in 2022.

Passenger numbers at Aberdeen Airport rocketed to 2.3 million last year, with international traffic soaring by 24%, bumped further by a 9.3% increase in domestic users.

Is your next holiday on the list?

The top six winter destinations from Aberdeen: