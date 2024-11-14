Beauly car dealership driven onto market for £1.2 million

A Beauly car showroom and garage has navigated its way onto the market with a price tag of £1.2 million.

Meanwhile, a five-bedroom guest house in Inverness and an Elgin shop can also be found in the latest commercial property listings.

These and more are discussed in this week’s commercial property round-up.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting properties listed for sale or rent.

Beauly car dealership for sale

We start in Beauly, around 16 miles north of Inverness, where a Subaru showroom has hit the market.

ASG Commercial is driving the sale, with offers in the region of £1.2 million sought for Aird Motors on High Street.

It comprises a large showroom with a garage and workshop as well as offices and a board room.

The selling agent claims it would be a “fantastic opportunity to operate a highly successful car showroom and garage” in Beauly.

ASG Commercial said: “Aird Motors is a highly reputable motor dealership located in the attractive town of Beauly.

“This family run business deals exclusively in new and used Subaru and Argo vehicles.

“The business also has a well-established workshop for ongoing repairs, maintenance, carrying out services and MOTs.

“The owners have operated the company for over 30 years and during this time it has provided them with a rewarding and enjoyable lifestyle.”

ASG Commercial said the current owners are looking to sell the Beauly dealership as they eye retirement.

Inverness guest house

Next up, we turn to the Highland capital. In Inverness, a five-bedroom guest house is up for sale with a price of £549,000.

Pitfaranne Guest House is a semi-detached two storey property on Crown Street, built in the late 1800s.

The main building comprises five en-suite bedrooms located to the front of the property, with two on the ground floor and the other three upstairs.

The guest house also benefits from owners accommodation and a one-bedroom self-catering apartment.

ASG Commercial, which is in charge of the listing, said: “This boutique guest house is a great lifestyle business which is ideally located just a five minute walk from Inverness city centre.

“The main building offers five bedrooms for letting with separate owners’ accommodation equipped with a lounge, kitchen and bathroom.

“It also has a delightful outside sitting area for guests. The vendors have successfully operated Pitfaranne Guest House since 2018.

“It is their intention to retire from hospitality and move closer to family and friends, that brings this exciting opportunity to the market.”

Elgin North Street shop

An Elgin North Street workshop, which was most recently home to The Picture Framer, is up for sale.

Grampian Property Centre is marketing the building, which will set new owners back £125,000.

It includes three rooms, as well as a kitchenette, a reception area and two garages.

The commercial premises has been empty for the past twelve months and Grampian Property Centre said it is in a “prominent location”.

Ullapool cafe up for £160,000

Last but not least, an award-winning west coast cafe is up for grabs with a price tag of £160,000.

Cult Cafe is a popular New Zealand inspired food spot in Ullapool with 22 covers.

ASG Commercial is in charge of this listing too, with the cafe employing two full-time chefs as well as front of house staff.

The selling agent called it a “charming and well-presented, easy to operate cafe within a popular tourist destination.”

The owners plan to return to New Zealand and are therefore selling up after just over three years in charge.