Highland League: Transfer latest as Rothes and Lossiemouth make signings

The latest moves in the Breedon Highland League.

By Callum Law
Andrew Skinner, pictured during his time with Forres Mechanics, has joined Rothes.
Rothes boss Ronnie Sharp believes new signing Andrew Skinner will add valuable experience to his squad.

The right-back, who has also played in central midfield, has joined the Speysiders from Forres Mechanics.

Skinner has also played for Strathspey Thistle, Buckie Thistle, Nairn County and Clachnacuddin in the Breedon Highland League.

With Rothes sitting 17th in the table, Sharp wants the 30-year-old to make an impact and said: “I’m hoping Andrew can bring experience and give us some good quality.

“We know he can play multiple positions and he has good experience within the Highland League.

“Those are attributes we’re looking for because we’ve got a young team.

“We saw last Saturday (8-1 loss to Formartine United) where we need to improve and what needs to change.

“We need some experience to help bring the younger players along.

“We’ve got some really good youngsters, but in certain situations you need experienced players to help.

“It’s good Andrew wants to come here and hopefully soon we can get some more boys in.”

Cameron commits to Coasters

Meanwhile, Lossiemouth have also added to their squad by recruiting attacker Shaun Cameron from Dufftown.

The 21-year-old spent part of last season in the Highland League with Forres before returning to Dufftown.

Cameron has signed a two-year contract with the Coasters and manager Steve Porter said: “We’ve seen Shaun in a few games and we played a friendly against Dufftown so we could get a look at him against ourselves.

Lossiemouth manager Steve Porter. Picture courtesy of Lossiemouth.

“He’s an exciting attacking player who can score goals so we’re keen to give him an opportunity to play in the Highland League.

“Shaun’s keen to make the step up again and we feel he’s a quality player with a lot of individual talent.

“Hopefully Shaun can bolster our squad and make an impact.”

New deals at Buckie as Strathspey transfer list Duffty

Elsewhere, Buckie Thistle have secured Kevin Fraser and Darryl McHardy on new contracts.

Midfielder Fraser joined the Jags in January 2015 and captained them to the Breedon Highland League title and Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup in season 2016-17.

Fraser, 33, has penned an extension until the summer of 2026 and has been back in action this term after almost two years out with a groin injury.

Defender McHardy arrived at Victoria Park 18 months ago and helped Buckie win the league last season. The 29-year-old has extended his deal until the summer of 2027.

Meanwhile, Strathspey Thistle have placed attacker Kieran Duffty on the transfer list.

The 23-year-old former Nairn County, Inverness Athletic and Nairn St Ninian player only signed for the Grantown Jags in the summer, but has now been made available for a move.

