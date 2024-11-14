Ryan Esson predicts bright future for Caley Thistle’s Keith Bray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Esson predicts bright future for Caley Thistle’s Keith Bray

The former Inverness under-18 coach, and current Strathspey Thistle gaffer, has high hopes for weekend match-winner Bray.

Keith Bray, left, in action for Inverness against Montrose. Image: Jasperimage
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Former Caley Thistle coach Ryan Esson believes Keith Bray can be a key player for Scott Kellacher’s side in League One this season.

The attacking midfielder, 18, who hails from the Isle of Lewis, bagged his first league goal with the winner in Saturday’s 2-1 victory at in-form Cove Rangers.

Adam Mackinnon had cancelled out Mitch Megginson’s goal just after the Cove forward had a spot-kick saved by Musa Dibaga.

Strathspey Thistle manager Esson was in charge of ICT’s under-18s and a first-team coach until this summer and he helped develop many of the current youngsters, who are in the first team squad.

With Duncan Ferguson last month replaced by Kellacher as head coach following the club’s fall into administration, Esson hopes to see many more young players given game-time.

Inverness midfielder Keith Bray. Image: SNS.

Bray times his runs into the box

A 15-point penalty means ICT are bottom of the division, but now 11 points behind Dumbarton, who they have still to face three times.

Esson was thrilled to see Bray hit the decisive goal at Cove and expects plenty more to follow this season.

He said: “I texted Keith on Sunday to congratulate him. That was his second goal for Inverness this season (as he scored in the SPFL Trust Trophy v Bonnyrigg in July) and I’m proud of him.

“Keith’s best position, for me, is high up the pitch, just off the striker, just off Billy Mckay. He will get goals. That’s where he got goals for me.

“He is excellent at making late runs into the box, he times them so well, and he can finish.

“Keith’s an excellent young player, who is good in the air, and is also a strong, powerful runner.

“He also makes his own luck. There are moments when he’s dribbling and the ball usually seems to break in his favour. It can’t always be luck when that happens.

“Overall, I am glad to see a lot of the young boys back in contention to be playing. They have not had a lot of minutes, but they’re now in and around the first-team.

“You can see from Saturday what happens if you give them a little bit of trust.

“It was good to see young Ethan Cairns, who had been out for a long period. He’s a real asset to that squad and team.

“It’s still a fairly experienced side at Inverness, most of whom have Championship experience.”

Chance to go for second straight win

This Saturday, ICT’s unbeaten home record this season will be put to the test when new leaders Alloa Athletic head north.

Alloa, who replaced Cove at the summit at the weekend, have yet to lose a league game on their travels this term.

They did, however, slip to a 1-0 SPFL Trust Trophy defeat at Championship side Dunfermline Athletic on Tuesday.

Esson, who spent 14 years at ICT and won the 2015 Scottish Cup, believes there’s a real chance to secure three more points.

He said: “The incentive is there for Caley Thistle, with Alloa having played in midweek before travelling up here on Saturday.

“I know Alloa haven’t lose away in the league, but they come into this one after a defeat on Tuesday. They might well say ‘it was the Challenge Cup, the league is the priority’, but they still lost.

“It’s all there for Inverness, at home, where they’ve not lost this season.”

Strathspey Thistle manager Ryan Esson was a Scottish Cup winner at ICT. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

