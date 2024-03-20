‘It’ll be a miss for Peterhead’: Much-loved tea room hits the market as owners retire

A historic and popular Peterhead café has been put on the market for the first time in 25 years.

Simpsons Tea Room in the town centre is going for a fixed price of £110,000 after the current owners decided it is time to retire.

The business is being marketed by estate agent, Masson Glennie, as “a thriving and popular business”.

Simpsons Tea Room hits the market after 25 years

It is also described as an “excellent opportunity” for an experienced ‘business buyer’.

Located in the heart of the town centre at Broad Street, the café is within walking distance to shops and has plenty of public parking spaces nearby.

An item many customers in Peterhead just can’t leave Simpsons without is a tray bake, or a ‘funcy piece’ if you’re from the Bluetoon.

The café has a cosy and traditional feel to it, with touches of lilac and sage green featuring throughout the décor.

Locals react to news of closure

Having a regular and loyal clientele, it’s no surprise that residents in Peterhead have taken to social media to share their upset over the news that the current owners are selling up.

One person wrote: “Sad to hear this – it’s a super tearoom.”

Another commented: “A wonderful opportunity for someone. A lovely tearoom run by the present owners and staff.

“They will be missed.”

Others shared how they have such “fond memories” of times spent in the café, adding, “it’ll be a miss for Peterhead”.

Some even shared their favourite items to order off the menu, with Malteser pieces and strawberry milkshakes a go-to.

