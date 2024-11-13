Simpsons Tea Room in Peterhead to reopen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Simpsons Tea Room in Peterhead to reopen

The popular cafe will be back under new management.

By Ross Hempseed
Simpsons Tea Room in Peterhead.
Simpsons Tea Room. Image: Masson Glennie.

Simpsons Tea Room in Peterhead will reopen under new management after an eight-month closure.

Located on Broad Street in the heart of the Blue Toon, the tea room was a staple for more than 25 years before being put on the market in March.

At the time, the current owners wished to retire after serving the community for many years.

The venue, which had a loyal following and reputation for delicious traybakes, will open its doors again next week.

When it was announced the tea room was being sold residents voiced their sadness.

One person at the time wrote: “Sad to hear this – it’s a super tearoom.”

Another commented: “A wonderful opportunity for someone. A lovely tearoom run by the present owners and staff. They will be missed.”

Simpsons Tea Room was known for its homely atmosphere. Image: Masson Glennie.

Simpsons Tea Room to reopen next week

However, it seems the tea room is to be revived under new management, with a new social media page displaying the same name but an updated logo.

The post read: “We are delighted to announce that Simpsons Tea Room will be reopening under new management on Thursday the 21st of November.

“Give our brand new Facebook and Instagram a wee follow and keep your eyes peeled this week for some sneak peeks at what the team are getting up to in preparation for our opening day.”

The tea room is expected to serve classic cakes and traybakes alongside Kilted Coffee.

It is unknown if there have been any changes to the recognisable lavender and green decor.

The announcement had already generated dozens of comments from excited customers wishing the new management good luck on the reopening.

Conversation