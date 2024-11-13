Owners of luxury Fife Arms acquire Braemar kirk as part of expansion plans

The Swiss art dealers who transformed Braemar’s Fife Arms Hotel into an iconic five-star hotel have purchased the village kirk a stone’s throw away.

Iwan and Manuela Wirth’s hospitality and development company Artfarm paid “well above” the £160,000 valuation for the historic landmark.

It was sold by the Church of Scotland in response to dwindling congregations in the village.

An Artfarm spokesperson said it will be used as “both as an extension of the Fife Arms’ hospitality and as a complimentary space to the village’s other venues”.

Fife Arms owners buy Braemar Kirk

The spokesperson said: “Following the decision of the Church of Scotland to deconsecrate and sell Braemar Kirk, a beautiful historic B-listed church, we (Artfarm) have agreed to purchase this important village landmark.”

Existing planning permission allows for various uses which Artfarm says aligns perfectly with its commitment to repurpose and support historic buildings for public benefit.

“It is important to us that both Braemar residents and visitors can continue to enjoy and access this influential symbol of Gothic revival rather than it converting to private residential use,” the spokesperson added.

“With that in mind, our first priority is one of preservation, to fix the roof and repoint the building.”

Sale discussed ‘for decades’

Also known as the West Kirk, the church dates to 1869.

It was designed by architect Robert Lamb and features an entrance vestibule, main church, mezzanine, meeting room, storage room, kitchen and WC and stands in just under an acre of land in the Cairngorms National Park.

Rev Kenneth MacKenzie of the Parish of Braemar and Crathie said cutting the number of churches in Braemar had been discussed “for decades”.

“In Braemar Village there are at least three buildings that can be used for a church service,” he said.

“We have always known we would have to do something to at least one of the buildings.

“Nonetheless a lot of us have got a real attachment to this building which has a wonderful history.

“It was built at a time when lots of churches were erected around the parish, in fact it is the old free church, it’s not an original Church of Scotland.”

The Reverend, who has provided pastoral and spiritual support to the Royal Family since 2005, said there were multiple bidders for the kirk, with offers “significantly over the asking price”.

Back in 2004, Queen Elizabeth broke a 50-year tradition when she attended a Sunday service at Braemar rather than nearby Crathie Kirk, where the Royal Family worship while staying at Balmoral.

Braemar and Crathie kirks have been linked since 1979 and united in 2005.

‘Very exciting ideas’

Rev MacKenzie said cash from the sale will now be held in trust for the parish.

“We are glad the building will be looked after and we await what is going to happen,” he added.

“Artfarm has some very exciting ideas for other buildings in the community as well, they have got a lot going on so we will see how that fits into their bigger plan.”

He said the parish is still awaiting information about when the handover will take place.

“We trust there will be a good use for the building for a long way into the future,” he added.

“There’s always anxiety over a loved building where we are not sure what the use might be.

“But we had to be responsible, the upkeep for these buildings is very high and we are a relatively small congregation.

“The Braemar congregation will still continue to meet in the village on a regular basis.”