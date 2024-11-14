Top six holiday destinations for Aberdonians revealed – is this where you have booked this winter?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top six holiday destinations for Aberdonians revealed – is this where you have booked this winter?

Thousands of people are set to jet off for the Xmas and New Year period to enjoy some sun.

By Kelly Wilson
Tenerife beach with buildings in the background.
El Duque beach and coastline in Tenerife's Costa Adeje. Image: Shuttterstock.

With the Christmas holiday season fast approaching the top list of destinations favoured by north-east travellers has been revealed.

But are you booked to enjoy your well-earned holidays at one of the popular hotspots?

Barrhead Travel’s Aberdeen branch based in Union Square, has seen a 30% rise in the number of bookings made for departures across Christmas and New Year.

And bosses believe connectivity from Aberdeen International Airport is helping increase choice for customers, particularly for long haul travel.

More than 50,000 passengers are expected to fly out of the Granite City this festive period.

Winter destinations of choice

Topping the list is Tenerife, closely followed by Portugal and then Cyprus.

But it seems destinations further afield are also proving popular with people keen to tick off their bucket list.

Barrhead travel president Jacqueline Dobson said: “There seems to be a trend emerging for more people to jet off to warmer weather over the festive period this year.

More than 50,000 passengers will fly from Aberdeen Airport this festive season. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

“Our Aberdeen store has noticed a jump of over 30% for departures across Christmas and New Year compared with 2023.

“We know that holidays are still a spending priority for most consumers; the festive season offers a great opportunity for families and loved ones to escape everyday life for a week or two and really unwind together.

“While some key winter routes are serviced from Aberdeen airport, customers are happy to drive either to other regional airports in Scotland or use the local connecting flights – particularly for long haul travel.”

More international jet-setters leaving from Aberdeen Airport

Aberdeen International Airport is a vital economic driver for the north-east, contributing more than £100 million a year to the local economy.

It was announced yesterday AGS Airports, which owns Aberdeen Airport, has been acquired by AviAlliance, a leading private airport investor and operator in a £1.5 billion deal.

The new owner has said it’s committed to making sure the airport reached “its full potential” including looking to expand routes.

A spokesman for Aberdeen Airport said: “We do expect more travellers through the doors this festive period compared to last with more than 50,000 passengers expected.

“We would also agree with Barrhead that Tenerife is proving popular for a getaway.”

Newly published accounts at Companies House show turnover rose to £51.9m at Aberdeen International Airport Ltd in 2023, an increase of 12% from £46.3m in 2022.

Aberdeen International Airport.
Aberdeen International Airport. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Pre-tax profits soared to £6.8m last year, up from £266,000 in 2022.

Passenger numbers at Aberdeen Airport rocketed to 2.3 million last year, with international traffic soaring by 24%, bumped further by a 9.3% increase in domestic users.

Is your next holiday on the list?

The top six winter destinations from Aberdeen:

  1. Tenerife
  2. Portugal
  3. Cyprus
  4. Thailand
  5. Barbados
  6. Dubai

