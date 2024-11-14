Ryan Esson predicts bright future for Caley Thistle’s Keith Bray

Former Caley Thistle coach Ryan Esson believes Keith Bray can be a key player for Scott Kellacher’s side in League One this season.

The attacking midfielder, 18, who hails from the Isle of Lewis, bagged his first league goal with the winner in Saturday’s 2-1 victory at in-form Cove Rangers.

Adam Mackinnon had cancelled out Mitch Megginson’s goal just after the Cove forward had a spot-kick saved by Musa Dibaga.

Strathspey Thistle manager Esson was in charge of ICT’s under-18s and a first-team coach until this summer and he helped develop many of the current youngsters, who are in the first team squad.

With Duncan Ferguson last month replaced by Kellacher as head coach following the club’s fall into administration, Esson hopes to see many more young players given game-time.

Bray times his runs into the box

A 15-point penalty means ICT are bottom of the division, but now 11 points behind Dumbarton, who they have still to face three times.

Esson was thrilled to see Bray hit the decisive goal at Cove and expects plenty more to follow this season.

He said: “I texted Keith on Sunday to congratulate him. That was his second goal for Inverness this season (as he scored in the SPFL Trust Trophy v Bonnyrigg in July) and I’m proud of him.

“Keith’s best position, for me, is high up the pitch, just off the striker, just off Billy Mckay. He will get goals. That’s where he got goals for me.

“He is excellent at making late runs into the box, he times them so well, and he can finish.

“Keith’s an excellent young player, who is good in the air, and is also a strong, powerful runner.

“He also makes his own luck. There are moments when he’s dribbling and the ball usually seems to break in his favour. It can’t always be luck when that happens.

“Overall, I am glad to see a lot of the young boys back in contention to be playing. They have not had a lot of minutes, but they’re now in and around the first-team.

“You can see from Saturday what happens if you give them a little bit of trust.

“It was good to see young Ethan Cairns, who had been out for a long period. He’s a real asset to that squad and team.

“It’s still a fairly experienced side at Inverness, most of whom have Championship experience.”

Chance to go for second straight win

This Saturday, ICT’s unbeaten home record this season will be put to the test when new leaders Alloa Athletic head north.

Alloa, who replaced Cove at the summit at the weekend, have yet to lose a league game on their travels this term.

They did, however, slip to a 1-0 SPFL Trust Trophy defeat at Championship side Dunfermline Athletic on Tuesday.

Esson, who spent 14 years at ICT and won the 2015 Scottish Cup, believes there’s a real chance to secure three more points.

He said: “The incentive is there for Caley Thistle, with Alloa having played in midweek before travelling up here on Saturday.

“I know Alloa haven’t lose away in the league, but they come into this one after a defeat on Tuesday. They might well say ‘it was the Challenge Cup, the league is the priority’, but they still lost.

“It’s all there for Inverness, at home, where they’ve not lost this season.”

