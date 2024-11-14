Beauly car dealership driven onto market for £1.2 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Beauly car dealership driven onto market for £1.2 million

Elsewhere an Inverness guest house and an Ullapool cafe are highlighted in this week's round-up.

By Alex Banks
Aird Motors in Beauly is for sale. Image: DCT Media
A Beauly car showroom and garage has navigated its way onto the market with a price tag of £1.2 million.

Meanwhile, a five-bedroom guest house in Inverness and an Elgin shop can also be found in the latest commercial property listings.

These and more are discussed in this week’s commercial property round-up.

Beauly car dealership for sale

We start in Beauly, around 16 miles north of Inverness, where a Subaru showroom has hit the market.

ASG Commercial is driving the sale, with offers in the region of £1.2 million sought for Aird Motors on High Street.

It comprises a large showroom with a garage and workshop as well as offices and a board room.

The selling agent claims it would be a “fantastic opportunity to operate a highly successful car showroom and garage” in Beauly.

Inside the Aird Motors dealership in Beauly. Image: ASG Commercial

ASG Commercial said: “Aird Motors is a highly reputable motor dealership located in the attractive town of Beauly.

“This family run business deals exclusively in new and used Subaru and Argo vehicles.

“The business also has a well-established workshop for ongoing repairs, maintenance, carrying out services and MOTs.

“The owners have operated the company for over 30 years and during this time it has provided them with a rewarding and enjoyable lifestyle.”

ASG Commercial said the current owners are looking to sell the Beauly dealership as they eye retirement.

Inverness guest house

Next up, we turn to the Highland capital. In Inverness, a five-bedroom guest house is up for sale with a price of £549,000.

Pitfaranne Guest House is a semi-detached two storey property on Crown Street, built in the late 1800s.

The main building comprises five en-suite bedrooms located to the front of the property, with two on the ground floor and the other three upstairs.

The guest house also benefits from owners accommodation and a one-bedroom self-catering apartment.

Pitfranne Guest House on Crown Street in Inverness is for sale. Image: ASG Commercial

ASG Commercial, which is in charge of the listing, said: “This boutique guest house is a great lifestyle business which is ideally located just a five minute walk from Inverness city centre.

“The main building offers five bedrooms for letting with separate owners’ accommodation equipped with a lounge, kitchen and bathroom.

“It also has a delightful outside sitting area for guests. The vendors have successfully operated Pitfaranne Guest House since 2018.

“It is their intention to retire from hospitality and move closer to family and friends, that brings this exciting opportunity to the market.”

Elgin North Street shop

An Elgin North Street workshop, which was most recently home to The Picture Framer, is up for sale.

Grampian Property Centre is marketing the building, which will set new owners back £125,000.

It includes three rooms, as well as a kitchenette, a reception area and two garages.

The former frame shop in Elgin. Image: Grampian Property Centre

The commercial premises has been empty for the past twelve months and Grampian Property Centre said it is in a “prominent location”.

Ullapool cafe up for £160,000

Last but not least, an award-winning west coast cafe is up for grabs with a price tag of £160,000.

Cult Cafe is a popular New Zealand inspired food spot in Ullapool with 22 covers.

ASG Commercial is in charge of this listing too, with the cafe employing two full-time chefs as well as front of house staff.

Inside Cult Cafe in Ullapool. Image: ASG Commercial

The selling agent called it a “charming and well-presented, easy to operate cafe within a popular tourist destination.”

The owners plan to return to New Zealand and are therefore selling up after just over three years in charge.

Conversation