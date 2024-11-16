Shot ‘N’ Roll closes Torry bakery to customers as they relocate to Shiprow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Shot ‘N’ Roll closes Torry bakery to customers as they relocate to Shiprow

The popular cinnamon roll maker will use its Torry site as a production space as opposed to a shop.

By Ross Hempseed
Shot 'N' Roll relocating to Shiprow. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Shot 'N' Roll relocating to Shiprow. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A popular bakery on Torry’s Victoria Road has closed and is relocating to Shiprow due to overwhelming demand.

Shot ‘N’ Roll creates a wide variety of delicious cinnamon rolls served along with coffees and drinks and has proven popular in Aberdeen.

Since opening its first store in the Trinity Centre last year, the company has expanded to several locations around the city and in Edinburgh.

They opened their newest takeaway on Victoria Road in May this year, which was a hit with school pupils and residents in the area, often seeing lines out the door during busy periods.

However, as the business has expanded, more space has also become a necessity.

Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Shot ‘N’ Roll in Torry no longer a takeaway

Now, Shot ‘N’ Roll has announced on social media that the Torry bakery will be a solely production bakery with no customer services.

In the post, the bakery said they were in desperate need of more production space due to demand and this option “made the most sense”.

The statement said: “We assessed all options and it made the most sense to relocate the shop front of our Victoria Road bakery to Shiprow Village so that we could easily and quickly add 30% floor space in the bakery to continue to fulfil further growth.

“Our site in Torry is now wholly a production bakery only and while it’s a shame we can’t continue to serve directly from this space, we will very much continue to be part of the Torry community – you’ll even see us on the front of the Greyhope School football teams shirts as we’ve funded their kits for the new season ahead.

“We wanted to say a huge thank you to all who have supported us since arriving in Torry.”

Shot ‘N’ Roll has been contacted for further comment.

Conversation