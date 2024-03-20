‘It’ll be a miss for Peterhead’: Much-loved tea room hits the market as owners retire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It’ll be a miss for Peterhead’: Much-loved tea room hits the market as owners retire

Simpsons Tea Room has been a popular café in the town centre for decades.

By Shanay Taylor
Simpsons Tea Room in Peterhead.
Simpsons Tea Room is on the market. Image: Masson Glennie.

A historic and popular Peterhead café has been put on the market for the first time in 25 years.

Simpsons Tea Room in the town centre is going for a fixed price of £110,000 after the current owners decided it is time to retire.

The business is being marketed by estate agent, Masson Glennie, as “a thriving and popular business”.

Simpsons Tea Room hits the market after 25 years

It is also described as an “excellent opportunity” for an experienced ‘business buyer’.

Located in the heart of the town centre at Broad Street, the café is within walking distance to shops and has plenty of public parking spaces nearby.

An item many customers in Peterhead just can’t leave Simpsons without is a tray bake, or a ‘funcy piece’ if you’re from the Bluetoon.

The café has a cosy and traditional feel to it, with touches of lilac and sage green featuring throughout the décor.

The tea room is popular in Peterhead. Image: Masson Glennie.

Locals react to news of closure

Having a regular and loyal clientele, it’s no surprise that residents in Peterhead have taken to social media to share their upset over the news that the current owners are selling up.

One person wrote: “Sad to hear this – it’s a super tearoom.”

Another commented: “A wonderful opportunity for someone. A lovely tearoom run by the present owners and staff.

“They will be missed.”

Others shared how they have such “fond memories” of times spent in the café, adding, “it’ll be a miss for Peterhead”.

Some even shared their favourite items to order off the menu, with Malteser pieces and strawberry milkshakes a go-to.

Evening Express / Press and JournalCR0043249 Story by Heather Fowlie Peterhead Peterhead Stock Pictured is Broad Street Car Park, Peterhead Tuesday 30th May 2023
The tea room is located on Broad Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

More information on the listing can be found here.

Have you ever visited Simpsons Tea Room? Comment your fond memories below.

Peterhead Academy to ban mobile phones to ‘safeguard’ new pupils

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Residents claim sex workers are operating from Fraser House.
Fraser House Airbnbs closed down as Aberdeen neighbours claim they are being 'used by…
Aerial view of Thainstone Business Park near Inverurie
Growing demand for space at Thainstone Business Park
Ryan Wilson admitted violently assaulting two former girlfriends when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Vicious abuser avoids jail after he throttled woman so hard she 'believed she was…
Cocaine
Drug mule hid almost £14,000 of cocaine up her bottom in act of 'compassion'
To go with story by Jamie Ross. SPINDRIFT Picture shows; Lewis Webster. Glasgow. SpinDrift Date; 19/03/2024
Aberdeen man who stabbed dad in neck cleared of murder
Man caught driving at double the speed limit near Cookney. Image: North East Police Division
Offshore worker in BMW charged after hitting 137mph on Aberdeen bypass
Angus Milligan, left, and Emily Drouet
Judge rules family of tragic Emily Drouet can sue abuser in landmark legal case
EnerMech worker.
Exclusive: 120 Aberdeen jobs for the chop at EnerMech
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teen left man, 60, bleeding and badly injured in broad daylight attack
Bandit Bakery is a popular artisan bakery in Aberdeen and an alternative to Greggs. Image: DC Thomson.
Here are some alternative Aberdeen bakeries after Greggs IT glitch sends some customers elsewhere
2