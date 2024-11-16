Shot ‘N’ Roll closes Torry bakery to customers as they relocate to Shiprow

A popular bakery on Torry’s Victoria Road has closed and is relocating to Shiprow due to overwhelming demand.

Shot ‘N’ Roll creates a wide variety of delicious cinnamon rolls served along with coffees and drinks and has proven popular in Aberdeen.

Since opening its first store in the Trinity Centre last year, the company has expanded to several locations around the city and in Edinburgh.

They opened their newest takeaway on Victoria Road in May this year, which was a hit with school pupils and residents in the area, often seeing lines out the door during busy periods.

However, as the business has expanded, more space has also become a necessity.

Shot ‘N’ Roll in Torry no longer a takeaway

Now, Shot ‘N’ Roll has announced on social media that the Torry bakery will be a solely production bakery with no customer services.

In the post, the bakery said they were in desperate need of more production space due to demand and this option “made the most sense”.

The statement said: “We assessed all options and it made the most sense to relocate the shop front of our Victoria Road bakery to Shiprow Village so that we could easily and quickly add 30% floor space in the bakery to continue to fulfil further growth.

“Our site in Torry is now wholly a production bakery only and while it’s a shame we can’t continue to serve directly from this space, we will very much continue to be part of the Torry community – you’ll even see us on the front of the Greyhope School football teams shirts as we’ve funded their kits for the new season ahead.

“We wanted to say a huge thank you to all who have supported us since arriving in Torry.”

Shot ‘N’ Roll has been contacted for further comment.