Simpsons Tea Room in Peterhead to reopen

Simpsons Tea Room in Peterhead will reopen under new management after an eight-month closure.

Located on Broad Street in the heart of the Blue Toon, the tea room was a staple for more than 25 years before being put on the market in March.

At the time, the current owners wished to retire after serving the community for many years.

The venue, which had a loyal following and reputation for delicious traybakes, will open its doors again next week.

When it was announced the tea room was being sold residents voiced their sadness.

One person at the time wrote: “Sad to hear this – it’s a super tearoom.”

Another commented: “A wonderful opportunity for someone. A lovely tearoom run by the present owners and staff. They will be missed.”

Simpsons Tea Room to reopen next week

However, it seems the tea room is to be revived under new management, with a new social media page displaying the same name but an updated logo.

The post read: “We are delighted to announce that Simpsons Tea Room will be reopening under new management on Thursday the 21st of November.

“Give our brand new Facebook and Instagram a wee follow and keep your eyes peeled this week for some sneak peeks at what the team are getting up to in preparation for our opening day.”

The tea room is expected to serve classic cakes and traybakes alongside Kilted Coffee.

It is unknown if there have been any changes to the recognisable lavender and green decor.

The announcement had already generated dozens of comments from excited customers wishing the new management good luck on the reopening.