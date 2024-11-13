Owners of luxury Fife Arms acquire Braemar kirk as part of expansion plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owners of luxury Fife Arms acquire Braemar kirk as part of expansion plans

The historic church, where the late Queen once worshipped, attracted multiple bids well above the £160,000 price tag.

By Liza Hamilton
The B-listed Victorian church in the heart of Braemar went to market with a £160,000 valuation. Image: Church of Scotland
The B-listed Victorian church in the heart of Braemar went to market with a £160,000 valuation. Image: Church of Scotland

The Swiss art dealers who transformed Braemar’s Fife Arms Hotel into an iconic five-star hotel have purchased the village kirk a stone’s throw away.

Iwan and Manuela Wirth’s hospitality and development company Artfarm paid “well above” the £160,000 valuation for the historic landmark.

It was sold by the Church of Scotland in response to dwindling congregations in the village.

An Artfarm spokesperson said it will be used as “both as an extension of the Fife Arms’ hospitality and as a complimentary space to the village’s other venues”.

Fife Arms owners buy Braemar Kirk

The spokesperson said: “Following the decision of the Church of Scotland to deconsecrate and sell Braemar Kirk, a beautiful historic B-listed church, we (Artfarm) have agreed to purchase this important village landmark.”

Existing planning permission allows for various uses which Artfarm says aligns perfectly with its commitment to repurpose and support historic buildings for public benefit.

The Fife Arms Hotel, Braemar.

“It is important to us that both Braemar residents and visitors can continue to enjoy and access this influential symbol of Gothic revival rather than it converting to private residential use,” the spokesperson added.

“With that in mind, our first priority is one of preservation, to fix the roof and repoint the building.”

Sale discussed ‘for decades’

Also known as the West Kirk, the church dates to 1869.

It was designed by architect Robert Lamb and features an entrance vestibule, main church, mezzanine, meeting room, storage room, kitchen and WC and stands in just under an acre of land in the Cairngorms National Park.

Rev Kenneth MacKenzie of the Parish of Braemar and Crathie said cutting the number of churches in Braemar had been discussed “for decades”.

“In Braemar Village there are at least three buildings that can be used for a church service,” he said.

“We have always known we would have to do something to at least one of the buildings.

“Nonetheless a lot of us have got a real attachment to this building which has a wonderful history.

“It was built at a time when lots of churches were erected around the parish, in fact it is the old free church, it’s not an original Church of Scotland.”

Reverend Kenneth MacKenzie says proceeds from the sale of Braemar Church will be held in trust for the parish. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Reverend, who has provided pastoral and spiritual support to the Royal Family since 2005, said there were multiple bidders for the kirk, with offers “significantly over the asking price”.

Back in 2004, Queen Elizabeth broke a 50-year tradition when she attended a Sunday service at Braemar rather than nearby Crathie Kirk, where the Royal Family worship while staying at Balmoral.

Braemar and Crathie kirks have been linked since 1979 and united in 2005.

‘Very exciting ideas’

Rev MacKenzie said cash from the sale will now be held in trust for the parish.

“We are glad the building will be looked after and we await what is going to happen,” he added.

“Artfarm has some very exciting ideas for other buildings in the community as well, they have got a lot going on so we will see how that fits into their bigger plan.”

Artfarm has just bought Braemar Kirk, aka Braemar Parish Church. Image: Church of Scotland

He said the parish is still awaiting information about when the handover will take place.

“We trust there will be a good use for the building for a long way into the future,” he added.

“There’s always anxiety over a loved building where we are not sure what the use might be.

“But we had to be responsible, the upkeep for these buildings is very high and we are a relatively small congregation.

“The Braemar congregation will still continue to meet in the village on a regular basis.”

